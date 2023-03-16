Moody's affirms three and downgrades six classes of WFRBS 2014-C20

Approximately $650 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on three classes and downgraded the ratings on six classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2014-C20 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 16, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 16, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on May 16, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 16, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SFL, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on May 16, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SFX, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on May 16, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on May 16, 2022 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on May 16, 2022 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 16, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I class were affirmed because of their significant credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on five P&I classes, Cl. A-S, Cl. A-SFL, Cl. A-SFX, Cl. B and Cl. C, were downgraded due to higher expected losses and increased interest shortfall risk due to the significant exposure to specially serviced and poorly performing loans that may have heightened maturity default risk. Specially serviced loans represent over 26% of the pool and have each recognized appraisal reductions of at least 37% of their respective loan balance as of the February 2023 remittance statement. The three specially serviced loans include the Woodbridge Center Loan (14.3% of the pool), Sugar Creek I & II loan (7.2%) and Brunswick Square loan (4.8%) all of which are already real estate owned (REO) or in foreclosure. As a result of the significant appraisal reductions and declining performance of these loans, Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue and may increase from their current levels. Furthermore, two of the three largest performing loans (Worldgate Centre – 6.7% and Savoy Retail & 60th Street Residential – 3.8%) have most recent DSCRs below 0.75X and all of the remaining mortgage loans mature within the next 15 months.

The rating on the IO class was downgraded based on a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 23.7% of the current pooled balance, compared to 21.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 15.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 14.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 17, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 35% to $820.4 million from $1.25 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 75 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 14.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 52.9% of the pool. Sixteen loans, constituting 11.5% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains seven low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 3.6% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 18, compared to 19 at Moody's last review.

As of the February 2023 remittance report, loans representing 74% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 26% were in foreclosure or real estate owned (REO).

Thirteen loans, constituting 16.4% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $1.7 million (for an average loss severity of 21%). Three loans, constituting 26.3% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. All of the specially serviced loans have transferred to special servicing since June 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Woodbridge Center Loan ($117.5 million -- 14.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $226.0 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 1.1 million square foot (SF) component of a two-story, regional mall in Woodbridge, New Jersey. The mall's anchors now include Macy's, Boscov's, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. Two anchor spaces are currently vacant following the December 2019 closure of Lord and Taylor (120,000 SF) and the April 2020 closure of Sears (274,100 SF). Macy's, JCPenny and the former Lord & Taylor space are not included as collateral for the loan. Other major tenants include Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dave & Busters and Seaquest. As of December 2022, collateral occupancy was 70%, compared to 68% in December 2021, 69% in December 2020, 97% in December 2019 and 97% at securitization. Inline occupancy was 86% as of December 2022 compared to 79% as of December 2021. Property performance has declined annually since 2015 and the 2021 net operating income (NOI) was nearly 46% lower than in 2014. The NOI further declined in 2022 due to lower revenues and the 2022 NOI was 35% lower than in 2021. As a result, the 2022 NOI DSCR was below 1.00X. The property was closed temporarily in 2020 due to the pandemic and the loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020. The loan is last paid through its March 2022 payment date, a receiver was appointed in October 2021 and foreclosure is currently being pursued. The property faces significant competition with seven competitive regional and super regional centers located within a 20 miles radius. The property was appraised in January 2023 at a value significantly below the outstanding loan balance and the master servicer subsequently recognized an appraisal reduction of $92 million or 78% of the outstanding loan amount. Due to the continued decline in performance, Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Sugar Creek I & II Loan ($58.9 million -- 7.2% of the pool), which is secured by two adjacent, eight-story office buildings totaling 409,168 SF located in Sugarland, Texas, 20 miles southwest of the Houston CBD. The asset is also encumbered with $8.6 million of mezzanine financing held outside the trust, which is currently in default. Both buildings are of Class-A quality with Sugar Creek-I constructed in 2000 and Sugar Creek-II completed in 2008. Collateral for the loan also includes a four-story 1,198-space parking garage in addition to 326 surface parking spaces. The largest tenant, Noble Drilling Services Inc. (originally 41% of the net rentable area (NRA)), reduced their space by 52,075 SF in January 2019 as part of their 10-year renewal. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2020 and occupies approximately 72,508 SF (18% of NRA) at the property as of December 2022. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2020 for imminent monetary default. As of December 2022, the properties were 57% leased compared to 68% in June 2020, 67% at year-end 2019, and 93% in 2018. As of the February remittance statement the loan is last paid through its November 2022 payment date. The property was appraised in December 2022 at a value below the outstanding loan balance and the master servicer subsequently recognized an appraisal reduction of $22 million or 38% of the outstanding loan amount. The property became real estate owned (REO) in February 2023.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Brunswick Square loan ($39.5 million -- 4.8% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $64.7 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 293,000 SF component of a 760,000 SF enclosed regional mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The property is anchored by JCPenney and Macy's, both of which own their respective improvements. Collateral junior anchors include Barnes & Noble, Old Navy, Forever 21 and a 13-screen Starplex Cinemas, however, the mall does not contain a food court. As of December 2022, the property was 95% occupied, compared to 88% as of December 2020. In June 2021, the loan's original sponsor, Washington Prime Group (WPG) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the Brunswick Square Mall was identified as a non-core asset by WPG. The loan transferred to special servicing a second time in July 2021 due to imminent monetary default and is last paid through its May 2022 payment date. Special servicer commentary indicates a receiver was appointed during 2021 and the property is now REO. The property's NOI has declined significantly in recent years due to lower revenue and the NOI DSCR was 0.67X as of June 2022. The property was appraised in April 2022 at a value below the outstanding loan balance and the master servicer subsequently recognized an appraisal reduction of $22 million, nearly 56% of the outstanding loan amount. Due to the continued decline in performance, Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 2.2% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $163.0 million (a 70% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

As of the February 2023 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $10.4 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 97% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 95% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 105%, compared to 104% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI)(excluding the Worldgate Center loan and the Savoy Retail & 60th Street Residential loan). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.40X and 1.12X, respectively, compared to 1.43X and 1.12X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 16.1% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Worldgate Center Loan ($54.8 million -- 6.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 229,326 SF shopping center in Herndon, Virginia. The collateral for the loan also includes a two-level subterranean parking garage and surface parking totaling 1,170 parking spaces. The property was developed in 1990 and was anchored by Worldgate Sport & Health flagship facility (108,670 SF) and AMC Worldgate 9 Theaters (38,238 SF). As of June 2022, the property was 97% leased, compared to 98% at year-end 2020. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to imminent monetary default stemming from the coronavirus impact on the property. However, the loan was returned to the master servicer in August 2020 without a modification and was brought current in September 2020. As of September 2022, the servicer reported NOI DSCR at 0.55X, compared to 1.41X at year-end 2019. Property performance declined significantly when the former largest tenant, Worldgate Sport & Health (55% of total base rent) stopped paying rents and was evicted. The Worldgate fitness facility has changed management companies, moving from Sport & Health to WTS International. The space was renovated for $4 million during 2021 and has since re-opened. The loan is currently cash managed and on the servicer's watch list due to low DSCR. The loan has paid down approximately 16% since securitization and has been current since returning from special servicing. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 145% and 0.71X, respectively, compared to 133% and 0.77X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Rockwell -- ARINC HQ Loan ($45.5 million -- 5.5% of the pool), which is secured by three office buildings that are part of a six-building office complex located in Annapolis, Maryland. The collateral contains approximately 271,000 SF of NRA and is 100% triple-net leased to ARINC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rockwell Collins, through March 2029. The lease does not contain any termination options and is fully guaranteed by Rockwell Collins. The loan has paid down almost 5% since securitization and has a loan maturity date in April 2024. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 103% and 1.23X, respectively, compared to 105% and 1.21X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Savoy Retail & 60th Street Residential Loan ($31.3 million -- 3.8% of the pool), which is secured by a mixed-use retail and residential development located on Third Avenue between 60th Street and 61st Street in New York, New York. The collateral includes the Savoy Retail Condo and the 60th Street Residential. The retail portion is comprised of approximately 36,000 SF of retail space and approximately 12,000 SF of subterranean garage containing 70 spaces. 60th Street Residential is comprised of four abutting 4-story walk-up residential buildings. As of September 2022, the total collateral was reported to be 48% leased compared to 76% in September 2021 and 87% at year-end 2019. The two largest retail tenants, Zavo Restaurant and Dylan's Candy Bar, have vacated their spaces resulting in declines in revenue and NOI. The loan has paid down 10% since securitization and the NOI DSCR was only 0.31X as of September 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 147% and 0.65X, respectively, compared to 137% and 0.68X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

