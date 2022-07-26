Moody's affirms three and downgrades three classes of CGCMT 2012-GC8

Approximately $184 million of structured securities affected

New York, July 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on three classes and downgraded the ratings on three classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-GC8, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-GC8 ("CGCMT 2012-GC8") as follows:

Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three principal and interest (P&I) classes, Cl. B, Cl. C, and Cl. D, were downgraded due to the increased risk of losses and interest shortfalls driven primarily by the exposure to specially serviced loans and troubled loans that were either unable to payoff at their initial maturity dates or have been previously modified. The largest loan in the pool, Gansevoort Park Avenue (33% of the pool), was previously modified and has reported negative net operating income (NOI) for the trailing-twelve-month period ending March 2022. The second largest loan, Pinnacle at Westchase (32% of the pool), is in special servicing and has already become REO. Additionally, two loans secured by hotel properties and making up a combined 11% of the pool are classified failed to payoff on their scheduled maturity dates in June and July 2022.

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. E and Cl. F, were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The rating on the interest only (IO) class (Class X-B) was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only class is "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating the interest-only class were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available athttps://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 32% of the pool is in special servicing and Moody's has identified additional troubled loans representing 43% of the pool. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced and troubled loans to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 80% to $205 million from $1.04 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by seven remaining mortgage loans.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 4, compared to 9 at Moody's last review.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $12.5 million (for an average loss severity of 40%).

One loan, the Pinnacle at Westchase loan ($65.6 million -- 32.0% of the pool), is currently in special servicing. The loan is secured by a 471,000 square feet (SF) suburban office complex in the Westchase submarket of Houston, Texas. The Loan was transferred to special servicing in February 2020 and became REO in June 2021. As of December 2021, the property was only 25% leased as a result of the departures of the largest and second largest tenants at securitization in 2016 and early 2020, respectively. Furthermore, the Westchase office submarket vacancy has also increased significantly since securitization. According to CBRE, the Westchase office submarket included 9.0 million SF of Class-A office space in Q2 2022 with a vacancy of 29.6%, compared to a vacancy rate of 6.7% in 2012. As of the July 2022 remittance report, the loan is last paid through its May 2021 payment date. An appraisal reduction of $44.7 million has been recognized as of the July 2022 due to the most recent appraisal valuing the property 54% below the outstanding total mortgage loan. Due to the high property and submarket vacancy, Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

Moody's has also identified three troubled loans, constituting 43% of the pool, that have either been previously modified or failed to payoff at their scheduled maturity date.

The largest troubled loan is the former Gansevoort Park Avenue loan ($66.5 million -- 32.5% of the pool), which is secured by a pari passu portion of a $124.2 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 249-room luxury full service boutique hotel located on East 29th Street and Park Avenue South in Manhattan, New York. The property was known as the Gansevoort Park Avenue at securitization, however, the property was sold for approximately $200,000,000 ($803,213 per key) and renamed Royalton Park Avenue in late 2017. The property's cash flow has generally declined since securitization due to lower revenue and high operating expense. The property's performance was further significantly impacted by the pandemic's impact on both business and leisure travel to New York. The hotel was temporarily closed and re-opened in September 2021. The property has reported negative NOI for year-end 2020, year-end 2021 and the trailing-twelve-month period ending March 2022. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in June 2021 and was returned as a modified loan in August 2021. The modification included a two-year extension to June 2024 and a conversion to interest-only through the remainder of the term. Furthermore, there was a reduced pay rate period from December 6th, 2021 to May 6th, 2022, whereas a reduced interest rate of 0.00% was assessed. The interest accrued during the reduced pay rate period will be due upon the loan maturity. The servicer indicates that the borrower has resumed paying full interest effective June 6th 2022 and the loan remained current on its debt service payments as of the July 2022 remittance. However, due to the continued depressed cash flow, Moody's has identified this as a troubled loan.

The other two troubled loans making up a combined 11% of the pool are secured by two Springhill Suites hotel properties located in the Pittsburgh area. The loans both remained current during their loan terms and exhibited increasing NOI in recent quarters. However, both loans failed to payoff at their scheduled maturity dates in June and July 2022 and are classified as non-performing maturity balance. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $70 million (a 45% expected loss) from the specially serviced loan and troubled loans.

As of the July 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $5.6 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The remaining three performing loans represent 25% of the pool balance. The largest remaining performing loan is the 25 East Oak Street Loan ($40.3million – 19.7% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 38,445 SF high-end retail building located on East Oak Street in Chicago's premier Gold Coast, which is recognized as one of the premier luxury shopping districts in the United States. The property was 100% leased as of March 2022, compared to 87% leased in December 2021. Servicer commentary indicates the borrower is currently working on paying off the loan at its upcoming maturity in August 2022. While the year-end 2021 NOI was below 2019 levels, it remained above expectations at securitization. The loan has amortized 19% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 91% and 1.01X, respectively.

The second largest remaining performing loan is the 1026-1044 Market Street Loan ($8.2 million – 4.0% of the pool), which is secured by an 88,660 SF mixed use property in the heart of East Market neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The property was 100% leased as of March 2022. Servicer commentary indicates the borrower is currently working on paying off the loan at its upcoming maturity in August 2022. The property's year-end 2021 NOI remains well above NOI levels at securitization. The loan has amortized 18% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 52% and 2.06X, respectively.

The smallest performing loan is the Exchange Garage Loan ($2.2 million – 1.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 74,760 SF retail center located in Tallahassee, Florida. The property was 87% leased as of March 2022. The loan failed to payoff at its scheduled maturity date in July 2022 and is classified performing maturity balance. The loan has amortized 17% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 103% and 1.08X, respectively.

