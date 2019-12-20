Moody's affirms three and downgrades three classes of GECMC 2007-C1

Approximately $246.7 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 20, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on three classes and downgraded the ratings on three
classes in GE Commercial Mortgage Corporation, Series 2007-C1
Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates as follows:
Cl. A-M, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously
on Aug 23, 2018 Affirmed B3 (sf)
Cl. A-MFL, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously
on Aug 23, 2018 Affirmed B3 (sf)
Cl. A-MFX, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously
on Aug 23, 2018 Affirmed B3 (sf)
Cl. A-J, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Aug 23,
2018 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. A-JFL, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Aug
23, 2018 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. X-C*, Affirmed C (sf); previously on
Aug 23, 2018 Affirmed C (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on three P&I classes were downgraded due to increased
realized losses and higher anticipated losses from the deal's exposure
to specially serviced loans. The remaining two loans in the pool
are both in special servicing.
The ratings on two P&I classes were affirmed because the ratings are
consistent with realized losses plus Moody's expected losses.
The rating on the interest only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit
quality of its referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 75.2%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 68.1% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 21.0% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 19.7% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017. The methodologies used in
rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Large
Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and
"Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019. Please see the
list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes
are interest-only (indicated by the *). Please see the
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of
these methodologies.
Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the
P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special
servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability
of default for each specially serviced loan that it expects will generate
a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's
opinions of value (if available), other information from the special
servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data.
The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment
of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing
costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default
into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate
loss from specially serviced to the most junior classes and the recovery
as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the December 10, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 93.8% to
$246.7 million from $3.9 billion at securitization.
The certificates are collateralized by two mortgage loans that are both
in special servicing. Sixty loans have been liquidated from the
pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $643.3
million (for an average loss severity of 55%).
The largest remaining specially serviced loan is the JPMorgan Portfolio
Loan ($134.6 million -- 54.5% of the
pool), which was originally secured by the fee and leasehold interests
in two office properties. The properties included a 724,000
square foot (SF) office building and 1,905 stall parking garage
located in Phoenix, Arizona and a 429,000 SF office building
located in Houston, Texas. The loan was transferred to the
special servicer in March 2017 due to the borrower being unable to repay
the loan at maturity in April 2017. A note sale of the Phoenix
Office Complex concluded in March 2018, and paid down the loan balance
by approximately $62.2 million. The remaining Houston
property was foreclosed in February 2018 and is now REO. The property
is currently 100% leased to JPMorgan Chase through September 2021,
however, the special servicer indicated that the tenant has signaled
it would wait for new ownership prior negotiating any lease extensions.
Due to the single tenant exposure, Moody's valuation reflects a
lit/dark analysis.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the Wellpoint Office Tower
($112.1 million -- 45.5% of the pool),
which is secured by the fee interest in a 13-story Class A office
building and three, single-story annex buildings.
The properties are located on a 6.3 acre site in Woodland Hills,
California, approximately 25 miles from the Los Angeles CBD.
The tower building comprises 365,000 SF of office space, with
a helicopter pad located on the roof. The three, single-story
buildings consist of the Visitor Center which includes security offices,
the Walker Theatre Building which houses an auditorium and series of classrooms
and computers for training of personnel, and the Cafeteria Building
which holds a full service cafeteria. The property was 100%
leased as of September 2019 to Anthem Blue Cross, however,
Anthem Blue Cross is relocating its corporate operations to a new space
at the nearby Warner Center office campus following its lease expiration
in December 2019. The loan transferred to special servicing after
the loan was unable to refinance at its December 2019 maturity date.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Rhett Terrell
Associate Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
