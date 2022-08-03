Moody's affirms three classes and upgrades one class of WFCM 2015-NXS3

Approximately $341 million of structured securities affected

New York, August 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on three classes and upgraded the rating on one class in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2015-NXS3, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-NXS3 ("WFCM 2015-NXS3"), as follows:

Cl. A-S, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 1, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 1, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 1, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 1, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the three P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the P&I class was upgraded based primarily on an increase in credit support resulting from loan paydowns and amortization. The deal has paid down 33% since Moody's last review.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.0% of the current pooled balance, same as at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 1.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in these ratings were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 35% to $529.6 million from $814.5 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 48 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 66% of the pool. Two loans, constituting 8.9% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Six loans, constituting 8% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains 11 low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 7.8% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15, compared to 18 at Moody's last review.

As of the June remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Six loans, constituting 18.7% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which one loan, representing 11% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief/received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property]. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 92% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 61% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 108%, compared to 110% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 6.7% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.56X and 1.02X, respectively, compared to 1.59X and 0.96X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 11 Madison Ave Loan ($35 million – 6.6% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $764.3 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage loan balance is $1.075 billion and is comprised of 19 promissory notes: 16 senior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $764.3 million and three junior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $310.7 million. The asset is also encumbered by $325.0 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 29-story, 2.3 million square foot (SF), Class A office property located across from Madison Square Park in Manhattan's Midtown South office market. The property serves as headquarters for both Credit Suisse and Sony. SL Green is the loan sponsor. The property was 100% leased as of June 2021, compared to 96% leased as of December 2020, and 98% at securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 1.43X, respectively, compared to aa2 (sca.pd) and 1.43X, at last review.

The other loan with a structured credit assessment is the Parking Spot LAX Loan ($12 million – 2.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 2,081 space parking facility near Los Angeles International Airport. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and >4.00X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 31.7% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Northline Commons Loan ($65.0 million – 12.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 445,000 SF outdoor shopping center located in Houston, Texas. The property is located along Interstate-45 and approximately 5.7 miles north of the city's central business district. Anchor tenants consist of mix of national retailers that include Burlington Coat Factory, Marshall's and Ross. Other notable tenants at the property include Conn's, Dollar Tree, and Workforce solutions. The property is also shadow anchored by Walmart. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.87X, respectively, compared to 118% and 0.83x at last review.

The second largest loan is the Yosemite Resorts Loan ($59.2 million – 11.2% of the pool), which is secured by two full-service hotels, totaling 536 rooms located in El Porta, California. The larger of the two hotels, Yosemite View Lodge, contains 327 guestrooms and is situated approximately 2.3 miles west of Yosemite National Park's Arch Rock Entrance. The smaller hotel, identified as Cedar Lodge, contains 209 guestrooms and is situated approximately 8.2 miles west of the park entrance. Guest demand is heavily dependent on seasonal leisure travelers visiting Yosemite National Park. Property performance was impacted as a result of the pandemic due to visitor restrictions placed on the Yosemite National Park. The loan was modified which included a four month deferral of P&I (July- Oct 2020) and interest only from November 2020 through the June 2021 payment. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 110% and 1.08X, respectively, compared to 89% and 1.1X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Hilton Nashville Loan ($44 million – 8.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 12-story, 330-room full-service hotel located in the central business district of Nashville, Tennessee. The hotel sits directly east of Bridgestone Arena, directly north of the Music City Center and the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum and directly south of the Broadway entertainment district. Built in 2000 and extensively renovated in 2013 and 2014, the Hilton Nashville Property offers five restaurants and bars, approximately 16,000 SF of meeting space, a fitness center, a business center and a sundry store. Food and beverage outlets at the Hilton Nashville Property include Trattoria Il Mulino, The Palm (upscale steakhouse), Market Street Restaurant (breakfast-only venue offering a la carte and buffet service), The Parkview Café (centrally located lobby restaurant offering food and cocktail service) and The Executive Lounge (newly-renovated 2,000-square-foot lounge located on the lobby level). Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 111% and 1.07X, respectively, compared to 118% and 1.06X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

