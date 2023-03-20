Moody's affirms three classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19

Approximately $429.7 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on three classes in COMM 2014-CCRE19 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their significant credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 10, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 33.7% to $778.6 million from $1.2 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 54 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.4% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 40.6% of the pool. One loan, constituting 1.6% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Twenty-three loans, constituting 41.6% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15, down from 29 at Moody's last review.

Thirteen loans, constituting 34% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

As of the March 2023 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments and no loans were in special servicing. Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $3.3 million (for an average loss severity of 28.9%).

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 9.2% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $31.2 million (a 43.5% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is Bridgepoint Tower, a 273,764 square foot (SF) office tower located in San Diego, CA, which is the largest loan in the pool. The property was previously fully occupied by Bridgepoint Education, who relocated their offices to AZ in early 2020. The occupancy fell to 10% for 2020 and was only 25% as of September 2022. As a result of the low occupancy, the property's revenue are not sufficient to pay all operating expenses. The loan remains current and has amortized 15% since securitization, however, the loan may face increase refinance risk at its August 2024 maturity date if the borrower is unable to lease up the vacant space. The other troubled loan is the Cypress Shopping Center loan which is secured by an anchored retail property located in Boiling Springs, SC. The property lost grocery anchor tenant Bi-Lo in 2017 and the DSCR has been below 1.00X since 2018. The property was only 40% occupied as of year-end 2022.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 81% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 105%, compared to 109% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 12.4% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.53X and 1.16X, respectively, compared to 1.44X and 1.02X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Trump Plaza Commercial Loan ($12.3 million – 1.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 24,775 SF ground floor portion of a high-rise condo tower in the Midtown East neighborhood of New York City. The largest tenant is Enterprise Rent-a-Car, who operates a parking facility and rental car service from the underground parking garage comprising 58% of the net rental area (NRA). As of September 2022, the property was 100% occupied and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.24X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 15.3% of the pool balance. The largest conduit loan is the Cipriani Manhattan Portfolio Loan ($51.4 million – 6.6% of the pool), which is secured by a pair of high end event spaces in Manhattan totaling 152,453 SF. The loan transferred to the special servicer in July 2020 due to payment default, as the spaces were forced to close due to the pandemic. The loan was eventually made current in December 2022 and recently returned to the master servicer. Though the properties are now covering debt service payments, the net operating income (NOI) remains well below pre-pandemic levels. The loan previously had an investment grade structured credit assessment but due to the decline in performance the sca.pd has been removed and the Moody's LTV was 75%.

The second largest loan is the 866 Third Avenue Retail Loan ($39.5 million – 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 17,624 SF retail condominium comprising the basement and ground floor portion of a 30 story mixed use property that also includes non-collateral office and a 320 key hotel located in Midtown Manhattan. The largest tenants are Duane Reade and a Wells Fargo bank branch, who occupy a combined 79% of the collateral NRA. A new tenant was signed in 2022 which brought the occupancy to 100%, however, the property's annualized September 2022 NOI remained below expectations at securitization. The loan is interest only for the full term and matures in August 2024. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 146% and 0.61X, respectively, compared to 129% and 0.67X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Springhill Suites Savannah Downtown Loan ($28.2 million – 3.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 160 Key limited service hotel located in Savannah, GA. Hotel occupancy and cash flow fell significant in 2020, however, the property has recovered and the 2022 NOI was in-line with expectations at securitization. The loan has amortized 5.9% since securitization and matures in July 2024. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 140% and 0.87X, respectively, compared to 148% and 0.82X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

