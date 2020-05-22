Moody's affirms three classes of JPMCC 2006-CIBC15

Approximately $75.3 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on three classes in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. Series 2006-CIBC15 as follows:

Cl. A-M, Affirmed B3 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2018 Affirmed B3 (sf)

Cl. A-J, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2018 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X-1*, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2018 Affirmed C (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Class

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on Cl. AM and Cl. AJ were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. The loans in special servicing now constitute 68% of the pool. These specially serviced loans are all REO and have been deemed non-recoverable by the master servicer.

The rating on the interest only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 61.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 55.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses are now 19.7% of the original pooled balance, the same as at Moody's last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Large-Loan-and-Single-AssetSingle-Borrower--PBS_1083431. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Large-Loan-and-Single-AssetSingle-Borrower--PBS_1083431 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 67.7% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class(es).

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 96.4% to $75.3 million from $2.1 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 9 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 21% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 7, compared to 12 at Moody's last review.

There are no loans on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Forty-one loans have been liquidated from the pool, contributing to an aggregate realized loss of $372 million (for an average loss severity of 35%). Six loans, constituting 68% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. These specially serviced loans are all REO and have been deemed non-recoverable by the master servicer.

The largest specially serviced loan is the FGP Portfolio I -- A Note Loan ($15.9 million -- 21.2% of the pool) and the FGP Portfolio I - B Note ($8.3 million -- 11.0% of the pool). The loan was initially secured by a portfolio of 12 industrial properties, of which nine have been released. The original loan was first transferred to the special servicer in July 2009 due to imminent default as a result of tenant departures. The loan was modified in July 2011, including the creation of a B note. The loan subsequently returned to master servicer, however, the loan was transferred back to the special servicer in June 2016 for maturity default.

The remaining four specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property types. Moody's estimates an aggregate $46.0 million loss for the specially serviced loans (90% expected loss on average).

As of the May 12, 2020 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $31.5 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The top three performing non-specially serviced loans represent 32% of the pool balance. The largest performing loan is the Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc. Loan ($14.9 million -- 19.8% of the pool), which is secured by a one million SF industrial property located in Dillon, South Carolina, approximately 65 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach. The property is 100% leased to Harbor Freight Tools through March 2039. The loan is amortizing and has paid down 37% since securitization. Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark approach to account for the single-tenant exposure. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 82% and 1.31X, respectively, compared to 81% and 1.52X at the last review.

The second largest performing loan is the 70 Jewett City Road Loan ($7.5 million -- 10.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 638,000 SF industrial property located in Norwich, Connecticut. The property is 100% leased to Bob's Discount Furniture which runs through September 2027. Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark approach to account for the single-tenant exposure. The loan is fully amortizing and has paid down 53% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 41% and 2.36X, respectively, compared to 45% and 2.4X at the last review.

The third largest performing loan is the Eckerd - Voorhies Loan ($1.8 million -- 2.4% of the pool), which was originally secured by a 13,813 SF Eckerd, then to Rite Aid, and is now sub-leased to a wine and spirits shop in Voorhies, New Jersey approximately 23 miles east of Philadelphia. Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark approach to account for the single-tenant exposure. The loan is amortizing and has paid down 57% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 70% and 1.54X, respectively, compared to 73% and 1.64X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tulay Sangiray

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

