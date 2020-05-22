Moody's affirms three classes of JPMCC 2006-CIBC15

Approximately $75.3 million of structured securities affected
New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
the ratings on three classes in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial
Mortgage Securities Corp. Series 2006-CIBC15 as follows:
Cl. A-M, Affirmed B3 (sf); previously on Sep
28, 2018 Affirmed B3 (sf)
Cl. A-J, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Sep 28,
2018 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. X-1*, Affirmed C (sf); previously on
Sep 28, 2018 Affirmed C (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Class
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on Cl. AM and Cl. AJ were affirmed because the
ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses.
The loans in special servicing now constitute 68% of the pool.
These specially serviced loans are all REO and have been deemed non-recoverable
by the master servicer.
The rating on the interest only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit
quality of the referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 61.1%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 55.4% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses are now 19.7% of the original pooled balance,
the same as at Moody's last review. Moody's provides
a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions
on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties
will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly
related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot
traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns, an increase in the pool's share of
defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected
losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Large-Loan-and-Single-AssetSingle-Borrower--PBS_1083431.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Large-Loan-and-Single-AssetSingle-Borrower--PBS_1083431
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the
P&I classes in this deal since 67.7% of the pool is
in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines
a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan
that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default
based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available),
other information from the special servicer, available market data
and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each
loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date,
estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability
of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate,
Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the
most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the
most senior class(es).
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the May 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 96.4% to
$75.3 million from $2.1 billion at securitization.
The certificates are collateralized by 9 mortgage loans ranging in size
from less than 1% to 21% of the pool.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes,
where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration
has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including
the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 7,
compared to 12 at Moody's last review.
There are no loans on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist
includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established
as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package.
As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Forty-one loans have been liquidated from the pool, contributing
to an aggregate realized loss of $372 million (for an average loss
severity of 35%). Six loans, constituting 68%
of the pool, are currently in special servicing. These specially
serviced loans are all REO and have been deemed non-recoverable
by the master servicer.
The largest specially serviced loan is the FGP Portfolio I -- A Note
Loan ($15.9 million -- 21.2% of the pool)
and the FGP Portfolio I - B Note ($8.3 million --
11.0% of the pool). The loan was initially secured
by a portfolio of 12 industrial properties, of which nine have been
released. The original loan was first transferred to the special
servicer in July 2009 due to imminent default as a result of tenant departures.
The loan was modified in July 2011, including the creation of a
B note. The loan subsequently returned to master servicer,
however, the loan was transferred back to the special servicer in
June 2016 for maturity default.
The remaining four specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property
types. Moody's estimates an aggregate $46.0 million
loss for the specially serviced loans (90% expected loss on average).
As of the May 12, 2020 remittance statement cumulative interest
shortfalls were $31.5 million. Moody's anticipates
interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially
serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused
by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees,
appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and
extraordinary trust expenses.
The top three performing non-specially serviced loans represent
32% of the pool balance. The largest performing loan is
the Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc. Loan ($14.9
million -- 19.8% of the pool), which is secured
by a one million SF industrial property located in Dillon, South
Carolina, approximately 65 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.
The property is 100% leased to Harbor Freight Tools through March
2039. The loan is amortizing and has paid down 37% since
securitization. Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark approach
to account for the single-tenant exposure. Moody's LTV and
stressed DSCR are 82% and 1.31X, respectively,
compared to 81% and 1.52X at the last review.
The second largest performing loan is the 70 Jewett City Road Loan ($7.5
million -- 10.0% of the pool), which is secured
by a 638,000 SF industrial property located in Norwich, Connecticut.
The property is 100% leased to Bob's Discount Furniture which runs
through September 2027. Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark
approach to account for the single-tenant exposure. The
loan is fully amortizing and has paid down 53% since securitization.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 41% and 2.36X, respectively,
compared to 45% and 2.4X at the last review.
The third largest performing loan is the Eckerd - Voorhies Loan
($1.8 million -- 2.4% of the pool),
which was originally secured by a 13,813 SF Eckerd, then to
Rite Aid, and is now sub-leased to a wine and spirits shop
in Voorhies, New Jersey approximately 23 miles east of Philadelphia.
Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark approach to account for the single-tenant
exposure. The loan is amortizing and has paid down 57% since
securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 70% and
1.54X, respectively, compared to 73% and 1.64X
at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
