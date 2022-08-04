Moody's affirms three classes of LSTAR 2017-5

Approximately $270 million of structured securities affected

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on three classes in LSTAR Commercial Mortgage Trust 2017-5 ("LSTAR 2017-5"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-5, as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 13.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 10.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 29% to $542.5 million from $758.8 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 20 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 13% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 76% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 13, compared to 19 at Moody's last review.

As of the July 2022 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Seven loans, constituting 47% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of approximately $651,000. One loan, constituting 11% of the pool, is currently in special servicing.

The one specially serviced loan is the Hotel Gansevoort Loan ($59.7 million – 11.0% of the pool), which is secured by 186-key, full service, boutique hotel located in New York City's Meatpacking neighborhood. The loan represents a pari passu portion of a $114.5 million mortgage loan. The property has frontage along Ninth Avenue and 13th Streets and is located in close proximity to the High Line and Gansevoort Market. The property features landscaped terraces on the rooftop, a heated outdoor rooftop pool, spa & gym, two F&B outlets (rooftop and ground floor) and 14,000 SF of event space. The hotel was temporarily closed during 2020 due to the pandemic and the borrower was granted forbearance during 2021 and used reserves to pay debt service. The property completed a $19 million renovation in September 2021. While the property's operations have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the loan has remained current on its debt service payments. The loan has been in special servicing since June 2020. Due the current loan status and historical performance, the loan is included in the conduit statistics below.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 22% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $28.4 million (a 24% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The troubled loans are both discussed in detail further below.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 92% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 127%, compared to 133% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 4% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.32X and 0.91X, respectively, compared to 1.31X and 0.84X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three performing non-specially serviced loans represent 31% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Charlotte Plaza Loan ($70.0 million -- 12.9% of the pool), which is secured by the fee and leasehold interests in a 632,000 SF, Class A-/B+ office tower located in the CBD of Charlotte, NC. The loan represents a pari passu portion of a $120.0 million mortgage loan. The property's largest tenant at securitization, Charlotte School of Law (CSL) (40% of NRA), closed in August 2017 after losing its license. Subsequently in 2019, Lowe's signed a 200,000 SF (32% of NRA) lease, backfilling a portion of the former CSL space. However, Lowe's has announced plans to vacate this space at lease maturity in July 2024 and move to a new building currently under construction roughly one mile from the subject property. As of March 2022, the property was 70% leased compared to 52% in December 2018. However, occupancy would drop to 40% if the Lowe's space was excluded. Due to the upcoming lease expiration and upcoming loan maturity in January 2023, Moody's considers this a troubled loan.

The second largest loan is the Greenwich Financial Center Loan ($50.8 million -- 9.4% of the pool), which is secured by a Class A office and retail building located in downtown Greenwich, CT. The property is within a fifth of a mile of Greenwich's Metro North Train Station. As of December 2021, the property was 100% leased, unchanged from the last review. The office area represents approximately 76% of the NRA, primarily occupied by financial service firms. The property's 2021 net operating income (NOI) was 12% lower than in 2017 primarily due to lower rental revenues. The loan has amortized 5% since securitization after an initial 24 month interest only period which ended in February 2019. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 137% and 0.75X, respectively, compared to 143% and 0.71X at the last review.

The third largest loan is The Frontier Loan ($47.2 million -- 8.7% of the pool), which is secured by the leasehold interest in a 91-unit (91 multifamily units and 6,500 sf of retail space), 18-story luxury residential building located in the Murray Hill submarket of New York City. The property was developed subject to the New York State 80/20 Program, which resulted in 19 affordable housing units, and benefits from a 20-year tax abatement in accordance with New York's 421a tax abatement program. The loan also had an initial 60 month interest-only period which expired in February 2021 and the loan has now amortized 2% since securitization. The loan has been on the master servicer's watchlist due to low DSCR, and the NOI DSCR was below 1.00X in 2021. The lower DSCR was primarily due to a nearly 44% increase in operating expenses from 2020. Due to the low DSCR from both increased operating expenses and slight decline in revenues, Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

