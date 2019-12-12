Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers thyssenkrupp AG Related Research Credit Opinion: thyssenkrupp AG: Update following change in outlook to negative Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of thyssenkrupp AG Peer Snapshot: thyssenkrupp AG - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Covenant Quality Assessment: thyssenkrupp AG: Covenant Quality Post-Sale Snapshot: €1.0bn 1.875% Notes due March 2023 Rating Action: Moody's downgrades thyssenkrupp to Ba3; stable outlook Rating Action: Moody's affirms thyssenkrupp's Ba3 rating; changes outlook to negative 12 Dec 2019 Frankfurt am Main, December 12, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of German steel and diversified industrial group thyssenkrupp AG ("tk" or group). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the group's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), the Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the Ba3 ratings on the group's senior unsecured debt instruments, including the (P)Ba3 rating on its debt issuance programme, the NP Commercial Paper and the (P)NP other short-term ratings. RATINGS RATIONALE The rating action reflects tk's materially weakened operating performance resulting in a substantial negative free cash flow in the financial year ended 30 September 2019 (FY 2018/19) and the group's disappointing outlook for the current year with continued negative free cash flow generation amid expected persistent demand weakness and challenging trading conditions. Credit metrics are currently weaker than expected for the Ba3 rating category but are expected to be materially improved. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the group's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), the Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the Ba3 ratings on the group's senior unsecured debt instruments, including the (P)Ba3 rating on its debt issuance programme, the NP Commercial Paper and the (P)NP other short-term ratings. RATINGS RATIONALE The rating action reflects tk's materially weakened operating performance resulting in a substantial negative free cash flow in the financial year ended 30 September 2019 (FY 2018/19) and the group's disappointing outlook for the current year with continued negative free cash flow generation amid expected persistent demand weakness and challenging trading conditions. Credit metrics are currently weaker than expected for the Ba3 rating category but are expected to be materially improved. The rating action is based on the assumption of a timely implementation of counterbalancing measures to offset the impact of negative free cash flow generation on the liquidity profile, which might include the disposal of assets in addition to operational improvement measures. While EBIT as adjusted by tk of EUR802 million and Moody's-adjusted leverage of 8.4x gross debt/EBITDA in FY 2018/19 was close to Moody's forecasts, Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of more than EUR1.4 billion negative was much lower than anticipated. At the same time, tk guided for an even higher cash burn in FY 2019/20, although including a high tree digit million euro amount of exceptional payments for a cartel fine and planned restructuring. The group also postponed its mid-term targets, which previously included FCF before M&A of at least EUR1 billion by FY 2020/21 (EUR1.1 billion negative in FY 2018/19). With a stricter focus on restructuring, uncertainty has increased as to the final scope, effectiveness and costs of such measures, which raises doubts if and when a stabilization of tk's operating performance and return to positive FCF can be reasonably expected. Nevertheless , Moody's recognizes tk's commitment to undertake larger scale restructuring across all of its business areas, which should eventually result in healthier earnings and cash flow generation over the next two to three years. While the negative outlook reflects the low visibility whether these measures can sufficiently improve the group's financial ratios and cash flow by 2021, the affirmed Ba3 primarily captures the group's ongoing preparation of a partial or full sale of the Elevator Technology (ET) business area, including through a potential IPO. Although a sale of ET would result in sizeable cash proceeds enabling tk to materially reduce its high debt burden and leverage, the magnitude remains still uncertain and weak credit metrics could persist for some time. This not only includes leverage, but also cash flow metrics, which Moody's expects to remain depressed over the next two years under all possible scenarios. In particular a complete sale of ET, which could help de-lever the fastest, would leave tk with its more volatile, low-margin and currently mostly cash burning assets, including steel, metal distribution, auto parts, plant technology and marine systems. But also a partial sale would lead to future cash leakage via minority dividends, while retaining a majority stake in ET with ongoing access to its stable earnings and cash flows would help protect the business profile. The weaker outlook for FY 2019/20, combined with intensified restructuring, the pending decision on the ET transaction, including the use of related cash proceeds, implies a great degree of uncertainty. Moody's therefore believes it has become increasingly difficult for tk to turn around its operating performance and to sufficiently strengthen its credit metrics for a Ba3 rating in a timely manner. Nonetheless, a successful completion of the ET transaction during 2020 could free up ample liquidity which Moody's would expect tk to primarily use to strengthen its balance sheet through debt reduction. This would also include the group's sizeable pension deficit in a full sale scenario, which has increased by over EUR1 billion in 2019 due to the decline in discount rates. As a result, tk's regular operating cash needs would significantly reduce, potentially allowing for positive FCF by 2020/2021, provided the underlying performance of its remaining businesses could be gradually improved. OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the increased risk of tk failing to considerably strengthen its profitability and return to positive free cash flows over the next 18 months. The outlook also mirrors the reduced visibility of tk being able to successfully execute its new strategy in a timely manner, which should help significantly strengthen its balance sheet and currently very weak credit metrics. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP / DOWN Tk's rating could be downgraded, if (1) market conditions continued to deteriorate and further pressure tk's already very weak profitability, (2) leverage remained well above 6x gross debt/EBITDA (8.4x in FY 2018/19), (3) free cash flow could not be materially improved to positive territory by 2020/21 (EUR1.4 billion negative in FY 2018/19); all on a Moody's-adjusted and sustainable basis. Downward pressure would also build, if tk's new strategy, including a partial IPO or direct sale of ET, could not be successfully executed in 2020 and if liquidity were to deteriorate further. Moody's would consider an upgrade, if tk's (1) profitability significantly improved with EBIT margins exceeding 3% (1.2% in FY 2018/19), (2) leverage reduces to below 5.5x debt/EBITDA, (3) free cash flow turned positive; all on a Moody's-adjusted and sustainable basis. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Manufacturing Companies published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Goetz Grossmann, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND ITS RATINGS AFFILIATES (“MIS”) ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS OR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the Moody’s publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and MIS also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of MIS’s ratings and rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold ratings from MIS and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



