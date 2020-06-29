Moody's affirms twelve and downgrades four classes of COMM 2012-CCRE2

Approximately $1.07 billion of structured securities affected
New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on twelve classes and downgraded the ratings on four
classes in COMM 2012-CCRE2 Mortgage Trust ("COMM 2012-CCRE2"),
Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-CCRE2
as follows:
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
4, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
4, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
4, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
4, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-M-PEZ, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously
on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 4,
2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. B-PEZ, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun
4, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jun 4,
2019 Affirmed A2 (sf)
Cl. C-PEZ, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jun
4, 2019 Affirmed A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 4,
2019 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)
Cl. E, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. F, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. G, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. PEZ**, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Jun
4, 2019 Affirmed A1 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously
on Apr 17, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
**Reflects Exchangeable Class
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on ten principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed
because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR)
and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within
acceptable ranges.
The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. E, Cl.
F and Cl. G, were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance
and higher anticipated losses driven primarily by the recent decline in
performance of the Crossgates Mall loan (5.9% of the pool)
sponsored by Pyramid Management Group. The loa is currently more
than 60 days delinquent and last paid through its March 2020 payment date.
It is scheduled to mature within the next 24 months and may face significant
refinance risk due to the current retail environment.
The rating on the interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-A,
was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.
The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded
due to a decline in the credit quality of the referenced classes.
The rating on the exchangeable class was affirmed due to the due to the
weighted average rating factor (WARF) of the exchangeable classes.
The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17,
2020.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties
will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly
related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot
traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.2%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.7% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 3.4% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 1.4% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes
and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian
Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875.
The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875,
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable
classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please
see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for
a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the June 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 19.4% to
$1.06 billion from $1.32 billion at securitization.
The certificates are collateralized by 48 mortgage loans ranging in size
from less than 1% to 9.9% of the pool, with
the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 64% of the
pool. One loan, constituting 8.3% of the pool,
have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Sixteen
loans, constituting 16.8% of the pool, have
defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 13,
compared to 15 at Moody's last review.
As of the June 2020 remittance report, loans representing 93%
were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments
and 7% were delinquent at 60 days or more.
Thirteen loans, constituting 30.2% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
There have been no loans which have liquidated at a loss. One loan,
constituting 5.9% of the pool, is currently in special
servicing. The specially serviced loan is the Crossgates Mall ($62.8
million -- 5.9% of the pool), which represents
a pari-passu portion of a $261.7 million mortgage
loan. The loan is secured by a two-story, 1.3
million square foot (SF) super regional mall located in Albany,
New York. The mall is anchored by Macy's (non-collateral),
J.C. Penney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Burlington
Coat Factory, Best Buy and Regal Crossgates 18. As of March
2020, the total mall and collateral occupancy was 96%.
The in-line occupancy was 89% occupied compared to 88%
in March 2019. Furthermore, property performance has been
stable and the 2019 net operating income was 2% higher than securitization
levels. The loan was transferred to special servicing in April
2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and is last paid through
its March 2020 payment date. New York suspension of non-essential
business closures attributed to the mall remaining closed, with
certain tenants offering curbside pick-up in the exterior of the
mall. As a result of the closure, many tenants have not remitted
rent in recent months. The special servicer indicated they are
in discussions with the borrower to formulate a resolution plan.
The mall represents a dominant super-regional mall with over 10
anchors and junior anchors and benefits from its location at the junction
of Interstate 87 and Interstate 90.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly
performing loans, constituting 2.7% of the pool,
and has estimated an aggregate loss of $19.6 million (a
21% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled
loans.
Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 83% of the
pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 18% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 98%, compared to 90%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes
loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash
flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17.5%
to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's
value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.55X and 1.12X,
respectively, compared to 1.64X and 1.19X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 520 Eighth Avenue
Loan ($88.7 million -- 8.3% of the pool),
which is secured by three adjacent and interconnected office buildings
that have been combined into a single office property. The properties
are located at 520 8th Avenue, 266 West 37th Street and 261 West
36th Street, totaling 758,000 SF. The buildings are
occupied by a diverse mix of tenants including not-for-profit
associations, professional services firms, media and entertainment
services companies. The property was 96% leased as of December
2019, slightly down from 100% in December 2018. Moody's
structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa3 (sca.pd)
and 1.53X, respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 29.3% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the 260 and 261 Madison Avenue Loan
($105 million -- 9.9% of the pool), which
is secured by two Class-B office towers located in midtown Manhattan
on Madison Avenue between East 36th and East 37th Street. The properties
total approximately 840,000 SF of office space, 37,000
SF of retail space, and a 46,000 SF parking garage.
This loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $231.0
million first mortgage. As of December 2019, the properties
had a combined occupancy of 90.5%, compared to 87%
as of December 2018 and 90% at securitization. Approximately
19% of the net rentable area (NRA) has lease rollover in 2021,
including the largest tenant, McLaughlin & Stern LLP (12.5%
of NRA). Other tenants at the property include coworking and shared
office space tenants Knotel (4.9% of NRA) and WeWork (4.8%
of NRA). Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 120% and 1.50X,
respectively, compared to 97% and 1.81X at the last
review.
The second largest loan is the 77 K Street Loan ($104.7
million -- 9.8% of the pool), which is secured
by an approximately 327,000 SF Class-A office building located
in the Capitol Hill submarket of Washington, D.C.
The property was built in 2008 for a total cost of $113 million.
The property was 100% leased as of December 2019, unchanged
from December 2018 and up from 93% at securitization. The
largest tenant, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) (51% of
NRA) has extended their lease for an additional 10 years with a lease
expiration in December 2030. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are
89% and 1.09X, respectively, compared to 91%
and 1.07X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the 1055 West 7th Street Loan ($102.4
million -- 9.6% of the pool), which is secured
by an approximately 616,000 SF office Class-A property located
in downtown Los Angeles, California. The property was built
in 1987 and is 32 stories high. The building is located just west
of Interstate 110, one block away from the 7th Street Metro Station,
and a few blocks from the Staples Convention Center. As of September
2019, the property was 89% leased, compared to 83%
in September 2018 and 85% at securitization. The largest
tenant, L.A. Care Health Plan (47% of net rentable
area), is expected to consolidate its employees to a nearby building
at 1200 West 7th Street in 2024. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 109% and 0.96X, respectively, compared to
103% and 0.98X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tulay Sangiray
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
