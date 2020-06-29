Moody's affirms twelve and downgrades four classes of COMM 2012-CCRE2

Approximately $1.07 billion of structured securities affected

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on twelve classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in COMM 2012-CCRE2 Mortgage Trust ("COMM 2012-CCRE2"), Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-CCRE2 as follows:

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M-PEZ, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B-PEZ, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. C-PEZ, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. G, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. PEZ**, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

**Reflects Exchangeable Class

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on ten principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. E, Cl. F and Cl. G, were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance and higher anticipated losses driven primarily by the recent decline in performance of the Crossgates Mall loan (5.9% of the pool) sponsored by Pyramid Management Group. The loa is currently more than 60 days delinquent and last paid through its March 2020 payment date. It is scheduled to mature within the next 24 months and may face significant refinance risk due to the current retail environment.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class was affirmed due to the due to the weighted average rating factor (WARF) of the exchangeable classes.

The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 19.4% to $1.06 billion from $1.32 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 48 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 64% of the pool. One loan, constituting 8.3% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Sixteen loans, constituting 16.8% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 13, compared to 15 at Moody's last review.

As of the June 2020 remittance report, loans representing 93% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 7% were delinquent at 60 days or more.

Thirteen loans, constituting 30.2% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

There have been no loans which have liquidated at a loss. One loan, constituting 5.9% of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The specially serviced loan is the Crossgates Mall ($62.8 million -- 5.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $261.7 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a two-story, 1.3 million square foot (SF) super regional mall located in Albany, New York. The mall is anchored by Macy's (non-collateral), J.C. Penney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Burlington Coat Factory, Best Buy and Regal Crossgates 18. As of March 2020, the total mall and collateral occupancy was 96%. The in-line occupancy was 89% occupied compared to 88% in March 2019. Furthermore, property performance has been stable and the 2019 net operating income was 2% higher than securitization levels. The loan was transferred to special servicing in April 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and is last paid through its March 2020 payment date. New York suspension of non-essential business closures attributed to the mall remaining closed, with certain tenants offering curbside pick-up in the exterior of the mall. As a result of the closure, many tenants have not remitted rent in recent months. The special servicer indicated they are in discussions with the borrower to formulate a resolution plan. The mall represents a dominant super-regional mall with over 10 anchors and junior anchors and benefits from its location at the junction of Interstate 87 and Interstate 90.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 2.7% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $19.6 million (a 21% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled loans.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 83% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 18% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 98%, compared to 90% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17.5% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.55X and 1.12X, respectively, compared to 1.64X and 1.19X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 520 Eighth Avenue Loan ($88.7 million -- 8.3% of the pool), which is secured by three adjacent and interconnected office buildings that have been combined into a single office property. The properties are located at 520 8th Avenue, 266 West 37th Street and 261 West 36th Street, totaling 758,000 SF. The buildings are occupied by a diverse mix of tenants including not-for-profit associations, professional services firms, media and entertainment services companies. The property was 96% leased as of December 2019, slightly down from 100% in December 2018. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa3 (sca.pd) and 1.53X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 29.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 260 and 261 Madison Avenue Loan ($105 million -- 9.9% of the pool), which is secured by two Class-B office towers located in midtown Manhattan on Madison Avenue between East 36th and East 37th Street. The properties total approximately 840,000 SF of office space, 37,000 SF of retail space, and a 46,000 SF parking garage. This loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $231.0 million first mortgage. As of December 2019, the properties had a combined occupancy of 90.5%, compared to 87% as of December 2018 and 90% at securitization. Approximately 19% of the net rentable area (NRA) has lease rollover in 2021, including the largest tenant, McLaughlin & Stern LLP (12.5% of NRA). Other tenants at the property include coworking and shared office space tenants Knotel (4.9% of NRA) and WeWork (4.8% of NRA). Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 120% and 1.50X, respectively, compared to 97% and 1.81X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 77 K Street Loan ($104.7 million -- 9.8% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 327,000 SF Class-A office building located in the Capitol Hill submarket of Washington, D.C. The property was built in 2008 for a total cost of $113 million. The property was 100% leased as of December 2019, unchanged from December 2018 and up from 93% at securitization. The largest tenant, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) (51% of NRA) has extended their lease for an additional 10 years with a lease expiration in December 2030. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 89% and 1.09X, respectively, compared to 91% and 1.07X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the 1055 West 7th Street Loan ($102.4 million -- 9.6% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 616,000 SF office Class-A property located in downtown Los Angeles, California. The property was built in 1987 and is 32 stories high. The building is located just west of Interstate 110, one block away from the 7th Street Metro Station, and a few blocks from the Staples Convention Center. As of September 2019, the property was 89% leased, compared to 83% in September 2018 and 85% at securitization. The largest tenant, L.A. Care Health Plan (47% of net rentable area), is expected to consolidate its employees to a nearby building at 1200 West 7th Street in 2024. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.96X, respectively, compared to 103% and 0.98X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

