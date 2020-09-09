Moody's affirms twelve and downgrades one class of GSMS 2013-GCJ16

Approximately $732 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on twelve classes and downgraded the rating on one class in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-GCJ16, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-GCJ16 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed Ba3 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Ba3 (sf)

Cl. G, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed B3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Cl. PEZ**, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on nine P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on one P&I class, Cl. G, was downgraded due to a decline in pool performance, driven primarily by an increase in recent transfers to special servicing, now representing 21% of the pool. The pool also has a significant concentration of loans secured by retail (43% of the pool) and hotel (14% of the pool) properties.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

The rating on class PEZ was affirmed due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak U.S. economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875 . The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the August 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 29% to $767 million from $1.09 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 62 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 49% of the pool. Seventeen loans, constituting 21% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, compared to 20 at Moody's last review.

As of the August 2020 remittance report, loans representing 79% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 12% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent, 1% were between 30 and 59 days delinquent, 2% were between 60 and 89 days delinquent and 6% were 90+ days delinquent.

Six loans, constituting 9% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 1.4% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Seven loans, constituting 21% of the pool, are currently in special servicing, all of which have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Miracle Mile Shops Loan ($68.2 million -- 8.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $564.8 million first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 450,000 SF regional mall located on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The collateral property is located at the base of the Planet Hollywood Hotel and draws from non-traditional anchors, three performing arts theaters and the Las Vegas Strip itself. The collateral was 97% leased as of April 2020, compared to 96% leased as of June 2018. The March 2020 running twelve-month comparable in-line sales (tenants with less than 10,000 SF) was $796 PSF, compared to $850 in the prior running twelve-month period. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2020 due to Imminent Monetary Default at the borrower's request as a result of the pandemic and as of the August remittance date the loan was last paid through the July 2020 payment date. Due to the property's historical performance the loan was included in the conduit statistics below. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 93% and 0.90X, respectively,

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Walpole Shopping Mall Loan ($44.7 million -- 5.8% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $61.4 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 398,000 SF retail center located in Walpole, Massachusetts. The property is also encumbered by a $10 million mezzanine loan. The property was 89% leased as of March 2020, compared to 96% in September 2019 and 99% in December 2016. Occupancy declined after OfficeMax (7% of the NRA), vacated at lease expiration in January 2020. The departure of OfficeMax triggered certain co-tenancy clauses which may cause further stress on the property's rental revenue in 2020. The property is anchored by Kohl's and L.A. Fitness and other major tenants include Barnes & Noble, Jo-Ann Stores and PetSmart. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent monetary default and is last paid through the March 2020 payment date. After a temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the property reopened on May 25 and is currently in phase III of a four phase re-opening plan. The special servicer is dual tracking the negotiation of a short-term modification/forbearance with a secondary strategy of foreclosure/receivership.

The third largest specially serviced loan is The Camp Loan ($11.7 million -- 1.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 45,000 SF retail center located in Costa Mesa, California, approximately 40 miles south of Los Angeles. The property was 100% leased as of September 2019 compared to 91% in 2016 and 2017. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 for imminent monetary default at the borrower's request as a result of the pandemic. The loan is last paid through the July 2020 payment date and the special servicer is reaching out to the borrower to assess next steps. The property faces rollover risk with its two largest tenants (combining for nearly 36% of the NRA) having lease expirations in 2020 and 2021. Due to the property's historical performance the loan was included in the conduit statistics below. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 107% and 1.01X, respectively.

The remaining four specially serviced loans are secured by two hotel and two retail properties.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 91% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 95%, compared to 89% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and one specially serviced loan (the Walpole Shopping Mall). The remaining specially serviced loans were included in the conduit model due to their performing nature prior to 2020. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 24% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.46X and 1.12X, respectively, compared to 1.57X and 1.20X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 21% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Windsor Court New Orleans Loan ($65.3 million -- 8.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 316-key hotel located in the central business district (CBD) of New Orleans, Louisiana (less than one mile from the French Quarter). The property's historical performance generally improved from securitization through year-end 2019 due to significantly higher revenues. For the trailing twelve-month period ending April 2020, the hotel was 65% occupied and had a revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $235, compared to an occupancy and RevPAR of 66% and $231, respectively, for the prior trailing twelve-month period ending April 2019. The loan is current as of its August 2020 payment date and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 99% and 1.23X, respectively, compared to 94% and 1.27X at last review.

The second largest loan is The Gates at Manhasset Loan ($52.7 million -- 6.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 106,000 square foot (SF) open air retail property located on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset, New York. The property was 83% leased as of June 2020, compared to 97% leased in June 2019, and 100% leased in September 2017. The occupancy decline was a result of Banana Republic (8,100 SF) and Indochina (2,510 SF) both recently vacating the property. The year-end 2019 net operating income (NOI) was above levels at securitization, however, property performance is expected to decline if the borrower is unable to backfill the recent vacancies. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 82% and 1.08X, respectively, compared to 65% and 1.34X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Regency Portfolio Loan ($39.2 million -- 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of 14 anchored retail centers with a total of 1,362,551 SF located in tertiary markets across eight states - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia and West Virginia. Ten of the fourteen properties are anchored by grocery stores. Major tenants include Wal-Mart, Kroger, J.C. Penney, Piggly Wiggly, Aldi's, Save-A-Lot, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree and Big Lots as well as other regional retailers. The portfolio was collectively 85% leased as of March 2020, compared to 77% in December 2019 and 94% at securitization. The portfolio's performance has been declining since 2018 due to lower rental revenues. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105% and 1.02X, respectively, compared to 98% and 1.06X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

