Moody's affirms twenty classes of WFCM 2020-C56

Approximately $562 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on twenty classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-C56, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2020-C56 as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-S-1, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-S-2, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-4-X1*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4-X2*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5-X1*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5-X2*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S-X1*, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-S-X2*, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the P&I exchangeable classes, Cl. A-4-1, Cl. A-4-2, Cl. A-5-1, Cl. A-5-2, Cl. A-S-1, Cl. A-S-2 were affirmed due to the credit quality of their referenced exchangeable classes.

The ratings on the IO classes (including the exchangeable IO classes) were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.8% of the current pooled balance. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.7% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the December 16, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 1.6% to $719.6 million from $731.1 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 45 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 51.5% of the pool. One loan, constituting 4.2% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 27, the same as at securitization.

As of the December 2022 remittance report, loans representing 93% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and one loan, 7% of the pool, was between 60 – 89 days delinquent.

Nine loans, constituting 13.7% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. One loan, the Supor Industrial Portfolio Loan ($50.7 million -- 7.0% of the pool), is currently in special servicing. The loan is secured by a 626,134 SF industrial warehouse complex situated on two separate parcels located approximately 0.2 miles from each other in Harrison, NJ. The improvements are used as industrial storage and staging space for tenants traditionally involved in large manufacturing or infrastructure projects across Manhattan and the greater Tri-state area. The buildings operate subject to a 20-year, absolute net lease agreement between the Supor industrial portfolio borrowers and J. Supor Realty LLC and Supor Manor Realty LLC. After alternating between current and 30 days delinquent in 2022, the loan transferred to special servicing in October 2022 due to payment default and as of the December 2022 remittance date, was last paid through September 2022.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 99% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 94% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 116%, compared to 118% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.94X and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 1.88X and 0.88X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the University Village Loan ($30.0 million -- 4.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $250 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage debt also includes $130 million of B-notes. The loan is secured by a 597,635 SF, open-air life-style center located just north of the University of Washington campus and five miles north of the Seattle CBD. The property also has four units totaling 36,023 SF (6.0% of total square footage), which are leased for office use. The collateral was 100% leased as of June 2022, the same as in November 2019. The property's cash flow has increased since 2020 and the June 2022 net operating income (NOI) was in-line with expectations at securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa2 (sca.pd) and 1.20X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 18.9% of the pool balance. The largest conduit loan is The Grid Loan ($49.9 million -- 6.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $64.2 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in a five-property mixed-use portfolio located in downtown Worcester, MA. The properties are situated along Worcester Commons, within a six-acre urban community known as The Grid District. Together, they contain 466 market rate apartment units, approximately 58,572 SF of retail space, and 262 garage and surface parking spaces. The properties were collectively 97% leased as of June 2022 compared to 98% at securitization. The property's June 2022 NOI was in-line with expectations at securitization and the loan has amortized by 4.6%. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 141% and 0.72X, respectively, compared to 147% and 1.13X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the KPMG Plaza at Hall Arts Loan ($43.7 million -- 6.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $111.7 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in a Class A, LEED Gold Certified office tower located in Dallas, TX (arts district). The building contains 461,306 SF of rentable area, of which 442,259 SF consists of office space and 19,047 SF consists of restaurant and retail space. The property was 91% leased as of June 2022 compared to 96% at securitization. The property's June 2022 was in-line with expectations at securitization and the loan is interest-only for its entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 106% and 0.94X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

The third largest loan is the Panoramic Berkeley Loan ($42.0 million -- 5.8% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple interest in a student housing property located in Berkeley, CA. The property was constructed in 2019 and located five blocks from the UC Berkeley campus. The collateral includes a mix of 70 units (254 beds) and 4,434 SF of ground floor retail space and there are 44 units (180 beds) master leased to The Regents of the University of California on a 5-year lease, expiring in 2024. The property was 100% leased as of June 2022 compared to 97% at securitization. The property's expenses have increased since securitization causing the property's NOI to decline slightly. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.82X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

