Moody's affirms two and downgrades five CMBS classes of JPMCC 2018-PHH

Approximately $329 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on two classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2018-PHH, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-PHH as follows:

Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2020 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2020 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2020 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. HRR, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2020 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on Cl. A and Cl. B were affirmed because the transaction key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, are within acceptable ranges. These classes benefit from credit support in the form of a significant equity cushion and as part of our analysis we performed a stressed value recovery analysis.

The ratings on five principal and interest (P&I) classes were downgraded primarily due to the sustained loan underperformance and the resulting increase in interest shortfalls to the trust and outstanding loan advances. As of the September 2022 remittance statement the borrower has been delinquent on debt service payments since April 2020 and the loan has reported total advances (inclusive of outstanding principal and interest (P&I), taxes and insurance (T&I) and other advances) of $44.9 million. Furthermore, the appraisal reduction amount has increased to $93.2 million. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in April 2020 and the loan's delinquency status is listed as foreclosure as of the September 2022 remittance statement.

In this credit rating action, we considered qualitative and quantitative factors in relation to the senior-sequential structure and trophy nature of the asset, and we analyzed multiple scenarios to reflect various levels of stress in property values could impact loan proceeds at each rating level. However, the trust may be at increased risk of interest shortfalls if the borrower is unable to reach a resolution with the special servicer and continues to be delinquent on its debt service payments.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in defeasance or a significant improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further decline in actual or expected performance of the loan or increase in interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged from Moody's prior review at approximately $329 million. The decrease from approximately $333 million at securitization had been due to 2019's scheduled annual principal paydown from 25% of excess cash flow. The securitization is backed by a single floating-rate loan collateralized by the borrower's fee simple interest in the Palmer House Hilton. The 24-story, 1,642 guestroom property is located in the central business district of Chicago, Illinois, one block west of Millennium Park and Michigan Avenue. The loan's final maturity date (including three one-year extension options) is in June 2023. There is an approximately $94 million of mezzanine debt held outside of the trust.

The property's performance had deteriorated before the coronavirus outbreak and its reported net cash flow (NCF) in 2019 was $25.9 million, representing a 22% decline from that of 2018. The performance of the property was further negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the hotel was temporarily closed between April 2020 and June 2021. As a result of the temporarily closure and travel restrictions the property's revenue was insufficient to cover operating expenses in 2020 and 2021 and no debt service payments have been made since April 2020. The special servicer indicated they have filed for judicial foreclosure and a Receiver has been appointed.

As of the September 2022 distribution date and the total outstanding P&I, T&I and other advances had increased to $44.9 million. While the most recently reported appraised value in March 2022 reported a slight increase of 6% and 7%, respectively, from its appraised value reported in August 2020 and July 2021, it still represented a 41% decline from its appraised value at securitization. As of the September 2022 remittance statement an appraisal reduction of $93.2 million has been recognized on this loan. There were outstanding interest shortfalls totaling $6.1 million affecting Cl. E, Cl. F., and Cl. HRR and no losses as of the current distribution date.

The property's monthly profitability has increased since the second quarter of 2022 and the hotel generated a positive $5.7 million cash flow in July 2022. Furthermore, according to STR, LLC, the Chicago market's Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) was up 73.5% during the first eight months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021; however, compared to the same period in 2019 it is still down 7.9%. The overall US RevPAR performance for the year to date period ending August 2022 is up 36.3% over the same period in 2021 and up 5.3% over the same period in 2019, respectively. However, the property's reliance on group segment (40% at securitization) is delaying its recovery timing compared to those that cater to more leisure and individual corporate traveler. Moody's stabilized NCF is $20.4 million, compared to $28.4 million at securitization. Moody's A-note LTV and stressed A-note DSCR for the first mortgage are 169% and 0.67X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

