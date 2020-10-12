Moody's affirms two and downgrades four CMBS classes of BX 2017-CQHP

Approximately $260 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed the ratings on two and downgraded the ratings on four classes of BX Trust 2017-CQHP, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-CQHP. Moody's rating action is as follows:

Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2020 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the two most senior P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on Cl. C, Cl. D, Cl. E and Cl. F were downgraded due to the immediate decline in performance due to the coronavirus outbreak and the uncertainty over the timing and extent of the recovery. We have assumed a significant drop in net cash flow (NCF) in 2020, followed by two or more years of improvement in pool performance, resulting in a lower than previously assumed Moody's NCF levels. The properties are located in urban locations that rely heavily on corporate business travel and may not achieve its long term stabilization prior to its final loan maturity in November 2022. The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns, an increase in defeasance or an improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 15, 2020 payment date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged at $274 Million. The securitization is backed by a single floating rate loan collateralized by four Club Quarters hotels. The portfolio totals 1,228 rooms, and includes the 346 room Club Quarters San Francisco, the 429 room Club Quarters Chicago Central Loop, the 178 room Club Quarters Boston, and the 275 room Club Quarters Philadelphia. The interest only loan's final maturity date is in November 2022.

The portfolio's NCF for year end 2019 was $29.4 Million, compared to 2018 NCF of $27.3 Million. For full year 2020 NCF, we expect a significant drop due to coronavirus outbreak induced property closures and travel restrictions that were put into effect in the first half of the year and negative impact from those measures. In the foreseeable future, we expect demand for lodging in leisure drive-to destinations to lead the recovery. We do not anticipate the return of corporate transient business travel at the earliest the second quarter of 2021 as spring and fall months are traditional high demand season for the segment. Due to the length and the magnitude of the disruption, we do not expect hotel performance to return to pre-COVID levels within the next 24 months which may lead to heighten refinance risk at the loan's maturity date. We expect the pace of recovery to vary depending on the property's primary market segment and location.

Club Quarters drives business through memberships with corporate clients that commit to a minimum number of room nights at a property annually. On weekends when corporate travel demand generally decreases, they cater to non-members and leisure travelers. The coronavirus outbreak has had an outsized negative impact on densely populated and urban locations. According to STR, LLC, Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) decline in the first eight months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 for the Top 25 MSA's (-53.8%) was greater than that of the US average (-48.9%) or the drop suffered by All Other Markets (-41.1%).

The loan was transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for imminent monetary default related to the impact of COVID as the properties were closed by the end of March 2020. The loan status is 90+ days delinquent as of the September distribution date and there are outstanding P&I and property protective advances totaling approximately $3.5 million as the borrower's last debt service payment date was made in April 2020. The first mortgage balance represents a Moody's stabilized LTV of 154%. Moody's first mortgage stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is 0.79X. However, these metrics are based on return of travel demand for leisure and corporate travel and normalized operations. The downgrades take into account volatility and uncertainty of the pool's near-term performance. There are outstanding interest shortfalls totaling $153,956 affecting Cl. F and Cl. RRI.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

