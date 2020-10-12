Moody's affirms two and downgrades four CMBS classes of BX 2017-CQHP

Approximately $260 million of structured securities affected
New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed the ratings on two and downgraded the
ratings on four classes of BX Trust 2017-CQHP, Commercial
Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-CQHP.
Moody's rating action is as follows:
Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 13,
2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 13,
2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Feb 13,
2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)
Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Feb 13,
2020 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)
Cl. E, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the two most senior P&I classes were affirmed because
the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio, are within acceptable ranges.
The ratings on Cl. C, Cl. D, Cl. E and
Cl. F were downgraded due to the immediate decline in performance
due to the coronavirus outbreak and the uncertainty over the timing and
extent of the recovery. We have assumed a significant drop in net
cash flow (NCF) in 2020, followed by two or more years of improvement
in pool performance, resulting in a lower than previously assumed
Moody's NCF levels. The properties are located in urban locations
that rely heavily on corporate business travel and may not achieve its
long term stabilization prior to its final loan maturity in November 2022.
The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17,
2020.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate
from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns, an increase in defeasance or an improvement
in loan performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the September 15, 2020 payment date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged at $274 Million.
The securitization is backed by a single floating rate loan collateralized
by four Club Quarters hotels. The portfolio totals 1,228
rooms, and includes the 346 room Club Quarters San Francisco,
the 429 room Club Quarters Chicago Central Loop, the 178 room Club
Quarters Boston, and the 275 room Club Quarters Philadelphia.
The interest only loan's final maturity date is in November 2022.
The portfolio's NCF for year end 2019 was $29.4 Million,
compared to 2018 NCF of $27.3 Million. For full year
2020 NCF, we expect a significant drop due to coronavirus outbreak
induced property closures and travel restrictions that were put into effect
in the first half of the year and negative impact from those measures.
In the foreseeable future, we expect demand for lodging in leisure
drive-to destinations to lead the recovery. We do not anticipate
the return of corporate transient business travel at the earliest the
second quarter of 2021 as spring and fall months are traditional high
demand season for the segment. Due to the length and the magnitude
of the disruption, we do not expect hotel performance to return
to pre-COVID levels within the next 24 months which may lead to
heighten refinance risk at the loan's maturity date. We expect
the pace of recovery to vary depending on the property's primary market
segment and location.
Club Quarters drives business through memberships with corporate clients
that commit to a minimum number of room nights at a property annually.
On weekends when corporate travel demand generally decreases, they
cater to non-members and leisure travelers. The coronavirus
outbreak has had an outsized negative impact on densely populated and
urban locations. According to STR, LLC, Revenue per
Available Room (RevPAR) decline in the first eight months of 2020 compared
to the same period in 2019 for the Top 25 MSA's (-53.8%)
was greater than that of the US average (-48.9%)
or the drop suffered by All Other Markets (-41.1%).
The loan was transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for imminent
monetary default related to the impact of COVID as the properties were
closed by the end of March 2020. The loan status is 90+ days
delinquent as of the September distribution date and there are outstanding
P&I and property protective advances totaling approximately $3.5
million as the borrower's last debt service payment date was made in April
2020. The first mortgage balance represents a Moody's stabilized
LTV of 154%. Moody's first mortgage stressed debt service
coverage ratio (DSCR) is 0.79X. However, these metrics
are based on return of travel demand for leisure and corporate travel
and normalized operations. The downgrades take into account volatility
and uncertainty of the pool's near-term performance. There
are outstanding interest shortfalls totaling $153,956 affecting
Cl. F and Cl. RRI.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
EunJee EJ Park
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653