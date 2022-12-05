Moody's affirms two and downgrades four classes of WFRBS 2011-C4

Approximately $141.8 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on two classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2011-C4, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-C4, as follows:

Cl. C, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 1, 2022 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Mar 1, 2022 Affirmed Baa2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Mar 1, 2022 Affirmed B2 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Mar 1, 2022 Affirmed Caa2 (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Mar 1, 2022 Affirmed Ca (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Mar 1, 2022 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four P&I classes were downgraded due to the potential for higher losses and increased interest shortfall risk due to the exposure to specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest loan, Fox River Mall (82% of the pool), is secured by a class B regional mall and was unable to refinance at its original maturity date and has since been modified with an extended maturity date in June 2024. Property performance has declined significantly since 2018 and the net operating income (NOI) remains below levels at securitization. The remaining two loans (18% of the pool) are in special servicing and are either already real estate owned (REO) or in foreclosure. As a result of the exposure to specially serviced and troubled loans, the remaining classes are at increased risk of interest shortfalls if the Fox River Mall loan is unable to pay off at its extended maturity date.

The rating on one P&I class, Cl. G, was affirmed because it is consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-B, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes. IO class X-B references all remaining P&I classes including Class H, which is not rated by Moody's.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 37.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 32.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.2% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 18% of the pool is in special servicing and Moody's has identified additional troubled loans representing 82% of the pool. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced and troubled loans to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 18, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 89% to $166.9 million from $1.48 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by three mortgage loans ranging in size from 5% to 82% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of one, compared to two at Moody's last review.

As of the November 2022 remittance report, loans representing 82% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 18% were in foreclosure or REO.

There are no loans currently on the watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, contributing to an aggregate realized loss of $15.7 million (for an average loss severity of 43%). Two loans, constituting 18% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Eastgate Mall loan ($21.6 million -- 12.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 545,000 square foot (SF) portion of a 1.09 million SF regional mall. The property is located in Glen Este, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati, located twenty miles east of Cincinnati's central business district. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. ("CBL") was the sponsor and manager of the property at securitization. The property is currently anchored by Dillard's, J.C. Penney and Kohl's, all of which are non-collateral. The property has several large vacant spaces including an anchor space previously occupied by Sears (141,000 SF) and a former Toys R' Us space (42,000 SF). The Sears space was reportedly purchased by Kroger in July 2021 for $5.5 million. As of September 2022, the property was 81% leased compared to 76% in June 2021 and 90% as of March 2020. The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined annually since 2016 as a result of declining rental revenue. The loan has amortized nearly 29% since securitization, however, the reported 2021 NOI was down 62% from securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020 due to monetary default as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and reached its maturity in April 2021. The borrower advised of their intent to turn over the collateral to the lender and the loan became REO in August 2022. Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Park Place Student Housing Loan ($8.5 million -- 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 252-room student housing complex located in Fredonia, New York, approximately 50 miles south of Buffalo, New York. The property is situated adjacent to the State University of New York at Fredonia campus. As of August 2022, the property was 35% occupied compared to 50% at last review. The loan transferred to special servicing for imminent monetary default in November 2014. The borrower did not report financials in 2017 or 2018 and failed to pay off the loan at maturity in July 2021. The loan is last paid through June 2021. A receiver was appointed in April 2022 and foreclosure litigation is in process. Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 82% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $61.8 million (a 37% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The troubled loan is discussed in detail further below.

As of the November 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $2.6 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The largest loan is the Fox River Mall Loan ($136.7 million -- 81.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 649,000 SF portion of a 1.2 million SF super-regional mall in Appleton, Wisconsin. The mall is currently anchored by Macy's, JC Penney, Target, and Scheel's. Scheel's is the only anchor that is part of the collateral. The mall has two vacant anchors; Younkers, which closed in May 2018, and Sears, which closed in March 2019. As of June 2022, collateral occupancy was approximately 85, compared to 86% at last review%. The in-line space (including temporary tenants) was 90% leased as of June 2022 compared to 87% as of September 2021, 90% in March 2020 and September 2019. The property benefits from a large trade area with its closest competition located approximately 30 miles away and is sponsored by Brookfield Properties. The property's NOI generally improved since securitization through 2018, however, the property's 2019 revenue dropped approximately 9% year over year causing a decline in NOI. The downward trend continued with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the property to close for several months in 2020, leading to an 11% decline in NOI in 2020 and 32% decline in 2021 (compared to 2019). The loan had previously transferred to the special servicer in September 2020 for imminent default due to the coronavirus pandemic. The loan was returned to the master servicer in March 2021 following a loan modification which included a conversion of payments to interest-only, a three-year extension to June 2024, and execution of cash management and excess cashflow trap and held by the lender. The combination of vacant anchors and recent declines in revenue may lead to increased refinance risks at its future maturity date. The loan has amortized 15.5% since securitization. Due to the sustained decline in performance and large non-collateral anchor space vacancies, Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

