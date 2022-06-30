Moody's affirms two and downgrades four classes of WFRBS 2012-C7

Approximately $141 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on two classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C7 ("WFRBS 2012-C7") as follows:

Cl. B, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2020 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2020 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2020 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three P&I classes were downgraded due to the increased risk of losses and interest shortfalls driven primarily by the exposure to loans in special servicing. The pool only contains two remaining loans, representing 100% of the pool, both of which are secured by poorly performing regional malls that have each already incurred appraisal reductions greater than 40% of their current loan balance. While Cl. B has already paid down 92% from its original balance, the significant exposure to delinquent loans in special servicing increases the potential for interest shortfalls to impact this class.

The ratings on two P&I classes were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The rating on the IO Class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only class is "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published May 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/388873. The methodologies used in rating the interest-only class were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published May 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/388873 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 87% to $141 million from $1.1 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by two mortgage loans, both of which are in special servicing and already REO.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, contributing to an aggregate realized loss of $53.9 million. As of the June 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $6.0 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Town Center at Cobb Loan ($110.1 million -- 78% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $169.7 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 560,000 square foot (SF) portion of a 1.3 million SF super-regional mall located in Kennesaw, Georgia. The property is anchored by a Macy's, Macy's Furniture, JC Penney, and Belk. A fifth anchor, Sears, closed its store in 2020. All of the anchors own their own boxes, with the exception of Belk and a portion of the JC Penney space. The property's major collateral tenants include apparel retailer such as H&M (4.6% of collateral NRA; lease expiration in January 2029), Forever 21 (4.1%; lease expiration in January 2023) and Victoria's Secret (1.8% of NRA; lease expiration in January 2024). Property performance has declined in recent years due to lower revenue and the year-end 2021 net operating income (NOI) was 30% below the 2012 levels. The property was already facing declining performance prior to the pandemic and the 2019 NOI was already 16% lower than in 2012. The collateral component of the property was 89% leased as of March 2022, compared to 82% in December 2020. The inline space was only 78% occupied in July 2020. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for monetary default as a result of its operation being materially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. A foreclosure sale was completed in February 2021 with the property becoming REO. The loan has amortized 15% since securitization, however, the loan is last paid through its November 2021 and based on a January 2022 appraisal value the loan has recognized a 45% appraisal reduction.

The other specially serviced loan is the Fashion Square Loan ($31.1 million -- 22% of the pool), which is secured by a 446,000 square foot (SF) component of a 788,000 SF regional mall located in located in Saginaw, Michigan. The property is anchored by Macy's and JCPenney, with only the JCPenney being part of the loan collateral. One additional non-collateral anchor space, a former Sears, has been vacant since October 2019. As of August 2021, the total mall is 67% occupied by 72 tenants, accounting for the vacant Sears. The owned collateral is 78% occupied by 70 tenants, with inline occupancy (excluding JCP and outparcels) of only 42%. The property's performance had deteriorated prior to 2020 due to lower revenues, with the year-end 2019 NOI nearly 38% lower than in 2012. The loan transferred to special serving in July 2020 for monetary default and is last paid through its July 2021 payment. Based on a December 2021 appraisal value the loan has recognized an 86% appraisal reduction as of the June 2022 remittance report. The asset was foreclosed in October 2021 and the asset is now REO. Due to the significant decline in NOI and value of the property, Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

