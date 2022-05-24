Moody's affirms two and downgrades three classes of GSMS 2010-C1

Approximately $78 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on two classes and downgraded the ratings on three classes in GS Mortgage Securities Corporation II Commercial Mortgages Pass-Through Certificates Series 2010-C1 ("GSMS 2010-C1") as follows:

Cl. B, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Downgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X*, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on two P&I classes were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Class E has already experienced an 88% realized loss as a result of previously liquidated loans.

The ratings on two P&I classes were downgraded due to the exposure of the remaining loans secured by Class B regional mall properties that have experienced declining cash flow. All of the remaining loans have all been previously modified after failing to pay off at their initial maturity dates. The credit support of the two P&I classes has also declined after one former loan, Burnsville Center, liquidated with a 54% loss.

The rating on the IO Class (Cl. X) was downgraded due to the decline in the credit quality of its reference classes resulting primarily from principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the United States' economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of CMBS. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74449. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74449 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since all of the remaining loans have been previously modified or extended. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from the modified loans to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class(es).

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 90% to $77.9 million from $788 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by two mortgage loans that have been previously modified or extended after failing to pay off at their initial maturity dates.

One loan, the Burnsville Center, has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $45 million (for an average loss severity of 54%).

The largest loan is the Mall at Johnson City Loan ($41.5 million – 53% of the pool), which is secured by a 571,319 square foot (SF) portion of a regional mall located in Johnson City, Tennessee. The mall is anchored by JC Penney, Belk, Dick's Sporting Goods, and formerly a Sears. The Sears store closed in January 2020 and was replaced with a HomeGoods. As of December 2021, collateral occupancy was 96%, up from 84% as of March 2021 and compared to 99% as of December 2019. This loan transferred to special servicing in November 2019 due to imminent maturity default and was subsequently modified with a three-year loan maturity extension through May 2023. As part of the modification the borrower funded reserve accounts and paid down the principal balance by $5 million. The mall was temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the borrower was temporarily unable to make certain required reserve and principal payments. The borrower and special servicer entered into a Standstill Agreement in June 2020 whereby three full payments (P&I and escrows) for May, June and July (with an option of August) were deferred and required to be repaid over 12 months. The borrower was also permitted to use existing reserves to cover operating shortfalls. The sponsor, Washington Prime Group, entered into voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in June 2021 and has since emerged from bankruptcy. The loan has remained current as of its April 2022 remittance statement and has paid down 24% from securitization.

The second largest loan is the Grand Central Mall Loan ($36.5 million – 47% of the pool), which is located in Vienna, West Virginia and is anchored by JC Penney, Belk, Regal, H&M and Dunham's Sports. The loan is also sponsored by Washington Prime. The former Sears space has been demolished and the sponsor has constructed new inline space and added four major tenants to the center including Ross Dress For Less, HomeGoods, TJ Maxx and PetSmart. The mall's performance peaked in 2015, however, starting in 2016 the property's NOI has declined annually through 2020 before rebounding partially in 2021. Due to the property's performance and the negative impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, the borrower and special servicer entered into a Standstill Agreement on July 15, 2020 whereby three full payments (P&I and escrows) for June, July and August (with the option of September) were deferred and required to be repaid over 12 months. The borrower was also permitted to use existing reserves to cover operating shortfalls. The initial maturity date was also extended 12-months to July 2021, then in 2021 the maturity was extended 2 more years to July 2023. The loan has amortized 19% from securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

