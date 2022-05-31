Moody's affirms two and downgrades three classes of GSMS 2012-GCJ7

Approximately $111 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on two classes and downgraded the ratings on three classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-GCJ7, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-GCJ7 as follows:

Cl. C, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Jul 30, 2020 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Jul 30, 2020 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Jul 30, 2020 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jul 30, 2020 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Jul 30, 2020 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the P&I class, Cl. C, was affirmed due to the significant credit support and expected principal paydowns from the remaining loans in the pool.

The ratings on the P&I classes Cl. D and Cl. E were downgraded due to anticipated losses and potential interest shortfall risk due to the pool's exposure to two specially serviced loans (79% of the pool). The largest specially serviced loan, the Bellis Fair Mall loan(69% of the pool), is secured by a regional mall property with significant declines in revenue and net operating income (NOI) in recent years. The pool also contains a specially serviced loan secured by three cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted limited service hotels in maturity default.

The rating on the P&I class Cl. F was affirmed because the rating is consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Class F has already experienced a 66% loss as a result of previously liquidated loans.

The rating on the IO Class Cl. X-B was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 32.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool and an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74449. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74449 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 79% of the pool is in special servicing and Moody's has identified an additional troubled loan representing 2% of the pool. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced and troubled loans to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class(es).

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 93% to $111 million from $1.62 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by six mortgage loans (including three cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted loans) ranging in size from 2% to 69% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 2, compared to 15 at Moody's last review.

Two loans, constituting 21% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Four loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $66.1 million (for an average loss severity of 68.5%). Four loans(including three cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted loans), constituting 79% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Bellis Fair Mall Loan ($76.3 million -- 69.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 538,000 square feet (SF) component of a regional mall located in Bellingham, Washington. The loan transferred to special servicing in February 2022 due to imminent maturity default. The mall anchors are Macy's, Target, Kohl's, JC Penney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Macy's is the only anchor whose space is included in the loan collateral. The property is the dominant mall within its trade area and the only enclosed regional mall within Bellingham and northwest Washington market. Property performance has deteriorated since 2015 and the reported 2019 NOI has declined 19% since 2015. The performance of the mall was further significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic due to its proximity to the Canada border and the decline in shoppers coming from Canada. As of December 2021, the entire mall was 83% leased with the inline space 69% leased. The loan has amortized over 18% since securitization. No appraisal reduction has been recognized on this loan as of the May 2022 remittance statement.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Anchorage Hotel Portfolio loan ($11.0 million – 9.9% of the pool), which is secured by three cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted limited service hotels comprised of a 65-room Motel 6, a 100-room Comfort Inn and a 79-room Microtel Inn totaling 100-rooms. The hotels are all located in Anchorage, Alaska. The properties were built between 1997 and 2004 and two of the hotels, the Motel 6 and the Comfort Inn, are subject to ground leases expiring in 2039 (35-year extension option) and 2067, respectively. Property performance has declined since securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for payment default in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The loan has amortized over 21% since securitization and no appraisal reduction has been recognized on this loan as of the May 2022 remittance statement.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for a poorly performing loan ($2.5 million – 2.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 6,000 SF retail property located in Manhattan, New York. After the single tenant vacated their space at the lease expiration in June 2021, the loan was unable to pay off at its scheduled maturity in March 2022 and went into a forbearance. The loan has amortized nearly 16% since securitization and has remained current on its debt service payment as of the May 2022 remittance report. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $35.7 million (a 40% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

As of the May 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $6.3 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The sole performing loan is the Walgreens III Portfolio loan ($20.7 million – 18.8% of the pool), which is secured by six single tenant retail properties located in six different states and occupied by Walgreen. Each of the property's six leases contain 75-year lease terms which commenced between 2002 and 2011, but Walgreens has the ability to terminate each lease after the 25th lease year. The loan is structured with an anticipated repayment date(ARD) of July 5, 2021 and a final maturity date of July 5, 2026. As the loan has passed its ARD, a cash management has been set up and the loan is hyper-amortizing. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 102% and 0.93X.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin Li

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

