Moody's affirms two and downgrades three classes of MSC 2012- C4

Approximately $90 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on two classes and downgraded the ratings on three classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2012-C4, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C4, as follows:

Cl. D, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on two P&I classes were downgraded due to increased risk of losses and interest shortfalls as the result of the exposure to one remaining loan, The Shoppes at Buckland Hills (100% of the pool), that is in special servicing and secured by a regional mall that has exhibited declining performance since 2020.

The ratings on two P&I classes were affirmed due to the ratings being consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The ratings on one IO class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 64.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 21.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.4% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, or a significant improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only class was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating the interest-only class were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 18,2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 90% to $105 million from $1.098 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by one remaining mortgage loan, The Shoppes at Buckland Hills (100% of the pool), which is in special servicing.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $13.7 million (for an average loss severity of 35%).

The sole remaining loan is secured by a 535,000 square foot (SF) component of a 1.1 million SF regional mall located in the Buckland Hills section of Manchester, Connecticut, approximately 10 miles northeast of Hartford. The property's anchors include traditional department stores Macy's, Macy's Men's & Home, and JCPenney (these anchors are not part of the collateral). The property has two vacant anchors, a 221,000 SF former Sears which closed in January 2021 and a former Dicks Sporting Goods (part of the collateral) which closed in January 2022. The property's trade area covers the northeastern suburbs of Hartford and parts of the north-central part of Connecticut and competes with several regional malls and power centers, including the Westfarms Mall, the dominant regional mall in the Hartford MSA. As of September 2022, the collateral component of the property was 79% leased, with an inline occupancy of 88%. The historical performance of the property generally trended down since securitization with the 2021 net operating income (NOI) approximately 34% lower than securitization levels. The loan has been in special servicing since November 2020 and passed its original maturity date in March 2022. The loan is classified as "performing maturity balloon" as the loan has made monthly debt service payments through January 2023. A receiver has taken over management of the mall with the ultimate resolution to stabilize the property. The loan has amortized approximately 19% since securitization, however, the most recent appraisal value from November 2021 was 43% of the outstanding loan balance as of the January 2023 remittance statement.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

