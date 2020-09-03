Moody's affirms two and downgrades two CMBS classes of MSC 2019-PLND

Approximately $114 million of structured securities affected
New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on two classes and downgraded ratings on two classes
of Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2019-PLND, Commercial Mortgage
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-PLND as follows:
Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 30,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 30,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on May 30,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on May 30,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on Cl. A and Cl. B were affirmed because the
transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio, are within acceptable ranges.
The ratings on Cl. C and Cl. D were downgraded due to an
increase in Moody's LTV as a result of immediate decline in performance
due to the coronavirus outbreak and the uncertainty of timing and extent
of the recovery. We have assumed a significant drop in net cash
flow (NCF) in 2020, followed by two or more years of improvement
in the loan performance, resulting in a lower than previously assumed
Moody's NCF levels.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate
from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Stress on commercial
real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in
hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance)
and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items
at retail properties.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of pool paydowns or amortization, an increase in defeasance
or an improvement in loan performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the loan or increase in interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the August 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged at $240 million
from securitization. The 5-year (including three one-year
extensions), interest only, floating rate loan is secured
by the borrowers' fee simple interests in two, full-service
hotels totaling 782-guestrooms and located in Portland, Oregon.
The properties are known as The Hilton Portland Downtown (455 guestrooms)
and The Duniway (327 guestrooms) and are adjacently located with hotel
guests benefitting from access to the amenities at both hotels.
The portfolio's net cash flow (NCF) for 2019 was approximately $16.9
MM compared to $18.7 million at securitization. For
full year 2020 NCF, we expect a significant drop due to coronavirus
outbreak induced property closures and travel restrictions as well as
cancellation of groups. Due to the length and the magnitude of
the disruption, we do not expect large hotels that cater to group
demand to return to pre-COVID levels within the next 24 to 36 months,
and the pace of recovery will vary depending on the property's market
segment and location. At securitization, 46% of the
demand at The Hilton Portland Downtown was comprised of meeting and group
demand whereas The Duniway's group segment accounted for 32%.
The loan status is 90+ days delinquent as of the August distribution
date and there are outstanding total advances of approximately $2.8
million. The first mortgage balance represents a Moody's stabilized
LTV of 177%. Moody's first mortgage stressed debt service
coverage ratio (DSCR) is 0.64X. The downgrades take into
account volatility and uncertainty of the loan's performance and
the recovery anticipated. There are outstanding interest shortfalls
totaling $1,333 affecting Cl. HRR and there are no
cumulative losses as of the current distribution date.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
