Moody's affirms two and downgrades two classes in UBSCM 2012-C1

Approximately $60.4 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on two classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C1, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C1 as follows:

Cl. D, Affirmed B3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jul 7, 2020 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on one P&I class, Cl. D, was affirmed because the ratings are consistent with expected recovery of principal and interest from the remaining two specially loans. Cl. D has already paid down 86% from its original certificate balance. The rating on Cl. F was affirmed due to the anticipated losses from the specially serviced loans.

The rating on Cl. E was downgraded due to higher interest shortfalls and higher anticipated losses driven by the pool's 100% exposure to two remaining specially serviced loans. Cl. E is likely to experience continued interest shortfalls due to the largest specially serviced loan, Poughkeepsie Galleria (85% of the pool), being declared non-recoverable. As of the May 2022 remittance statement Cl. E did not receive any interest distributions.

The rating on the IO Class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to the decline in the credit quality of its reference classes resulting from principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 69.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 11% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 8.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool and an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only class wases "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74449. The methodologies used in rating the interest-only class were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74449 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 10, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 93% to $87.8 million from $1.3 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by two remaining specially serviced loan exposures.

As of the May 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $7 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $17.5 million. Two loans, constituting 100% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Poughkeepsie Galleria ($74.8 million -- 85.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $136 million whole loan. The loan is also encumbered with $38 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 691,000 square feet (SF) portion of a 1.2 million SF regional mall located about 70 miles north of New York City in Poughkeepsie, NY. Collateral anchors at securitization included J.C. Penny, Regal Cinemas and Dick's Sporting Goods, along with non-collateral anchors Macy's, Best Buy, Target and Sears. During 2020, both Sear's (145,000 SF) and J.C. Penny (180,000 SF) closed their stores, and year-end occupancy for 2020 fell to 61%, down from 87% at securitization. The 2020 NOI was down sharply to $5.7 million driven by temporary closures from the pandemic. The 2021 NOI increased to $10.4 million, however, the DSCR has remained below 1.00X and the December 2021 NOI DSCR was 0.88X. The property is managed by the loan's sponsor, Pyramid Management Group, LLC. The loan has been in special servicing since April 2020 and passed its original maturity date in November 2021. The loan is last paid through its February 2021 payment date and the most recent appraisal from December 2021 was approximately 51% below the outstanding mortgage loan balance. As of the May 2022 remittance reported, the loan has been deemed non-recoverable by the master servicer. Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The second specially serviced exposure is the Action Hotel Portfolio ($13 million ? 14.8% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of three cross-collateralized, limited service hotels located throughout suburban Syracuse, NY. All three hotels operate as "Holiday Inn Express & Suites" hotels and are near major interstate highways. The loan transferred to the special servicer in March 2020 due to imminent payment default, as the hotels struggled due to the pandemic. The loans passed their original maturity date in February 2022 but have continued to make debt service payments through April 2022. The portfolio's most recently reported appraisal value from March 2022 is approximately 57% below the appraised value at securitization, but remains above the remaining loan amount. The portfolio has amortized 23% since securitization and special servicer commentary indicates the borrower is in the process of refinancing the loan.

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

