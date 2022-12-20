Moody's affirms two and downgrades two classes of DBUBS 2011-LC3

Approximately $93 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on two classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in DBUBS 2011-LC3 Mortgage Trust as follows:

Cl. D, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on Cl. D was downgraded due to the potential for higher losses from the pool's exposure to regional mall properties that have experienced declining cash flow. The remaining loans are all secured by regional malls, of which two performing loans (83.6% of the pool) have been previously extended after failing to pay off at their initial maturity dates and one loan (16.4% of the pool) is REO.

The ratings on two P&I classes were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The rating on the IO Class (Cl. X-B) was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 47.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 18.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or a significant improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 16.4% of the pool is in special servicing and Moody's has identified an additional troubled loan representing 55.1% of the pool. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced and troubled loans to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the December 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate pooled certificate balance has decreased by 90% to $143.9 million from $1.40 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by three remaining loan exposures that have either been previously modified or are currently in special servicing.

The specially serviced loan, Albany Mall Loan ($23.6 million – 16.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 447,900 square foot (SF) component of a 756,300 SF regional mall in Albany, Georgia. Non-collateral anchor tenants at the property include Dillard's, J.C. Penney and Belk. One former anchor, Sears (95,000 SF), closed its store at this location in March 2017 and the space remains vacant. As of September 2022, the total property was 79% leased, compared to 70% at year-end 2019 and 71% in 2018. The inline space was 65% leased as of September 2022, down from 67% as of December 2018 and 90% in 2017. Performance has deteriorated since securitization as revenue has declined annually since 2016 and the annualized 2022 NOI was 65% below the NOI in 2011. In addition to the reduced occupancy, renewing tenants have generally signed leases at the similar or lower rents due to a lack of sales growth at the property. The asset is REO and Moody's has assumed a significant loss on this loan.

The largest performing loan is the Dover Mall and Commons Loan ($79.2 million – 55.1% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 554,000 SF component of an 886,000 SF single-level enclosed super-regional mall located in Dover, Delaware. Mall anchors include Macy's, Boscov's (non-collateral), and JC Penney (non-collateral). The mall has one vacant anchor box, a former Sears (111,000 SF) which vacated this location in August 2018. The total collateral and inline space (<10,000 SF) was 67% and 61% leased, respectively, as of October 2022, compared to 67% and 79% as of December 2019, and 72% and 79% in December 2018. Property performance has generally declined since 2017 after annual improvements from securitization through 2017. The sponsor, Simon Property Group (68% ownership), classified this mall under their "Other Properties." The loan has amortized nearly 16% since securitization and has passed its original maturity date in June 2021 before being modified and extended. The modification included a maturity extension through August 2026 with interest only payments for the remaining term and an excess cash flow sweep. Due to the declines in performance in recent years. Moody's has identified this loan as a troubled loan.

Moody's has estimated a 66% expected loss from the specially serviced and troubled loans.

The remaining performing loan is the Providence Place Mall Loan ($41.0 million – 28.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $145.8 million senior loan. This loan has non-pooled subordinate debt ($109 million), portions of which are held as non-pooled "rake" bonds in this deal (not rated by Moody's). The loan is secured by a 980,000 SF portion of a 1.2 million SF regional mall in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The property anchors include Macy's (non-collateral), Boscov's and Providence Place Cinemas. As of September 2022, the property was 85% leased, down from 90% as of March 2020 and 92% as of September 2019. The mall's revenue has declined significantly since 2019, dropping 32% in 2021 from 2019. An appraisal in May 2021 valued the property at $240 million, down 57% from $558 million at securitization. The most updated appraisal value was well above the senior loan balance but below the outstanding balance of the total debt. The loan had an initial maturity of May 2021 but exercised maturity extensions through May 2023. The senior note has amortized nearly 25% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR on the senior pooled portion are 74% and 1.71X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

