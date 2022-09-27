Moody's affirms two classes and downgrades one class of DBUBS 2011-LC2

Approximately $1.3 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on two classes and downgraded the rating on one class in DBUBS 2011-LC2 Commercial Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-LC2, as follows:

Cl. F, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2021 Affirmed Caa1 (sf)

Cl. FX*, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2021 Affirmed Caa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on one P&I class was affirmed because the rating is consistent with expected recovery of principal and interest from the remaining loan in the pool. The remaining loan is the Magnolia Hotel Houston, which has been previously modified.

The rating on one IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced class.

The rating on the IO class, Class X-B, was downgraded due to the decline in the credit quality of its reference classes resulting from principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes. The IO class references all P&I classes including Class G, which is not rated by Moody's. Class G has already realized a 33% loss as of the September 2022 remittance report.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 25.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 24.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 1.1% of the original pooled balance, same as at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant improvement in loan performance or a loan being defeased.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the remaining loan, an increase in realized and expected losses or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 98% to $33.7 million from $2.14 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by one mortgage loan.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $15.8 million (for an average loss severity of 43%).

The only remaining loan is the Magnolia Hotel Houston Loan ($33.9 million – 100% of the pool), which is secured by a full service hotel located in downtown Houston, Texas. The borrower had requested relief in June 2020 as a result of the disruptions in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 due to imminent monetary default. The loan has been modified and returned to the master servicer in February 2022 and will remain in a Cash Sweep Event Period through loan maturity. The loan's maturity date has been extended from June 2021 to June 2023, and the borrower has one further option to extend the maturity date at a cost of 1% of the then principal balance. All default interest and late fees have been waived, and the loan is now current. As of year-end 2021, the trailing twelve months (TTM) occupancy was 34% with ADR of $148.69 and RevPAR of $50.56. The most recent financial data as of March 2022 shows TTM NOI DSCR at 0.58X, compared to 0.18X as of December 2021 and 1.02X as of December 2019. The most recent appraisal in September 2020 was $46.6 million, down from $63.7 million at securitization. The loan has amortized 19.3% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 144% and 0.92X.

