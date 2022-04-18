Moody's affirms two classes and upgrades two classes of BSCMS 2004-PWR6

Approximately $12.9 million of structured securities affected

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on two classes and upgraded the ratings on two classes in Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2004-PWR6 as follows:

Cl. L, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 24, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M, Upgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Jun 24, 2021 Affirmed Caa1 (sf)

Cl. N, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jun 24, 2021 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X-1*, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Jun 24, 2021 Affirmed Ca (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on two principal and interest (P&I) classes, Cl. L and Cl. M, were upgraded primarily due to an increase in defeasance as well as an increase in credit support due to paydowns from loan amortization. Two loans, constituting 66% of the pool, have defeased and the deal has paid down 32% since last review and 99% since securitization. The rating on Cl. L was upgraded due to the class being fully covered by defeasance, however, the class was impacted by interest shortfalls in previous years. The remaining loans are all fully amortizing and mature by November 2024.

The rating on Cl. N was affirmed because it has already experienced a 28% realized loss as a result of previously liquidated loans.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-1, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes

Moody's does not anticipate losses from the remaining collateral in the current environment. However, over the remaining life of the transaction, losses may emerge from macro stresses to the environment and changes in collateral performance. Our ratings reflect the potential for future losses under varying levels of stress. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is 1.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.5% at Moody's last review Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 98.8% to $12.9 million from $1.1 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by five mortgage loans. Two loans, constituting 66.0% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Nine loans have been liquidated from the pool, contributing to an aggregate realized loss of $14.5 million (for an average loss severity of 46.0%). There are currently no loans in special servicing.

The three remaining non-defeased loans represent 34.0% of the pool balance. The largest non-defeased loan is the Castle Rock Portfolio Loan ($2.0 million – 15.5% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of six industrial properties and two parcels of land located in Arizona (1) and Colorado (7). The portfolio is 100% leased to Karcher North America, Inc. through June 2024, which is five months prior to the loan maturity date in November 2024. The loan fully amortizes over its loan term and has paid down 78% since securitization. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to the annual inspection issue with one of the properties. Portfolio's performance has been stable with the reported NOI DSCR at 2.35X in December 2021. Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark approach to account for the single-tenant exposure. Due to the amortization and stable performance, Moody's stressed LTV is 15%.

The second largest loan is the Wolverine Brass Loan ($1.4 million – 10.5% of the pool), which is secured by two industrial properties located in Concordville, Pennsylvania and Oceanside, California. The properties are 100% leased to Plumbmaster, Inc. through January 2024, which is 10 months prior to the loan maturity date in November 2024. The loan fully amortizes over its loan term and has already paid down 78% since securitization. Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark approach to account for the single-tenant exposure. Due to the amortization and stable performance, Moody's stressed LTV is 16%.

The third largest loan is the Covington Walgreens Center Loan ($1.0 million – 7.9% of the pool), which is secured by a retail property located in Covington, Washington, approximately 26 miles SE of Seattle. The largest tenant, Walgreens, accounts for 82% of NRA with a lease expiration in February 2029, which is over four years beyond the loan maturity date in November 2024. The loan is fully amortizing overs its term and has already paid down 79% since securitization. Due to the amortization and stable performance, Moody's stressed LTV is 19%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dariusz Surmacz

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

