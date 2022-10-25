Moody's affirms underlying bond rating of Aspire Defence Finance plc at A3, stable outlook

London, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A3 underlying rating on the Â£1,464 million of 4.674% fixed-rate guaranteed senior secured bonds due 2040 issued by Aspire Defence Finance plc ("Aspire"). The bonds were issued in two series (Series A & B) each Â£732 million. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating reflects as positives (1) Aspire Defence Finance plc's long-term project agreement ("PA") contract with the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Defence; (2) the availability based revenue stream under the PA; (3) the credit quality of the United Kingdom (Government of United Kingdom, Aa3 negative); (4) the successful provision of FM services with minimal deductions since 2006; (5) the strategic nature of the asset; and (6) a range of creditor protections included within Aspire's financing structure, such as restrictive covenants and debt service and maintenance reserves.

The rating is, however, constrained by (1) Aspire's high leverage, with minimum and average debt-service coverage ratios of 1.17x and 1.40x respectively, and a weak all-cost breakeven ratio of 5% (albeit this is partly driven by major maintenance expenditure, where in practice some flexibility on timing of occurrence to smooth peaks in cost, may be feasible), which reduces its ability to withstand unexpected stress; and (2) the potential impact of the Army Basing Project (ABP) on Aspire's operations and lifecycle obligations, which has increased these cost elements as a proportion of total revenue.

The senior debt benefits from financial guarantees provided by Ambac Assurance UK Limited (Ambac, not rated) for the Series A bonds and Assured Guaranty UK Limited (AG, A1 stable) for the Series B bonds. Since AG's rating is higher than the underlying rating, the rating of the Series B Bonds is A1.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Aspire will continue to perform its operations satisfactorily.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely at this time, given the current rating reflects the fundamental credit characteristics which are not expected to change, and there is no revenue upside in view of availability-based revenue stream.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Aspire were to suffer a material cost overrun, revenue shortfall or performance failure that could not be easily accommodated within the available contractual protections and senior cover ratio headroom.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Aspire Defence Finance plc

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aspire Defence Finance plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Aspire Defence Limited ("ADL") is a special purpose vehicle that in 2006 entered into a 35-year project agreement with the Secretary of State to construct and refurbish the army accommodation in Aldershot and around Salisbury Plain, and to provide soft and hard facilities management services during the term of the project agreement. Aspire Defence Finance plc (the Issuer) is a financing vehicle formed to raise finance and on-lend the proceeds to ADL. The project sponsors are KBR Investments Limited (45%), Innisfree Limited (37.5%), Infrastructure Investment Holdings Limited (12.5%), and InfraRed Infrastructure Yield Holdings Limited (5%).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alastair Sullivan, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Kevin Maddick

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

