Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for National Company Food Contract Corp JSC

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodologies used for this review were Trading Companies published in June 2016 and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Trading Companies

Scale: Scale, as indicated through revenues and assets (fixed assets and total assets), is typically indicative of business position, ability to influence business trends and pricing, to weather the vagaries of economic cycles, and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of resilience to changes in product demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption and bargaining strength with customers and suppliers.

Business Profile: Business Profile considers the strength of the company's global presence, the diversity of its products, its long-term competitiveness, the stability of its performance, its long-term viability, and its risk profile. Our assessment for Business Profile includes: (i) geographic, operational and product diversity, (ii) competitive advantages, (iii) durability of its market share and customer relationships, (iv) the stability of performance over time, (v) the competitive landscape in each key market, (vi) the threat posed by potential new entrants or technological change, (vii) the degree to which products or services are differentiated, (viii) growth strategy, and (ix) risk profile. The company's risk profile considers a broad range of issues, including the perceived likelihood that the company might undertake sizable or frequent acquisitions in new markets that would raise business risk, exposures to volatile commodity prices and management's policies and practices concerning proprietary trading. The level of vertical integration, the percentage of sales and earnings that arise from merchandising activities and the evolution of the company's business over time might also be considered.

Leverage: Leverage can indicate a company's financial flexibility, long-term viability, ability to make new investments, to weather the vagaries of the business cycle and respond to unexpected challenges, to access to external funding, and to absorb the negative impact from volatile commodity prices and large shifts in consumer demand. Some indicators of leverage include: Debt/ Book Capitalization, Net Debt/ EBITDA, and Funds from Operations/ Debt.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a rating determinant as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Considerations can include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Considerations: Additional considerations also include but are not limited to: our assessment of the quality of management, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity management, event risk and seasonality.

Government-Related Issuers Methodology

Assigning a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): The majority of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) begin with an assessment of the GRI's standalone strength (i.e. BCA) – its ability to service and repay outstanding debt without recourse to extraordinary support from the supporting government - using the published sector-specific methodology that is most suitable for the predominant activities of the GRI. Our assessment of standalone strength includes any day-to-day support received from the government that can be clearly distinguished from extraordinary support. Support mechanisms, such as an obligation of the government to ensure the GRI's solvency and liquidity, are reflected in the BCA when they are legally or contractually documented.

Government uplift: The GRI's ratings include any uplift due to systemic support and typically focus on three structural factors and three factors explaining the level of the government's willingness to provide support. Structural factors address the legal and quasi-legal aspects of the government's relationship with the GRI and include: (1) guarantees, (2) ownership level and (3) barriers to support. The factors underlying willingness consider the softer connections between the two entities and include (4) the likelihood of government intervention, (5) political linkages and (6) economic importance. Support is determined using a joint default analysis framework which considers an estimate of the likelihood of extraordinary support, an assessment of the credit quality of the supporting government, and default correlation between the two entities.

GRIs without a BCA: In limited instances, it is not possible or meaningful to assign a BCA. The GRI is so inextricably linked to the government that a meaningful standalone BCA cannot be derived. In such cases, a top-down analytical approach is used that chiefly considers the ability and willingness of the government to provide timely support, instead of the usual bottom-up approach of starting with the BCA and then considering uplift towards the government's rating.

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

List of Issuers/Rated Entities

• National Company Food Contract Corp JSC

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.





