Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Refining & Marketing and Midstream issuers

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 16 March 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Refining and Marketing Industry

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid changes in commodity prices for crude oil and refined products. Larger refining and marketing companies benefit from more financial resources and tend to be more broadly diversified, which can reduce volatility and credit risk. Indicators of scale include crude distillation capacity and the number of large-scale refineries.

Business Profile: The business profile of a refining and marketing company provides an indication of the likely variability in its performance, competitiveness, and long-term viability. It includes the strength of an issuer's refinery characteristics and operating environment. Core aspects of a refining and marketing company's business profile are its market diversity and fundamentals, quality of product slate, feedstock flexibility, downstream integration, and regulatory environment.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profitability and efficiency measures are key to management of a refining and marketing operation, which is a commodity business. Fundamentally, reliable levels of profitability and efficiency indicate whether a refiner can expect to remain a going concern regardless of industry conditions. Trends in a refiner's profitability allow us to determine the main drivers of the company's earnings and cash flow through cycles of varying margin volatility, providing valuable insight into operating efficiency as well as the quality of refining and marketing assets. EBIT/ Total Throughput Barrels and EBIT/ Average Capitalization are indicators of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to refining and marketing companies to be able to withstand industry troughs. For a refining and marketing company, an over-reliance on debt financing is detrimental to credit quality, given the sector's vulnerability to sudden declines in margins and cash flow combined with the extreme capital intensity of the business. Leverage and coverage metrics include Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Debt, Debt/ Book capitalization and EBIT/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is an important rating determinant because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structures. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A.

• Raffinerie Heide GmbH

• Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Government-Related Issuers Methodology

Assigning a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): The majority of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) begin with an assessment of the GRI's standalone strength (i.e. BCA) – its ability to service and repay outstanding debt without recourse to extraordinary support from the supporting government - using the published sector-specific methodology that is most suitable for the predominant activities of the GRI. Our assessment of standalone strength includes any day-to-day support received from the government that can be clearly distinguished from extraordinary support. Support mechanisms, such as an obligation of the government to ensure the GRI's solvency and liquidity, are reflected in the BCA when they are legally or contractually documented.

Government uplift: The GRI's ratings include any uplift due to systemic support and typically focus on three structural factors and three factors explaining the level of the government's willingness to provide support. Structural factors address the legal and quasi-legal aspects of the government's relationship with the GRI and include: (1) guarantees, (2) ownership level and (3) barriers to support. The factors underlying willingness consider the softer connections between the two entities and include (4) the likelihood of government intervention, (5) political linkages and (6) economic importance. Support is determined using a joint default analysis framework which considers an estimate of the likelihood of extraordinary support, an assessment of the credit quality of the supporting government, and default correlation between the two entities.

GRIs without a BCA: In limited instances, it is not possible or meaningful to assign a BCA. The GRI is so inextricably linked to the government that a meaningful standalone BCA cannot be derived. In such cases, a top-down analytical approach is used that chiefly considers the ability and willingness of the government to provide timely support, instead of the usual bottom-up approach of starting with the BCA and then considering uplift towards the government's rating.

• Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Midstream Energy published in February 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Midstream Energy

Scale: Size is a consideration because it typically plays an important role in gauging the credit strength of a midstream company, because it influences many of the core attributes that drive its resiliency to stress. These attributes may include, among other aspects, operational and financial flexibility, economies of scale, and the breadth of a company's product and service offerings, customers, and market reach. Scale is measured using net PP&E and EBITDA.

Business Profile: The business profile of a midstream energy company's asset portfolio has a large influence on its ability to generate operating cash flow and on the stability and sustainability of those flows. In turn, cash flow stability extensively drives credit risk in the sector, owing to issuers' significant debt service obligations and the high distribution payouts they typically make. Different types of business operations within the midstream sector are affected by varying degrees of business risk. Operating assets characterized by low exposure to commodity price and volume risk, such as interstate refined products, natural gas, or crude oil pipelines, tend to show predictable and stable long-term cash flow generation. Conversely, midstream companies that have expanded into upstream or downstream businesses may operate assets that entail relatively high exposure to commodity price and volume risk, making consistent cash flow stability less easily achievable. Business profile evaluation is based on a forward-looking qualitative assessment of an issuer's estimated price and volume risk exposure, and the stability afforded by its contracts and market position.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including its ability to adapt to changes in the economic and business environments in the segments in which it operates. Maintaining financial flexibility is crucial for midstream MLPs given their heavy reliance on external sources of capital, and investors in the sector generally have expectations of high payouts. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt/ EBITDA, EBITDA/ Interest Expense, and (FFO – Maintenance Capital Expenditures)/ Distributions.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is also an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Such factors include financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Altera Infrastructure L.P.

• Rubis Terminal Infra

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Retail published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Retail Industry

Scale: Scale for retailers carries many benefits, from buying power with vendors to potential price leadership, both of which can result in meaningful competitive advantages versus smaller companies. Scale is measured using total reported revenue.

Business Profile: In the retail industry, those companies that are characterized by selling products with relatively inelastic demand are viewed as less vulnerable to changes in consumer preferences or competitive threats than are companies that offer more discretionary products or products with more elastic demand. This business profile is based on two sub-factors: stability of product and execution & competitive position.

Leverage and Coverage: Financial leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to retailers as they adapt their businesses to almost constant changes in consumer behavior. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBIT/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.





