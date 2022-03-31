Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of REIT Net Lease, Service and Prison issuers

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Business and Consumer Services

Scale: Scale is considered because larger scale can be an indicator of a company's ability to influence business trends and pricing within its service segments and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of greater resilience to changes in demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption, R&D capabilities and of greater bargaining strength with customers, labor, and vendors. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. The business and consumer service industry comprises a vast array of business models encompassing a multitude of identifiable customer bases worldwide. We consider the underlying demand characteristics of a company's service offerings and their relative breadth, strength, and endurance of demand. Companies that have established a long history of strong demand for a diverse range of service offerings that are critical to customer needs generally entail lower risk compared to those that offer a single line of service which have less importance for customer needs or have a limited history of success.

Profitability: Profits matter because they are necessary to maintain a business's competitive position, including sufficient reinvestment in marketing, research, facilities, and human capital. Sustained high profitability is generally a strong indicator of substantial competitive advantages, particularly if combined with evidence of a stable or rising market share. EBITA Margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including its ability to adapt to changes in the economic and business environment within the segments in which it operates. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt / EBITDA, EBITA / Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a consideration because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Avison Young (Canada) Inc

• CBRE Services, Inc.

• Conservice Midco, LLC

• CoStar Group, Inc.

• Cushman & Wakefield U.S. Borrower, LLC.

• Division Holding Corporation

• Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC

• Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of an issuer's ability to support a stable or growing market position. Larger scale can make a commercial real estate firm more resilient to changes in demand and better able to absorb changes in costs. An indicator of scale is gross assets.

Business Profile: The business profile of a REIT or commercial real estate firm provides an important indication of the stability of a firm's portfolio based on several measures of diversification, the tenor of its leases and quality of its lessees, its market position and scale, and its operating environment.

Liquidity and Access to Capital: Liquidity management and access to capital are important considerations for all commercial real estate firms because their businesses are capital-intensive, and they can be subject to cycles in access to credit and capital markets. Tax rules also limit the ability of REITs to retain cash, thus requiring them to have ongoing access to external sources of capital to support their businesses. The amount of a commercial real estate firm's unencumbered assets relative to gross assets is also considered because properties that are free and clear of mortgages are sources of alternative liquidity via the issuance of property-specific mortgage debt, or even sales.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are considered because they are indicators of an issuer's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including its ability to navigate and adapt to changes in the economic and business environment. High leverage can drain cash and heighten an issuer's vulnerability to operating and market challenges. Leverage and coverage metrics include (Total Debt + Preferred Stock)/ Gross Assets, Net Debt/ EBITDA, Secured Debt/ Gross Assets, and Fixed Charge Coverage.

Other Considerations: Other considerations include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; the quality and experience of management; corporate legal structure; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Agree Realty Corporation

• Broadstone Net Lease, LLC

• CoreCivic, Inc.

• EPR Properties

• Essential Properties, L.P.

• GEO Group, Inc.

• Global Net Lease Operating Partnership, L.P.

• National Retail Properties, Inc.

• Realty Income Corporation

• Spirit Realty Capital, Inc

• STORE Capital Corporation

• W. P. Carey Inc.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Software Industry published in August 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Software Industry

Scale: Scale tends to be an indicator of success in developing breadth of customers and overall depth of business. It also typically confers economies of scale in research, engineering and development, and corporate overhead. Larger companies with strong cash flows also typically have greater access to capital markets and greater options in making acquisitions. Software companies often rely on acquisitions to obtain critical technology or promising product lines. Scale is measured by Revenue and Free Cash Flow.

Business Profile: The business profile factor provides an indication of a company's qualitative strength on several measures of diversification and our assessment of market share. Business Profile provides an indication of the likely stability and sustainability of the company's cash flows. To score highly on the factor overall, a company must score highly on both diversification and market share. A strong position in one of these areas with weakness in the other can limit long-term stability of cash flows.

Profitability: Profitability is a measure for the economic success of the business and the effectiveness of management. We assess this using Return on Assets.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and Coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to software companies to adapt to evolving technology and trends. Software companies need resources to invest in research and development as well as to make strategic acquisitions both to acquire critical technology and to expand product suites to meet shifting customer demands. Ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBITDA minus Capex/ Interest Expense, Free Cash Flow/ Debt and Cash and Marketable Securities/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a rating determinant as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, financial controls, exposure to uncertain licensing regimes and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• RealPage, Inc.

• Storable, Inc.

