Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of LatAm Agribusiness issuers

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Protein and Agriculture

Scale: Scale is an indicator of a company's revenue-generating capability and its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Companies that are large in scale tend to have lower marginal costs, including those associated with manufacturing, sales force, distribution, and research and development. Larger companies also tend to have more bargaining power with purchasing organizations, customers, and suppliers. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a protein or agriculture company greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. We assess geographic diversification, segment diversification, market share, product portfolio profile and earnings stability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a protein or agriculture company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to protein and agriculture companies because it indicates an ability to withstand commodity price volatility or product oversupply conditions. Relevant metrics for leverage and coverage include Debt/ EBITDA, Cash from Operations/ Debt, Debt/ Book Capitalization and EBITA/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost for investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Agrosuper S.A.

• BRF S.A.

• Camposol S.A.

• Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

• Minerva S.A.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Trading Companies published in June 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Trading Companies

Scale: Scale, as indicated through revenues and assets (fixed assets and total assets), is typically indicative of business position, ability to influence business trends and pricing, to weather the vagaries of economic cycles, and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of resilience to changes in product demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption and bargaining strength with customers and suppliers.

Business Profile: Business Profile considers the strength of the company's global presence, the diversity of its products, its long-term competitiveness, the stability of its performance, its long-term viability, and its risk profile. Our assessment for Business Profile includes: (i) geographic, operational and product diversity, (ii) competitive advantages, (iii) durability of its market share and customer relationships, (iv) the stability of performance over time, (v) the competitive landscape in each key market, (vi) the threat posed by potential new entrants or technological change, (vii) the degree to which products or services are differentiated, (viii) growth strategy, and (ix) risk profile. The company's risk profile considers a broad range of issues, including the perceived likelihood that the company might undertake sizable or frequent acquisitions in new markets that would raise business risk, exposures to volatile commodity prices and management's policies and practices concerning proprietary trading. The level of vertical integration, the percentage of sales and earnings that arise from merchandising activities and the evolution of the company's business over time might also be considered.

Leverage: Leverage can indicate a company's financial flexibility, long-term viability, ability to make new investments, to weather the vagaries of the business cycle and respond to unexpected challenges, to access to external funding, and to absorb the negative impact from volatile commodity prices and large shifts in consumer demand. Some indicators of leverage include: Debt/ Book Capitalization, Net Debt/ EBITDA, and Funds from Operations/ Debt.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a rating determinant as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Considerations can include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Considerations: Additional considerations also include but are not limited to: our assessment of the quality of management, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity management, event risk and seasonality.

• Amaggi Luxembourg International S.a r.l.

• Andre Maggi Participacoes S.A.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Paper and Forest Products Industry

Scale: Scale can be an indicator of a company's market leadership, operational flexibility, and access to end markets. It can also provide indications of a company's purchasing power and the economics of its logistics. Larger scale often increases a company's importance to the markets it serves and its staying power. Total reported revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a paper and forest products company provides an indication of its strength based on several measures of its product, geographic and operational diversification, its market position, and the cyclicality and growth potential for its products.

Profitability and Efficiency: The ability to manage cost structure is a consideration for an industry as cyclical as the paper and forest products industry. Profitability and operating efficiency can indicate an ability to withstand economic and cyclical downturns, and relative impact on credit metrics and competitive position. Profitability and efficiency can be indicated by the EBITDA margin, as well as Fiber and Energy Flexibility and Cost.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage can indicate financial flexibility and long-term viability, including ability to adapt to changes in consumer preferences, regulation, and the competitive environment. Companies in the capital-intensive paper and forest products industry generally require financial resources to invest in innovation, product development and environmental compliance, as well as to make strategic acquisitions that expand product lines or to diversify into developing geographic regions. Leverage and coverage can be measured by ratios such as: Retained Cash Flow/ Debt, Retained Cash Flow minus Capital Expenditures/ Debt, Debt/ EBITDA, and EBITDA/ Interest.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is considered because it can affect debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management in an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Timberland Value: This factor reflects the potential debt reduction capability and financial flexibility for companies that have retained ownership of timberlands.

Other Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends can also be considered.

• Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A.

• Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A.

• Inversiones CMPC S.A.

• Suzano S.A.

