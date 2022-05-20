Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Asset Managers issuers

New York, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 13 May 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Asset Managers Methodology

Market position: captures an asset manager's ability to develop and sustain competitive advantages relative to peers. Metrics may include asset retention and replacement rates, scale as measured by total annual revenue net of distribution expenses and adjusted for franchise strength and the growth potential of products and services.

Business diversification: asset managers with diversified distribution capabilities, asset mix, suite of products and services, and geographic presence are more resilient to changing market conditions and investor preferences. Metrics considered include the number of meaningful distribution channels that support annual sales, breakdown of managed assets by asset class, investment region, and clients as well as the revenue contribution by geographic region.

Financial flexibility: provides an indication of an asset manager's ability to meet its financial obligations, fund business reinvestment, make acquisitions, and access capital markets. Metrics include financial leverage, available cash and liquid resources, and balance sheet risk as measured by the ability of total shareholders' equity to cover potential losses from self-managed investments on the company's balance sheet.

Profitability and revenue stability: an indicator of an asset manager's ability to generate capital, service debt, and assess the quality and persistence of earnings. Measures include pre-tax income margins and the volatility of revenue growth over the past twenty quarters.

Operating environment: assesses the asset manager's operating environment by incorporating relevant economic, social, judicial, institutional, and general business conditions in countries in which it does business.

Qualitative considerations: occasionally, there are other considerations that can influence core fundamentals. These additional factors are typically qualitative in nature, although in some cases our assessments may be informed by certain quantitative indicators. These factors may include management, governance and risk management, regulation and litigation, accounting policy and disclosure and special rating situations.

Support considerations: assesses the impact on an asset manager's credit profile for any explicit or implicit support received from or provided by a parent or affiliate.

Instrument-level rating considerations: individual instrument ratings also factor in notching considerations based on the seniority and collateral of the instruments.

• abrdn plc

• Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.

• AllianceBernstein L.P.

• AllSpring Intermediate II LLC

• AMP Group Holdings Limited

• BlackRock, Inc.

• BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

• Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

• China Everbright Limited

• CI Financial Corp.

• Clipper Acquisitions Corp

• Edelman Financial Engines Center, LLC (The)

• EIG Management Company LLC

• FIL Limited

• FinCo I LLC

• First Eagle Holdings, Inc.

• FMR LLC

• Focus Financial Partners, LLC

• Franklin Resources, Inc.

• Franklin Square Holdings, L.P.

• GCM Grosvenor Inc.

• Invesco Ltd.

• INVESTCORP HOLDINGS B.S.C (CLOSED)

• Janus Henderson Group Plc

• Kane Bidco Limited

• Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC

• Neuberger Berman Group LLC

• Nuveen Finance, LLC.

• Resolute Investment Managers, Inc.

• Russell Investments Cayman Midco, Ltd.

• SNB Capital Company

• Superannuation and Investments Finco Pty Ltd

• Sura Asset Management, S.A.

• TortoiseEcofin Borrower LLC

• Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

• Vida Capital, Inc.

• Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates

For Investment Holding Companies we consider the following factors:

Investment Strategy: Investment strategy is considered because transparent and more conservative investment strategies can provide a longer-term view of an investment holding company's business profile, which is particularly relevant given the tendency for investment holding companies to acquire and divest assets. Greater visibility over the evolution of the company's investment portfolio is supported by clearly defined investment strategies in terms of the types of assets the company seeks to invest in, the intended tenure of its investments and the targeted composition of its investment portfolio. We assess the investment holding company's investment policies and guidelines, as well as management track record. The existence of publicly communicated goals and a commitment to adhere to these is also helpful in our assessment, particularly when a proven track record is present.

Asset Quality: The asset quality of the investment portfolio represents one of the drivers of the company's credit risk. Our assessment considers investment concentration, geographic and business diversity, and portfolio transparency. The transparency and consistency of management in communicating information is a key element of our analysis. Listed investments in markets where regulatory disclosure requirements are strong can help to provide more reliable information.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. This is important given an investment holding company's exposure to equity risks, which can result in greater volatility in leverage metrics relative to other corporates. The acquisition and divestiture activities of investment holding companies also make it more challenging to estimate future leverage. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations also include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets.

Estimated Market Value-Based Leverage (MVL): The majority of an investment holding company's assets are typically equity participations in subsidiaries and associates. In the event that the holding company decides to lever its equity returns by funding part of the investments through the issuance of debt, the credit risk of this debt is significantly impacted by asset values available to cover potential fixed debt charges. The MVL is measured as Net Debt/Estimated Market Value of Portfolio Assets.

Debt Coverage and Liquidity: Operational cash flows that can regularly cover interest expenses reflect positively on the investment holding company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Investment holding companies that do not have a sufficiently mature portfolio paying an adequate level of dividends to cover their interest and debt payments are more reliant upon cash and credit facilities, which we believe should be reserved for a market downturn. The timing of debt repayments can play a particularly significant role in the credit profile of an investment holding company as the concentration of maturities can present liquidity challenges and heighten refinancing risk. Debt Coverage and Liquidity is measured by ratios such as Funds from Operations plus Interest/ Interest Expense and Liquidity/Debt maturities.

Other Considerations: Other considerations may include, but are not limited to, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity management, group complexity, degree of influence over dividends of investees, event risk as well as parental and institutional support.

For conglomerates we incorporate a balanced view of the credit risk in each business segment, with further consideration of the potential overall risk reduction due to industry and country diversification of assets and cashflows, portfolio stability, together with the ownership structure and the relationship between subsidiaries and the broader group.

Credit Risk of Each Business Segment: We assess the individual business and credit risk profile of each major industry segment of a conglomerate by applying the scorecard from the respective industry sector methodology. In most cases, it is most meaningful to do this only for the two or three largest industry segments. Where necessary, this approach includes an allocation of the conglomerate's Holdco debt to its subsidiary businesses in order to estimate individual ratios which allow for a weighted average calculation for the total group. The weighting is usually centered around cash flow metrics (such as each major segment's contribution to EBITDA) since this can represent an approximation for the debt capacity of the various subsidiaries.

Risk Reduction from Industry/Country Diversification: Business diversification within a conglomerate can bring potential benefits for creditors. At the same time, diversification exists only to the extent that correlation is low across the various businesses. We therefore take a very pragmatic and cautious approach to diversification.

Portfolio Stability: The stability of a conglomerate's portfolio during a certain time period is assessed by analyzing the stability of investments in assets and their asset mix (e.g. by sector, country, or revenue vs. cash flow focus), the number of acquisitions, spin-offs, and "greenfield" developments. Strong discipline with clear guidance on a balanced investment strategy and limited event risk is considered as a positive step for the overall credit risk of the conglomerate

Ownership Structure: The type of ownership might be a potential source of benefit for the credit assessment of the conglomerate. For example, a conglomerate with stable ownership (possibly majority remaining with a family) and a clear succession plan is assessed positively. Conversely, unclear ownership influences or weak governance structures may impair the overall rating outcome, and is assessed negatively.

Relationship Between Subsidiaries and the Broader Group: There might be circumstances under which the parent holding provides specific financial support to a business which is part of the overall conglomerate. This may be accomplished, for example, through intercompany loans, equity top-ups, asset transfers, granting of financial guarantees or debt forgiveness. The overall strength of support depends on the type of measure and our assessment of the willingness and ability of the parent to grant this support.

• 3i Group plc

• Icahn Enterprises L.P.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Life Insurers Methodology published in September 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Life Insurers Methodology

Market Position and Brand: Market position and brand are key factors representing a company's ability to develop and sustain competitive advantages in its chosen markets. Metrics can include but are not limited to relative market share, absolute size, and position within selected markets.

Distribution: A company's access to distribution channels, its ability to control those channels, and its relationships with producers affect its creditworthiness and standing in the market. Metrics can include but are not limited to proportion of captive or controlled distribution, and number of distinct distribution channels.

Product Focus and Diversification: A company's chosen business lines and product offerings have a major influence on its risk profile and creditworthiness because product segments have distinct volatility and competitive attributes. Metrics can include but are not limited to low-risk reserves as a percentage of total reserves, product mix and features, and number of distinct product lines.

Asset Quality: Life insurers mainly invest in high-quality liquid assets, although to improve investment yields and/or match guarantees embedded in their liabilities, many companies allocate a portion of their investments to higher-risk assets. Metrics can include but are not limited to high-risk assets and goodwill & intangibles as percentages of equity, as well as investment concentrations and portfolio liquidity.

Capital Adequacy: An insurer's capital adequacy determines the extent to which it can absorb losses stemming from business and financial risks, including from stress scenarios. Metrics can include but are not limited to adjusted shareholders' equity as a percentage of assets, regulatory capital ratios, insurers' own capital adequacy metrics, and output from Moody's Capital Tool.

Profitability: An insurer's earnings capacity, including earnings quality and sustainability, shows how readily it can meet policy and other financial obligations and generate capital internally. Metrics can include but are not limited to return on capital, return on equity, return on assets, and volatility of such returns.

Liquidity and Asset/Liability Management: A company's asset liability management and its associated liquidity are critical risk factors in the confidence-sensitive life insurance market. Metrics can include but are not limited to liquid assets as a percentage of liquid liabilities, duration and cash flow matching, and economic and market scenario testing.

Financial Flexibility: Insurers benefit from the ability to raise capital externally for growth or acquisitions or to meet unexpected financial demands. Metrics can include but are not limited to adjusted financial leverage, total leverage, earnings coverage, and cash flow coverage, as well as holding company liquidity and access to committed credit facilities.

Other Rating Considerations: In addition to the factors discussed above, other factors such as management, enterprise risk, accounting policies and disclosures, sovereign and regulatory environment, and explicit or implicit support can affect the insurance financial strength ratings of insurance operating companies.

Instrument Notching Considerations: The ratings for debt and preferred stock instruments issued by insurance firms are generally notched down from the insurance financial strength ratings based on the issuing entity, jurisdiction, seniority, collateral, and other features of the instruments.

• Nuveen, LLC

