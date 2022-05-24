Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of LatAm Transportation Airlines, Automotive Suppliers and Shipping issuers

New York, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 17 May 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Aerospace and Defense

Scale: Scale is considered as an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business, its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. A company with greater scale typically has a broader platform of products and services and the ability to offer them to a wider range of customers, as well as more flexibility to invest in research and development. Revenue and Operating Profit are indicators of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of an aerospace and defense company is considered as it influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Competitive position and expected revenue stability are components of business profile.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. For an aerospace and defense company, we assess this using its operating margin which may indicate the importance of its product to customers, its ability to avoid cost overruns, its success in pricing contracts and managing its supply chain, and its overall contract execution capabilities.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage is considered and can indicate a company's financial flexibility, long-term sustainability, and resilience through business and economic cycles. Aerospace and defense companies typically need to adapt to new programs and to invest in research and development, making financial flexibility critical for long-term sustainability. Leverage and coverage can be indicated by ratios such as Debt/EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt, and EBIT/Interest.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It can affect debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Considerations: Other considerations may include financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends.

• Embraer S.A.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com. for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Automotive Suppliers

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of a company's market strength and operating flexibility, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Scale has a bearing on other considerations, such as geographic diversity and R&D capabilities. Scale is measured using total reported revenue.

Business Profile: The business profile of an automotive supplier is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flow. A core aspect of an auto supplier's business profile is its technological capability. Companies at the forefront of technological and product innovation and that have a record of successful R&D investment benefit from barriers to entry and are typically less vulnerable to competitive threats, including product substitution, than companies that are more focused on commodity-type products. Content per vehicle, which is the value of all products supplied for one specific vehicle, is also an indicator of the value of an auto supplier's products to automakers.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profitability is an indicator of an automotive supplier's ability to generate stable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. In addition, profit margins provide another indication of the value of an auto supplier's products to vehicle manufacturers. The ability to generate strong profit margins after R&D investment enables an auto supplier to make further investments in technology and broaden its leadership within the industry. The EBITA margin and expected Free Cash Flow Stability are indicators of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures provide important indications of financial flexibility and how much financial risk an automotive supplier is willing to undertake. Financial flexibility is critical to an auto supplier's ability to invest in R&D as well as to make strategic acquisitions both to acquire critical technology and expand vehicle programs to meet new platform launches. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBITA-/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance. Many auto suppliers have historically used acquisitions or have invested heavily in R&D to spur revenue growth, expand business lines, consolidate market positions, advance cost synergies, or seek access to new technology. The financing of such investments is often an important indicator for a company's financial policy.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Iochpe-Maxion S.A.

• Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com. for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Equipment and Transportation Rental

Scale: We consider scale because it is an indication of the ability of companies to weather the impacts of economic downturns, as well as to operate in its markets during economic expansions. Scale takes into account size, but also reflects customer and geographic diversification as well as equipment investment. Large rental companies, particularly those with contiguous operations, can share equipment and maintenance staff across a large area. This ability improves equipment utilization rates and allows companies to maintain their fleet more efficiently, as well as improve service to customers by providing greater equipment availability. Scale also often allows large rental companies enhanced purchasing power when buying equipment from Original Equipment Manufacturers, which can aid in their overall profitability. Scale is measured using total reported revenue.

Business Profile: We consider the business profile as relevant in assessing credit quality for companies in the equipment and transportation rental industry. Entry into this industry requires significant capital investment, the need for which can extend through the cycle. To succeed, companies need to efficiently manage their fleet with the goal of maximizing returns on the equipment over the long term. Companies with relatively stronger market positions generally enjoy geographically diverse operations, a broader customer base and a range of well-maintained or newer equipment. Companies with these characteristics can also benefit from comparatively higher equipment utilization and lower maintenance costs. Consequently, these companies are expected to be better positioned to fund the necessary investments, and often have a lower cost of capital.

Profitability: Profitability provides a measure of the overall efficiency of a company's cost structure and its ability to achieve yield premiums compared to the competition. The capital-intensive nature of the rental industry makes it important to include interest expense when considering profitability, as capital costs are as important as operating costs. Pretax Income as a percentage of Sales is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Financial leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial capacity and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to equipment and transportation rental companies as it indicates the degree of stress a company would likely be under during an economic downturn. In addition, leverage can affect a company's ability to reinvest in the business whereby a highly leveraged company may not have the same access to the capital as other companies which have lower leverage. Among others, ratios such as Debt/EBIT DA, EBITDA/ Interest Expense, and Funds from Operations/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, our assessment of the quality of management, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity management, event risk and seasonality.

• Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com. for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Passenger Airlines

Scale: Scale is an indicator of a company's revenue-generating capability and its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Large companies within the industry generally have more flexibility to manage their businesses under different demand and cost scenarios, an important consideration in an industry that is highly cyclical. A large revenue base also can lead to economies of scale, for example, in terms of aircraft purchases and to improvements in the value and reliability of services. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a passenger airline is a consideration because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of an airline company's business profile are its market position and network strength, which can reduce volatility through economic cycles. Concentration in a limited type of service offering can expose a company to losses related to changes in passenger behavior. Operating within a large and diverse network spread over many countries or regions lessens the impact of labor strikes, geopolitical events (including terrorism and civil war), natural disasters, competitors' actions and other operational event risks that could significantly curtail operations.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position, which includes making investments in service offerings to attract customers and in the fleet to meet capacity plans by adding or reconfiguring aircraft. EBIT Margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide an important indication of how much financial risk an airline company is willing to undertake. These metrics are also indicators of the company's ability to sustain its competitive position, invest in growth opportunities and service debt. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Debt and Funds from Operations plus Interest Expense/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Avianca Group International Limited

• Azul S.A.

• Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

• Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Shipping published in June 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com. for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Shipping

Scale: Scale is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Larger shipping companies typically have greater capacity to offer more frequent and reliable services to a wider variety of customers. They generally benefit from important economies of scale, for example, from lower costs of port operations, cargo loading services, insurance, and funding. Fleet size generally corresponds to the type of business in which a shipping company operates. A larger fleet size may also indicate a greater diversification of a company's business segments, geographic footprint and client base. Scale is measured by the number of vessels in a company's fleet.

Business Profile: The business profile of a shipping company matters because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a shipping company's business profile are its revenue and margin stability and the extent to which the company benefits from contractual arrangements or barriers to entry.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profitability is a key indicator of a shipping company's operating efficiency and flexibility. The cost structure of a shipping company can be divided into two broad categories: (i) voyage expenses such as fuel costs, commissions and port or canal fees, and (ii) vessel operating expenses, which include the hiring of crews and the maintenance of vessels. The key determinants of a shipping company's profitability are the efficiency of its vessel management, including participation in shipping pools or vessel-share agreements, the quality of maintenance and the overall cost of funding. The EBIT margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Measures of leverage and coverage include Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt, Funds from Operations plus Interest/ Interest Expense and Unencumbered Assets.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Considerations: Other considerations include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Hidrovias do Brasil S.A.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com. for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Surface Transportation and Logistics

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. A large revenue base can lead to economies of scale, for example in terms of equipment costs, as well as a stronger pricing position with customers. Large-scale companies within the industry generally have more flexibility to manage their businesses under different demand and cost scenarios, an important consideration for the surface transportation and logistics industry, which is exposed to economic cycles. Larger companies also generally have greater access to the capital markets, critical for asset-intensive companies such as railroad and trucking companies, which need frequent access to capital markets in order to make sizable investments in their businesses. Scale is measured using total reported revenue.

Business Profile: The business profile of a surface transportation and logistics company greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. We break out the scorecard definitions by railroad companies and by trucking and logistics companies based on the different characteristics of the two subsectors. Core aspects of a railroad operator's business profile are its control of the railroad system it operates and its geographic presence. Core aspects of a trucking and logistics company's business profile include its market position; barriers to enter the market in which it operates; diversification by geography and service offering; the quality and diversity of its customer base; and its degree of control over its assets.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. Key metrics for profitability and efficiency include Operating Margin and EBITA/ Average Assets.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a surface transportation and logistics company's financial flexibility, which is critical to its ability to adapt to changes in market conditions in this highly cyclical sector. Companies need financial resources to invest in infrastructure, equipment, and facilities as well as to make strategic investments to acquire new businesses, diversify product lines or expand into developing geographic regions. Leverage and coverage metrics include Debt/ EBITDA, Funds from Operations/ Debt and EBIT/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Rumo S.A.

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com. for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.





