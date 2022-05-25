Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Regulated Water and Environmental Services issuers

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 18 May 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies

Business Profile: Business profile is considered in assessing credit quality for companies in the environmental services and waste management industry. Entry into this industry often requires significant investment, such as costs associated with developing landfill sites or building response capabilities for environmental clean-up projects. Large enterprises with more geographically diverse operations are better positioned to fund these investments and to achieve an adequate return on the investment. Moreover, companies with a more robust business profile, characterized by strong presence across multiple markets or geographies, are better able to weather the business cycle or other operating risks affecting the sector. Considerations may include market position, range of operating businesses, barriers to entry and the level of waste internalization for waste management companies.

Scale: Larger scale can be an indicator of a company's ability to influence business trends and pricing within the industry and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of greater resilience to changes in product demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption, R&D capabilities and bargaining strength with customers and suppliers. Total reported revenue is an indicator for scale.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profitability is one measure of success of the business and effectiveness of management. A company needs to sustain adequate margins in order to make the ongoing investments in research and development that are needed to maintain a technological edge. The EBIT margin is an indicator of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Coverage is critical to any company's ability to repay its indebtedness and provide financial returns to shareholders. Leverage demonstrates the overall level of debt employed in the capital structure relative to cash-based earnings and the level of financial risk which management is willing to employ in the company. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBIT/ Interest Expense, and Funds from Operations/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, the quality of management, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity management, environmental and legal risks, labor relations, event risk and seasonality.

• Broom Holdings BidCo Limited

• Luna III S.a.r.l.

• Paprec Holding

• SUEZ

• SUEZ (Former Sonate Bidco)

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• Verde Bidco S.p.A.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Government-Related Issuers Methodology

Assigning a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): The majority of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) begin with an assessment of the GRI's standalone strength (i.e. BCA) – its ability to service and repay outstanding debt without recourse to extraordinary support from the supporting government - using the published sector-specific methodology that is most suitable for the predominant activities of the GRI. Our assessment of standalone strength includes any day-to-day support received from the government that can be clearly distinguished from extraordinary support. Support mechanisms, such as an obligation of the government to ensure the GRI's solvency and liquidity, are reflected in the BCA when they are legally or contractually documented.

Government uplift: The GRI's ratings include any uplift due to systemic support and typically focus on three structural factors and three factors explaining the level of the government's willingness to provide support. Structural factors address the legal and quasi-legal aspects of the government's relationship with the GRI and include: (1) guarantees, (2) ownership level and (3) barriers to support. The factors underlying willingness consider the softer connections between the two entities and include (4) the likelihood of government intervention, (5) political linkages and (6) economic importance. Support is determined using a joint default analysis framework which considers an estimate of the likelihood of extraordinary support, an assessment of the credit quality of the supporting government, and default correlation between the two entities.

GRIs without a BCA: In limited instances, it is not possible or meaningful to assign a BCA. The GRI is so inextricably linked to the government that a meaningful standalone BCA cannot be derived. In such cases, a top-down analytical approach is used that chiefly considers the ability and willingness of the government to provide timely support, instead of the usual bottom-up approach of starting with the BCA and then considering uplift towards the government's rating.

• ACEA S.p.A.

• Acquedotto Pugliese S.p.A.

• Canal de Isabel II, S.A.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Regulated Water Utilities

Revenue Generation and Recovery Cost Framework: Metrics may include but are not limited to monopoly status; rate setting flexibility; strength of customer base and service area as measured by resource base, population, wealth, economic diversity, and growth projections; length and quality of customer contracts and contractor credit quality; scale; market framework and market diversification; structural and creditor protections; and ownership model.

Cost Recovery: Metrics may include but are not limited to transparency and timeliness of rate setting process by governing board or regulatory body including support for setting appropriate rates and charges to service debt; exposure to potential rate shocks; cash flow predictability.

Generation and Procurement Risk: Metrics may include but is not limited to ability to meet power supply commitments; the fuel mix; power price hedging; the diversity, cost and reliability of power supply sources; exposure to additional debt needs or regulatory risk; scale and complexity of the capex programme.

Competitiveness: Metrics may include but are not limited to market position, average system retail rate relative to regional peers or state average and material cost pressure that could lead to higher rates.

Financial Position, Policy and Ownership: Metrics may include but are not limited to corporate financial policy, days cash on hand; debt service coverage ratio measured by debt service and other fixed charges by net revenue, adjusted debt ratio of debt and ANPL (adjusted net pension liability) to net assets and working capital; ratio of debt to cash flow; interest coverage metrics and debt to asset metrics. Assessments may include but are not limited to an Issuer's desired capital structure / credit profile, and its adherence to its commitments and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets, an assessment of the likelihood and potential negative impact of M&A or other types of balance-sheet-transforming events, and the likelihood of uncontracted financial support being provided by owners; and the protective terms of debt documentation including but limited to restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions; and control and liquidity afforded to creditors.

• ACEA S.p.A.

• Acquedotto Pugliese S.p.A.

• Affinity Water Limited

• Aguas de Valencia S.A.

• Anglian Water Services Ltd.

• Bazalgette Finance plc

• Bazalgette Tunnel Limited

• Bristol Water plc

• Canal de Isabel II, S.A.

• Dwr Cymru (Financing) UK Plc

• Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig

• Global Omnium, S.L.

• Northumbrian Water Ltd.

• Portsmouth Water Limited

• Severn Trent Plc

• South East Water (Finance) Limited

• South Staffordshire Water Plc

• Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited

• Sutton and East Surrey Water plc

• Thames Water (Kemble) Finance PLC

• Thames Water Utilities Ltd.

• United Utilities PLC

• United Utilities Water Limited

• Wessex Water Services Finance Plc

• Yorkshire Water Finance plc

• Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited

