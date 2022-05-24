Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Project Finance issuers

New York, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 17 May 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology

Complexity of Project Operations and Performance Regime: Metrics may include but are not limited to the complexity of the operating and maintenance requirements, complexity of the obligations throughout the asset lifecycle, strength, and clarity of the payment mechanism for revenue recovery, and aspects of the interface with sub-contractors.

Strength of Contractual Arrangements and Relationships and Operational Approach: Metrics may include but are not limited to the robustness of the sub-contract package terms for fixed maintenance and operations; robustness of contract arrangement to manage lifecycle requirements, adequacy of budgeting for fixed maintenance requirements; adequacy of the plan to manage lifecycle requirements; quality of the relationship among key parties; exposure to deductions and other penalties from poor performance, strength of the project off-taker.

Performance and Quality of Sub-Contractor: Metrics may include but are not limited to the track record of performance and strength of the sub-contractor, available security.

Financial Position: Metrics may include but are not limited to minimum and average debt service coverage; absolute fund balance and cash position; budget flexibility; revenue trends; relationship between inflows and outflows, breakeven ratios, risks associated with the need to refinance; additional structure protections and reserves; creditor controls.

• AirTanker Finance Limited

• Alpha Schools (Highland) Project plc

• Amey Roads NI Financial Plc

• Aspire Defence Finance plc

• Baglan Moor Healthcare PLC

• BY Chelmer plc

• Capital Hospitals (Issuer) plc

• Catalyst Healthcare (Manchester) Financing

• Catalyst Healthcare (Romford) Financing plc

• Catalyst Higher Education (Sheffield) plc

• Central Nottinghamshire Hospitals plc

• Consort Healthcare (Birmingham) Funding plc

• Consort Healthcare (Salford) plc

• Consort Healthcare (Tameside) plc

• Consort Healthcare(Mid Yorkshire)Fund Plc

• Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc (The)

• Criterion Healthcare PLC

• Derby Healthcare plc

• Discovery Education PLC

• Dudley Summit PLC

• Ellenbrook Developments plc

• ELZ Finance S.A.

• Endeavour SCH PLC

• Exchequer Partnership (No.2) Plc

• Healthcare Support (Newcastle) Finance plc

• Healthcare Support (North Staffs) Finance plc

• Highway Management (City) Finance plc

• Hospital Company (Dartford) Issuer Plc (The)

• Hospital Company (QAH Portsmouth) Limited

• Hospital Company (Swindon and Marlborough)

• HpC King's College Hospital (Issuer) PLC

• InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) plc

• Integrated Accommodation Services PLC

• New Ross N25 By-Pass Designated Activity Co

• NewHospitals (St. Helens & Knowsley) Finance

• Octagon Healthcare Funding plc

• Peterborough (Progress Health) plc

• QAH Finance Plc

• RMPA Services PLC

• S4B (Issuer) Plc

• Societe de la Rocade L2 de Marseille

• Solutions 4 North Tyneside (Finance) plc

• Stirling Water Seafield Finance Plc

• Sustainable Communities for Leeds

• United Healthcare (Bromley) Limited

• Via A11 N.V.

• Via Solutions Nord GmbH & Co. KG

• Walsall Hospital Company Plc

• Worcestershire Hospital SPC Plc

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Global Housing Projects published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Global Housing Projects

Size and Market Profile: Metrics may include but are not limited to scope of operations as measured by operating revenue or usage volume (such as annual ridership or traffic volume) and service area population, network, project or facility size, physical limitations on types of services which can be provided and ease of expansion; strategic positioning exhibited by pricing power, competitive profile including proximity to competing facilities and sustainability of such competitiveness, monopoly position, essentiality of an asset to users, ability to generate demand based on strength and size of service area; capital investment funding and flexibility, diversity as measured by ratio of single largest revenue source to operating revenue; charter renewal risk, ownership and affiliation; service area wealth, economic diversity, income, size and growth rate as measured by data provided by the US Bureau of the Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics and commercial data vendors (where applicable).

Operating Performance and Risk: Metrics may include but are not limited to annual revenue, 3 year average operating margin, 5 year compound growth rate of operating revenue, stability and predictability of revenues, diversity of revenue from various payors/contributors/ operations; size and trend of operating cash flow margin or EBITDA; service area trend and utilization data, fixed costs as a portion of operating expenditures; measures of historic and expected usage measured by standard deviations of year over year; length of time in operation of asset; historic demand and revenue trends, demonstrated ability and willingness to raise rates and/or economic regulation; complexity of relevant technology; availability of cash flow to fund capital needs, operating performance relative to industry norms; quality of operator & experience with the asset type; strength and commitment of sponsor & likelihood of operational and financial support; protections in the concession and regulatory framework; restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions.

Financial Position, Policy and Ownership: Metrics may include but are not limited to amount of cash & investments; days cash on hand; ratio of total cash and investments to operating expenses; debt service coverage; level of self-support; budget flexibility, operating cash flow margin, liquidity to demand debt, liquidity reserves or contractual arrangements. Assessments may include but are not limited to an Issuer's desired capital structure / credit profile, and its adherence to its commitments and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets, an assessment of the likelihood and potential negative impact of M&A or other types of balance-sheet-transforming events, and the likelihood of uncontracted financial support being provided by owners; and the protective terms of debt documentation including but limited to restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions; and control and liquidity afforded to creditors.

Debt Affordability: Metrics may include but are not limited to size and scope of multi-year CIP (capital improvement plan) relative to condition of assets that will rely on debt for funding; ratio of total cash and investments to debt and/or interest payments; ratio of debt to operating revenue; debt service coverage and ratios; ratio of debt to cash flow and to operating revenue; interest coverage metrics and concession life coverage ratios; debt and debt equivalents.

• Acorn Project (Two) LLP

• Holyrood Student Accommodation Plc

• UPP (Hull) Ltd

• UPP Bond 1 Issuer PLC

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts

Third-party credit support: The goal of third-party credit support is to substitute the credit risk of the support provider for the credit risk of the issuer. For credit substitution to be achieved, investors must be insulated from the risk of payment default by the underlying obligor. Generally, the long-term ratings on credit-supported transactions track the long-term rating assigned to the credit provider.

Additional Considerations: Credit substitution requires more than just the presence of a credit support instrument from a third-party credit provider. The transaction documentation provides clear instructions to ensure that payments under the credit support facility are made when due and that there are no impediments to the timely payment of debt service. The key elements evaluated include: mitigation of bankruptcy risk of issuer; sufficiency of credit support; structural provisions which provide for the timely payment of debt service; bondholders to be paid in full if credit support expiration or termination will result in a change.

• Central Storage Safety Project Trust

• Enterprise Civic Buildings Limited

• Investors in the Community (Buxton) Ltd

• Merseylink (Issuer) PLC

• National Power Company Ukrenergo

• QAH Finance Plc

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Power Generation Projects Methodology

• CPV Power Plant No.1 Bond SPV (RF) Limited

• Exeltium S.A.S.

• Ruwais Power Company PJSC

• Sweihan PV Power Company PJSC

• Viridor Energy Group Limited

• WindMW GmbH

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Regulated Electric and Gas Networks

Revenue Generation and Recovery Cost Framework: Metrics may include but are not limited to monopoly status; rate setting flexibility; strength of customer base and service area as measured by resource base, population, wealth, economic diversity, and growth projections; length and quality of customer contracts and contractor credit quality; scale; market framework and market diversification; structural and creditor protections; and ownership model.

Cost Recovery: Metrics may include but are not limited to transparency and timeliness of rate setting process by governing board or regulatory body including support for setting appropriate rates and charges to service debt; exposure to potential rate shocks; cash flow predictability.

Generation and Procurement Risk: Metrics may include but is not limited to ability to meet power supply commitments; the fuel mix; power price hedging; the diversity, cost and reliability of power supply sources; exposure to additional debt needs or regulatory risk; scale and complexity of the capex programme.

Competitiveness: Metrics may include but are not limited to market position, average system retail rate relative to regional peers or state average and material cost pressure that could lead to higher rates.

Financial Position, Policy and Ownership: Metrics may include but are not limited to corporate financial policy, days cash on hand; debt service coverage ratio measured by debt service and other fixed charges by net revenue, adjusted debt ratio of debt and ANPL (adjusted net pension liability) to net assets and working capital; ratio of debt to cash flow; interest coverage metrics and debt to asset metrics. Assessments may include but are not limited to an Issuer's desired capital structure / credit profile, and its adherence to its commitments and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets, an assessment of the likelihood and potential negative impact of M&A or other types of balance-sheet-transforming events, and the likelihood of uncontracted financial support being provided by owners; and the protective terms of debt documentation including but limited to restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions; and control and liquidity afforded to creditors.

• Greater Gabbard OFTO PLC

• Gwynt y Mor OFTO PLC

• TC Dudgeon OFTO plc

• WoDS Transmission plc

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.





