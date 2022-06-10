Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Utilities and Infrastructure issuers in Japan

New York, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 3 June 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Government-Related Issuers Methodology (Japanese) published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com/japan/ratings-news for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Government-Related Issuers Methodology (Japanese)

Assigning a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): The majority of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) begin with an assessment of the GRI's standalone strength (i.e. BCA) – its ability to service and repay outstanding debt without recourse to extraordinary support from the supporting government - using the published sector-specific methodology that is most suitable for the predominant activities of the GRI. Our assessment of standalone strength includes any day-to-day support received from the government that can be clearly distinguished from extraordinary support. Support mechanisms, such as an obligation of the government to ensure the GRI's solvency and liquidity, are reflected in the BCA when they are legally or contractually documented.

Government uplift: The GRI's ratings include any uplift due to systemic support and typically focus on three structural factors and three factors explaining the level of the government's willingness to provide support. Structural factors address the legal and quasi-legal aspects of the government's relationship with the GRI and include: (1) guarantees, (2) ownership level and (3) barriers to support. The factors underlying willingness consider the softer connections between the two entities and include (4) the likelihood of government intervention, (5) political linkages and (6) economic importance. Support is determined using a joint default analysis framework which considers an estimate of the likelihood of extraordinary support, an assessment of the credit quality of the supporting government, and default correlation between the two entities.

GRIs without a BCA: In limited instances, it is not possible or meaningful to assign a BCA. The GRI is so inextricably linked to the government that a meaningful standalone BCA cannot be derived. In such cases, a top-down analytical approach is used that chiefly considers the ability and willingness of the government to provide timely support, instead of the usual bottom-up approach of starting with the BCA and then considering uplift towards the government's rating.

• Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Passenger Railways and Bus Companies (Japanese) published in January 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com/japan/ratings-news for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Passenger Railways and Bus Companies (Japanese)

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. The scale of a passenger railway or bus company is also a key indicator of its economic and political importance. Greater market share is also key for continued political support. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a passenger railway company or a bus company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and maintain stable operating cash flow. Core aspects of a passenger railway company's or bus company's business model are the stability of its operating environment, market characteristics and competitive environment.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position, which includes making investments in assets, upgrading technology, and improving service offerings. Profitability may also provide insights into a company's ability to manage its key costs, including fuel, labor and the cost of equipment and infrastructure. EBIT margin is an indicator of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, as well as its ability to sustain its competitive position, invest in growth and meet debt service obligations. Leverage and coverage metrics include Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt, and Funds from Operations Plus Interest Expense/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Central Japan Railway Company

• East Japan Railway Company

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities (Japanese) published in July 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com/japan/ratings-news for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities (Japanese)

Revenue Generation and Recovery Cost Framework: Metrics may include but are not limited to monopoly status; rate setting flexibility; strength of customer base and service area as measured by resource base, population, wealth, economic diversity, and growth projections; length and quality of customer contracts and contractor credit quality; scale; market framework and market diversification; structural and creditor protections; and ownership model.

Cost Recovery: Metrics may include but are not limited to transparency and timeliness of rate setting process by governing board or regulatory body including support for setting appropriate rates and charges to service debt; exposure to potential rate shocks; cash flow predictability.

Generation and Procurement Risk: Metrics may include but is not limited to ability to meet power supply commitments; the fuel mix; power price hedging; the diversity, cost and reliability of power supply sources; exposure to additional debt needs or regulatory risk; scale and complexity of the capex programme.

Competitiveness: Metrics may include but are not limited to market position, average system retail rate relative to regional peers or state average and material cost pressure that could lead to higher rates.

Financial Position, Policy and Ownership: Metrics may include but are not limited to corporate financial policy, days cash on hand; debt service coverage ratio measured by debt service and other fixed charges by net revenue, adjusted debt ratio of debt and ANPL (adjusted net pension liability) to net assets and working capital; ratio of debt to cash flow; interest coverage metrics and debt to asset metrics. Assessments may include but are not limited to an Issuer's desired capital structure / credit profile, and its adherence to its commitments and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets, an assessment of the likelihood and potential negative impact of M&A or other types of balance-sheet-transforming events, and the likelihood of uncontracted financial support being provided by owners; and the protective terms of debt documentation including but limited to restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions; and control and liquidity afforded to creditors.

• Okinawa Electric Power Company, Incorporated

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies (Japanese) published in November 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com/japan/ratings-news for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies (Japanese)

Revenue Generation and Recovery Cost Framework: Metrics may include but are not limited to monopoly status; rate setting flexibility; strength of customer base and service area as measured by resource base, population, wealth, economic diversity, and growth projections; length and quality of customer contracts and contractor credit quality; scale; market framework and market diversification; structural and creditor protections; and ownership model.

Cost Recovery: Metrics may include but are not limited to transparency and timeliness of rate setting process by governing board or regulatory body including support for setting appropriate rates and charges to service debt; exposure to potential rate shocks; cash flow predictability.

Generation and Procurement Risk: Metrics may include but is not limited to ability to meet power supply commitments; the fuel mix; power price hedging; the diversity, cost and reliability of power supply sources; exposure to additional debt needs or regulatory risk; scale and complexity of the capex programme.

Competitiveness: Metrics may include but are not limited to market position, average system retail rate relative to regional peers or state average and material cost pressure that could lead to higher rates.

Financial Position, Policy and Ownership: Metrics may include but are not limited to corporate financial policy, days cash on hand; debt service coverage ratio measured by debt service and other fixed charges by net revenue, adjusted debt ratio of debt and ANPL (adjusted net pension liability) to net assets and working capital; ratio of debt to cash flow; interest coverage metrics and debt to asset metrics. Assessments may include but are not limited to an Issuer's desired capital structure / credit profile, and its adherence to its commitments and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets, an assessment of the likelihood and potential negative impact of M&A or other types of balance-sheet-transforming events, and the likelihood of uncontracted financial support being provided by owners; and the protective terms of debt documentation including but limited to restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions; and control and liquidity afforded to creditors.

• Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated

• Chugoku Electric Power Company, Inc. (The)

• Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

• Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated

• Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated

• Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

• Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

• Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

