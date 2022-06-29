Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Canadian Retail and Business Services issuers

New York, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 22 June 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Business and Consumer Services

Scale: Scale is considered because larger scale can be an indicator of a company's ability to influence business trends and pricing within its service segments and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of greater resilience to changes in demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption, R&D capabilities and of greater bargaining strength with customers, labor, and vendors. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. The business and consumer service industry comprises a vast array of business models encompassing a multitude of identifiable customer bases worldwide. We consider the underlying demand characteristics of a company's service offerings and their relative breadth, strength, and endurance of demand. Companies that have established a long history of strong demand for a diverse range of service offerings that are critical to customer needs generally entail lower risk compared to those that offer a single line of service which have less importance for customer needs or have a limited history of success.

Profitability: Profits matter because they are necessary to maintain a business's competitive position, including sufficient reinvestment in marketing, research, facilities, and human capital. Sustained high profitability is generally a strong indicator of substantial competitive advantages, particularly if combined with evidence of a stable or rising market share. EBITA Margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including its ability to adapt to changes in the economic and business environment within the segments in which it operates. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt / EBITDA, EBITA / Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a consideration because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• 24-7 Intouch Inc.

• Akumin Inc.

• BIFM CA Buyer Inc.

• Cirque du Soleil Holding USA NewCO, Inc.

• Garda World Security Corporation

• GHX Ultimate Parent Corporation

• Intermediate Dutch HoldCo (NL)

• IRI Holdings, Inc.

• Loyalty Ventures Inc.

• National Intergovt Purchasing Alliance Co

• Patchell Holdings Inc.

• Project Boost Purchaser, LLC

• Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

• TKC Holdings, Inc.

• Trader Corporation

• Trader Interactive, LLC

• WildBrain Ltd.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Consumer Packaged Goods

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Large-scale companies generally have more flexibility to allocate capacity and absorb expenses under different demand and cost scenarios than small-scale companies. Larger companies are also typically in stronger positions to negotiate with distributors and retailers. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a consumer packaged goods company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a consumer packaged goods company's business profile is its geographic and segmental diversification, its market position and its category and product portfolio. Companies in the consumer packaged goods industry typically have experienced low revenue growth, and they rely on strong market positions and brand strength to increase profits through higher pricing, lower costs, and favorable margins.

Profitability: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. Profit margins are an important indicator of a consumer packaged goods company's overall brand strength, its efficiency in marketing products through distribution channels, and in particular its ability to control costs. A consumer packaged goods company with a strong competitive position and high relevance to consumers, based on its brands or the types of products it sells, often has high consumer loyalty, generally leading to more recurring sales and stronger profit margins than a company with a weaker competitive position and less relevance to consumers. EBITA Margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a consumer packaged goods company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt/ EBITDA, EBITA/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is considered because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• High Liner Foods Incorporated

• Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc.

• Saputo Inc.

• SunOpta Foods Inc.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Manufacturing published in September 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Manufacturing

Scale: Scale is a consideration because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Larger manufacturing companies typically attract a greater breadth of customers and can better withstand cyclicality resulting from economic conditions and product cycles. A larger revenue base also generally leads to important economies of scale in raw material purchases and corporate functions, particularly important given the need for global supply chain management to control costs for most manufacturing companies. Larger manufacturers also tend to generate higher cash flow for capital reinvestment and debt reduction. In addition, they generally have greater access to the capital markets, which can reduce the cost of capital. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a manufacturing company is important because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a manufacturing company's business profile are its market position, the breadth and stability of the end-markets it serves, the diversity of its product offerings, as well as the effectiveness of the company's cost structure.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position, which includes an ability to invest in marketing, research, factories, and personnel. High profitability sustained over time is generally an indicator of operating efficiency and competitive advantage. EBITA Margin is an indicator of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of a company's financial flexibility and ability to sustain its competitive position, as well as how much financial risk a manufacturer is willing to undertake. A manufacturer with strong financial flexibility is better able to invest in product innovation and adapt to changing customer preferences and competitive challenges than a manufacturer with a constrained capital structure. The capital intensity of the manufacturing sector also makes financial flexibility critical to absorbing unexpected costs and withstanding industry cyclicality. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt/ EBITDA, EBITA/ Interest Expense, Free Cash Flow/ Debt, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance, as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk, as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends, are also considered.

• ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

• Groupe Solmax Inc.

• Husky III Holding Limited

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Retail published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Retail

Scale: Scale for retailers carries many benefits, from buying power with vendors to potential price leadership, both of which can result in meaningful competitive advantages versus smaller companies. Scale is measured using total reported revenue.

Business Profile: In the retail industry, those companies that are characterized by selling products with relatively inelastic demand are viewed as less vulnerable to changes in consumer preferences or competitive threats than are companies that offer more discretionary products or products with more elastic demand. This business profile is based on two sub-factors: stability of product and execution & competitive position.

Leverage and Coverage: Financial leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to retailers as they adapt their businesses to almost constant changes in consumer behavior. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBIT/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• AAG FH LP

• Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc.

• Canada Goose Inc.

• Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.

• Dollarama Inc.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Media published in June 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Media

Scale: Scale is considered because it enables a media company to spread costs across a larger base of advertisers, distributors, or subscribers, obtain premium rates from advertisers and distributors, and negotiate more-favorable terms with content suppliers, talent, and other vendors. Scale is measured using total reported revenue.

Business Profile: The business profile of a media company provides insights into how competitive it is within its markets, whether it is gaining or losing market share, and how diversified it is. This factor is important because a company's pricing power, prospects for growth and ability to adapt to demand are meaningful drivers of its future cash flows. The business profile is assessed across three sub-factors: market position, market share trajectory and business model.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including its ability to adapt to changes in the economic and business environment in the segments in which it operates. Among others, ratios such as Debt-to-EBITDA and EBITDA less Capex-to-Interest Expense are considered.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets. Many media companies have acquired other companies within and across media sub-sectors in order to consolidate their market positions, expand into new businesses or benefit from cost synergies. Given the limited growth opportunities in many traditional media sub-sectors, some companies face pressure to return cash to shareholders or develop new, faster-growth revenue streams. The quickening pace of technological change and the proliferation of competitors in online sub-categories could result in further M&A as companies seek to build scale, defend market share, acquire technical expertise, increase their subscriber base, or diversify their revenues.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• McClatchy Company, LLC (The)

• Postmedia Network Inc.

• Quad/Graphics, Inc.

• R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an t indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. A company's scale can provide insight into its market position and franchise strength. Scale is measured using total reported revenue.

Business Profile: The business profile of a packaging manufacturer is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows and has a considerable impact on the stability of its revenue and margins. A packaging manufacturer's business profile provides important indications of its ability to compete on a number of levels, including price, volume, production capacity, product quality and innovation. Core aspects of a packaging manufacturer's business profile are its product strengths and differentiation and its competitive position.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits matter because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position, which includes an ability to invest in marketing, research, factories, and personnel. High profitability sustained over time is generally an indicator of operating efficiency and competitive advantage. Profitability provides an important indication of a company's cost structure and its ability to operate through economic downturns, reinvest in fixed assets, service its debt and meet other obligations. The EBITDA margin is an indicator of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including its ability to adapt to changes in consumer preferences, regulation, and the competitive environment. Companies in this sector have typically supported their borrowing needs by relying on sizable, fixed assets as collateral and significant revenue from long-term contracts to pay down debt. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBIDTA/ Interest Expense, and Free Cash Flow/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important consideration, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Liquidity management is also an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management, assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Intelligent Packaging HoldCo Issuer LP

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Construction published in September 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Construction

Scale: Scale is an indicator of a company's market strength, importance to markets served and ability to weather the vagaries of capital and economic cycles. Scale can also provide a broader platform for sustainable earnings and cash flow generation and typically enhances a construction company's operating and financial flexibility and its ability to bid, finance and profitably execute large, long-term, and complex projects. Large construction companies can accommodate a broad range of construction needs since they typically maintain a sizeable network of subcontractors and obtain various sources of financing, including bonding lines, which are key competitive advantages in the industry. In addition, scale in the construction industry often has a bearing on other key considerations such as geographic and segment diversity. Total revenue and EBITA are indicators of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a construction company influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Diversification across several continents or economic regions and exposure to a number of uncorrelated segments can mitigate earnings volatility, which can be affected by cyclical swings, changing levels of competition and project performance. Consideration is given to operational and geographic diversity, technical capabilities, track record of project execution, and stability of revenues and margins.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. These measures can serve as an indicator of a greater ability to make new investments, weather the vagaries of the business cycle and respond to unexpected challenges, which often occur in the construction industry given the periodic performance issues that arise. Some measures of leverage and coverage include: EBITA / Interest Expense, Debt / EBITDA, and Funds from Operations / Debt.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations can include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets.

Other Considerations: Some other considerations may include: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends can also be considered.

• Flynn Canada Limited

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Consumer Durables published in September 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Consumer Durables

Scale: Scale is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers. Larger companies may be able to achieve greater economies of scale and be better positioned to leverage fixed costs and the advertising spend to promote consumer awareness of brands and products. Size may also be an indicator for a consumer durable company's resilience to changes in product demand and its clout with suppliers and customers. Broad scale will likely reduce a company's exposure to business disruption caused by a problem with a single plant. Total sales are an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a consumer durables company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a consumer durables company's business profile are its competitive position and brand strength. A company's competitive position includes its stability of cash flows, overall market position, product and geographic diversity, barriers to entry, and cost structure characteristics.

Profitability: Profitability matters because it is needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. Profitability on a long-term multi-year basis helps companies attract capital and make ongoing investments in research and development to maintain a technological edge. The EBIT margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures provide important indications of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Measures of leverage and coverage include Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt and EBIT/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered because it directly affects leverage levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the company's ability to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Array Midco, Corp.

• Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Gaming published in June 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Gaming

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Large-scale gaming companies tend to have greater market share and better access to capital compared with smaller-scale companies. Large companies may also benefit from economies of scale with respect to research and development expenses and corporate overhead. Companies with greater scale generally have lower earnings volatility relative to smaller companies because of the lower risk that a single customer can "take the house" for a large sum with a few significant bets. A larger scope of operations can reduce a company's reliance on a particular jurisdiction or market. In markets with high barriers to entry, scale may provide a competitive advantage. However, in many regional and local gaming markets, the competitive advantage gained by scale may not be as important because of already low competition. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a gaming company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a gaming company's business profile are the characteristics of the markets in which it operates, including the regulatory environment; its market position; and its geographic and revenue diversification.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position, which includes investing in gaming facilities, technology, and marketing and rewards programs to attract customers. The ability to sustain high profitability is generally a strong indicator of operating efficiency and substantial competitive advantages. The gaming industry generally has had very high profitability relative to other sectors. EBIT Margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a gaming company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, as well as its ability to sustain its competitive position, invest in growth and meet debt service obligations. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt/EBITDA, EBIT/Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

• Raptor Acquisition Corp.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Software published in June 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Software

Scale: Scale tends to be an indicator of success in developing breadth of customers and overall depth of business. It also typically confers economies of scale in research, engineering and development, and corporate overhead. Larger companies with strong cash flows also typically have greater access to capital markets and greater options in making acquisitions. Software companies often rely on acquisitions to obtain critical technology or promising product lines. Scale is measured by Revenue and Free Cash Flow.

Business Profile: The business profile factor provides an indication of a company's qualitative strength on several measures of diversification and our assessment of market share. Business Profile provides an indication of the likely stability and sustainability of the company's cash flows. To score highly on the factor overall, a company must score highly on both diversification and market share. A strong position in one of these areas with weakness in the other can limit long-term stability of cash flows.

Profitability: Profitability is a measure for the economic success of the business and the effectiveness of management. We assess this using Return on Assets.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and Coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to software companies to adapt to evolving technology and trends. Software companies need resources to invest in research and development as well as to make strategic acquisitions both to acquire critical technology and to expand product suites to meet shifting customer demands. Ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBITDA minus Capex/ Interest Expense, Free Cash Flow/ Debt and Cash and Marketable Securities/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a rating determinant as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, financial controls, exposure to uncertain licensing regimes and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• COREL CORPORATION

• PointClickCare Technologies Inc.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Diversified Technology published in February 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Diversified Technology

Scale: Larger scale can be an indicator of a company's ability to influence business trends and pricing within the industry and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of greater resilience to changes in product demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption, R&D capabilities and bargaining strength with customers and suppliers. Total revenue and reported EBIT are indicators of scale.

Business Profile: Business profile provides an indication of the likely stability and sustainability of the company's cash flows. End-market diversification is viewed positively because it mitigates the risk that a change in any individual industry or vertical market will significantly impair profitability and cash flow. Market share is an important component of business profile as it can indicate the level of competitive success, the depth of customer relationships and likely prospects for future performance. We assess market position, product differentiation and expected volatility in results.

Profitability and Efficiency: This rating factor assesses the level of control that a company has over its profit margins and management's effectiveness in using the levers available to it to preserve competitive profit margins in a way that creates strong and sustainable relationships with customers and consumers. EBITDA margin and Operating Income Return on Assets are indicators of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of how much financial risk a diversified technology company is willing to undertake. These metrics are also indicators of a company's ability to sustain its competitive position, invest in growth opportunities and service debt. Measures of leverage and coverage include Debt/EBITDA, EBIT/Interest and Free Cash Flow/Debt.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a rating determinant as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends could also be considered.

• MLN US Holdco LLC

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies

Business Profile: Business profile is considered in assessing credit quality for companies in the environmental services and waste management industry. Entry into this industry often requires significant investment, such as costs associated with developing landfill sites or building response capabilities for environmental clean-up projects. Large enterprises with more geographically diverse operations are better positioned to fund these investments and to achieve an adequate return on the investment. Moreover, companies with a more robust business profile, characterized by strong presence across multiple markets or geographies, are better able to weather the business cycle or other operating risks affecting the sector. Considerations may include market position, range of operating businesses, barriers to entry and the level of waste internalization for waste management companies.

Scale: Larger scale can be an indicator of a company's ability to influence business trends and pricing within the industry and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of greater resilience to changes in product demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption, R&D capabilities and bargaining strength with customers and suppliers. Total reported revenue is an indicator for scale.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profitability is one measure of success of the business and effectiveness of management. A company needs to sustain adequate margins in order to make the ongoing investments in research and development that are needed to maintain a technological edge. The EBIT margin is an indicator of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Coverage is critical to any company's ability to repay its indebtedness and provide financial returns to shareholders. Leverage demonstrates the overall level of debt employed in the capital structure relative to cash-based earnings and the level of financial risk which management is willing to employ in the company. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBIT/ Interest Expense, and Funds from Operations/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, the quality of management, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity management, environmental and legal risks, labor relations, event risk and seasonality.

• GFL Environmental Inc.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Alcoholic Beverages published in December 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Alcoholic Beverages

Scale: Scale can indicate the overall depth of a company's business and its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Scale also influences an alcoholic beverage company's market strength and the availability of capital. In addition, scale can indicate an alcoholic beverage company's capacity to sustain earnings and generate cash flow. Revenue can be used as an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of an alcoholic beverage company is an indicator of its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of an alcoholic beverage company's business profile are its geographic diversification and exposure to riskier markets for alcoholic beverages, the strength and diversification of its product portfolio, its overall industry position, as well as the strength and depth of its product innovation, distribution networks and infrastructure, all of which can effect market, political and regulatory risks.

Profitability: Profitability is an indicator of an alcoholic beverage company's strength and durability, and it can reflect the competitiveness of its product portfolio. It provides indications of the ability to withstand economic downturns and service debt and other obligations. Market position, pricing flexibility or cost efficiencies can influence profitability. EBITA Margin can be used as an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of an alcoholic beverage company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Leverage and coverage can be an indicator of a company's investment capabilities, and its ability to withstand fluctuations in the business cycle and respond to unexpected challenges. Leverage and coverage can be measured by ratios such as: Retained Cash Flow / Net Debt, Debt / EBITDA, and EBIT / Interest.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is considered because it can affect debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost for investment and capital allocation.

Other Considerations: Some other considerations may include: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends may also be considered.

• Arterra Wines Canada, Inc.

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action.





Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

