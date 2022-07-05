Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Surface Transportation and Logistics issuers

New York, July 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 28 June 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Surface Transportation and Logistics

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. A large revenue base can lead to economies of scale, for example in terms of equipment costs, as well as a stronger pricing position with customers. Large-scale companies within the industry generally have more flexibility to manage their businesses under different demand and cost scenarios, an important consideration for the surface transportation and logistics industry, which is exposed to economic cycles. Larger companies also generally have greater access to the capital markets, critical for asset-intensive companies such as railroad and trucking companies, which need frequent access to capital markets in order to make sizable investments in their businesses. Scale is measured using total reported revenue.

Business Profile: The business profile of a surface transportation and logistics company greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. We break out the scorecard definitions by railroad companies and by trucking and logistics companies based on the different characteristics of the two subsectors. Core aspects of a railroad operator's business profile are its control of the railroad system it operates and its geographic presence. Core aspects of a trucking and logistics company's business profile include its market position; barriers to enter the market in which it operates; diversification by geography and service offering; the quality and diversity of its customer base; and its degree of control over its assets.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. Key metrics for profitability and efficiency include Operating Margin and EBITA/ Average Assets.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a surface transportation and logistics company's financial flexibility, which is critical to its ability to adapt to changes in market conditions in this highly cyclical sector. Companies need financial resources to invest in infrastructure, equipment, and facilities as well as to make strategic investments to acquire new businesses, diversify product lines or expand into developing geographic regions. Leverage and coverage metrics include Debt/ EBITDA, Funds from Operations/ Debt and EBIT/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• CEVA Logistics SA

• Deutsche Post AG

• DSV A/S

• InPost S.A.

• National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Government-Related Issuers Methodology

Assigning a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): The majority of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) begin with an assessment of the GRI's standalone strength (i.e. BCA) – its ability to service and repay outstanding debt without recourse to extraordinary support from the supporting government - using the published sector-specific methodology that is most suitable for the predominant activities of the GRI. Our assessment of standalone strength includes any day-to-day support received from the government that can be clearly distinguished from extraordinary support. Support mechanisms, such as an obligation of the government to ensure the GRI's solvency and liquidity, are reflected in the BCA when they are legally or contractually documented.

Government uplift: The GRI's ratings include any uplift due to systemic support and typically focus on three structural factors and three factors explaining the level of the government's willingness to provide support. Structural factors address the legal and quasi-legal aspects of the government's relationship with the GRI and include: (1) guarantees, (2) ownership level and (3) barriers to support. The factors underlying willingness consider the softer connections between the two entities and include (4) the likelihood of government intervention, (5) political linkages and (6) economic importance. Support is determined using a joint default analysis framework which considers an estimate of the likelihood of extraordinary support, an assessment of the credit quality of the supporting government, and default correlation between the two entities.

GRIs without a BCA: In limited instances, it is not possible or meaningful to assign a BCA. The GRI is so inextricably linked to the government that a meaningful standalone BCA cannot be derived. In such cases, a top-down analytical approach is used that chiefly considers the ability and willingness of the government to provide timely support, instead of the usual bottom-up approach of starting with the BCA and then considering uplift towards the government's rating.

• Deutsche Post AG

