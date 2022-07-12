Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of LatAm Packaged Goods and Beverage issuers

New York, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 5 July 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Consumer Packaged Goods

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Large-scale companies generally have more flexibility to allocate capacity and absorb expenses under different demand and cost scenarios than small-scale companies. Larger companies are also typically in stronger positions to negotiate with distributors and retailers. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a consumer packaged goods company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a consumer packaged goods company's business profile is its geographic and segmental diversification, its market position and its category and product portfolio. Companies in the consumer packaged goods industry typically have experienced low revenue growth, and they rely on strong market positions and brand strength to increase profits through higher pricing, lower costs, and favorable margins.

Profitability: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. Profit margins are an important indicator of a consumer packaged goods company's overall brand strength, its efficiency in marketing products through distribution channels, and in particular its ability to control costs. A consumer packaged goods company with a strong competitive position and high relevance to consumers, based on its brands or the types of products it sells, often has high consumer loyalty, generally leading to more recurring sales and stronger profit margins than a company with a weaker competitive position and less relevance to consumers. EBITA Margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a consumer packaged goods company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt/ EBITDA, EBITA/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is considered because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Alicorp S.A.A.

• Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.

• Arcor S.A.I.C.

• Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

• Sigma Alimentos S.A. de C.V.

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Alcoholic Beverages published in December 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Alcoholic Beverages

Scale: Scale can indicate the overall depth of a company's business and its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Scale also influences an alcoholic beverage company's market strength and the availability of capital. In addition, scale can indicate an alcoholic beverage company's capacity to sustain earnings and generate cash flow. Revenue can be used as an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of an alcoholic beverage company is an indicator of its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of an alcoholic beverage company's business profile are its geographic diversification and exposure to riskier markets for alcoholic beverages, the strength and diversification of its product portfolio, its overall industry position, as well as the strength and depth of its product innovation, distribution networks and infrastructure, all of which can effect market, political and regulatory risks.

Profitability: Profitability is an indicator of an alcoholic beverage company's strength and durability, and it can reflect the competitiveness of its product portfolio. It provides indications of the ability to withstand economic downturns and service debt and other obligations. Market position, pricing flexibility or cost efficiencies can influence profitability. EBITA Margin can be used as an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of an alcoholic beverage company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Leverage and coverage can be an indicator of a company's investment capabilities, and its ability to withstand fluctuations in the business cycle and respond to unexpected challenges. Leverage and coverage can be measured by ratios such as: Retained Cash Flow / Net Debt, Debt / EBITDA, and EBIT / Interest.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is considered because it can affect debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost for investment and capital allocation.

Other Considerations: Some other considerations may include: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends may also be considered.

• Ambev S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an t indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. A company's scale can provide insight into its market position and franchise strength. Scale is measured using total reported revenue.

Business Profile: The business profile of a packaging manufacturer is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows and has a considerable impact on the stability of its revenue and margins. A packaging manufacturer's business profile provides important indications of its ability to compete on a number of levels, including price, volume, production capacity, product quality and innovation. Core aspects of a packaging manufacturer's business profile are its product strengths and differentiation and its competitive position.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits matter because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position, which includes an ability to invest in marketing, research, factories, and personnel. High profitability sustained over time is generally an indicator of operating efficiency and competitive advantage. Profitability provides an important indication of a company's cost structure and its ability to operate through economic downturns, reinvest in fixed assets, service its debt and meet other obligations. The EBITDA margin is an indicator of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including its ability to adapt to changes in consumer preferences, regulation, and the competitive environment. Companies in this sector have typically supported their borrowing needs by relying on sizable, fixed assets as collateral and significant revenue from long-term contracts to pay down debt. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBIDTA/ Interest Expense, and Free Cash Flow/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important consideration, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Liquidity management is also an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management, assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• NG Packaging & Recycling Corporation Holdings

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Global Soft Beverage Industry published in January 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Global Soft Beverage Industry

Scale: Scale is considered because larger companies have more resources and tend to be more broadly diversified, which can reduce volatility and credit risk. Larger scale allows companies to leverage costs, including those associated with manufacturing, sales force and marketing, distribution, and R&D, and gives them more clout with purchasing organizations, customers, and suppliers. Scale can provide insight into a number of credit considerations including position with customers, global market presence and franchise strength. Scale provides more resources and could also reduce exposure to operational and regulatory risks including problems associated with one manufacturing facility. Revenue is a measure of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile factor examines the product and geographic diversity of a company, strength of the brands as well as global and local market positions, and considers both company-specific and sector-wide variables that can influence prospects for sales growth and market share shifts, including a company's execution capabilities and price elasticity of its products. This factor provides an indication for the likely stability and sustainability of the company's cash flows.

Profitability: The profitability factor considers the company's track record in maintaining and/or improving its operating margins year-on-year and its relative profitability, measured against other companies operating in the same segment of the industry. The EBITA margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to respond to changing consumer preferences, regulatory changes, competitive challenges, and unexpected costs. Soft beverage companies need resources to invest in innovation, product development, marketing, distribution efficiencies and customer service technologies as well as to make strategic acquisitions that diversify product lines or expand into developing geographic regions. Measures of leverage and coverage include Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt and EBIT/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Our assessment of management and board tolerance for financial risk is a key rating determinant as it directly affects future debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structures. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the company's ability to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Bottler Support Overlay: For a bottling company, we consider whether to apply uplift to reflect the likelihood of support from the concentrate producer in the event of the bottler encountering significant challenges.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to our assessment of the quality of management, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity management and event risk.

• Central American Bottling Corp. (The)

• Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.

