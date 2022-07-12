Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Steel issuers

New York, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 5 July 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Aerospace and Defense

Scale: Scale is considered as an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business, its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. A company with greater scale typically has a broader platform of products and services and the ability to offer them to a wider range of customers, as well as more flexibility to invest in research and development. Revenue and Operating Profit are indicators of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of an aerospace and defense company is considered as it influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Competitive position and expected revenue stability are components of business profile.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. For an aerospace and defense company, we assess this using its operating margin which may indicate the importance of its product to customers, its ability to avoid cost overruns, its success in pricing contracts and managing its supply chain, and its overall contract execution capabilities.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage is considered and can indicate a company's financial flexibility, long-term sustainability, and resilience through business and economic cycles. Aerospace and defense companies typically need to adapt to new programs and to invest in research and development, making financial flexibility critical for long-term sustainability. Leverage and coverage can be indicated by ratios such as Debt/EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt, and EBIT/Interest.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It can affect debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Considerations: Other considerations may include financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends.

• Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

The principal methodology used for these rated entities was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry

Scale: Larger scale can be an indicator of a company's ability to influence business trends and pricing within its service segments and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of greater resilience to changes in demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption, R&D capabilities and greater bargaining strength with customers, labor, and vendors. Scale is measured using total reported revenue and adjusted EBITA.

Business Profile: We consider the underlying demand characteristics of a company's service offerings and its relative breadth, strength, and durability of demand.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profitable returns matter because they are necessary to maintain a business' competitive position, including sufficient reinvestment in operations, marketing, research, facilities, and human capital. Sustained high profitability is generally a strong indicator of substantial competitive advantages, particularly if combined with evidence of a stable or rising market share. For issuers in the supply chain sector, working capital management matters, especially when considering the typically low operating margins that necessitate maintaining strong liquidity and low cash conversion cycles. The Operating margin and Return on Invested Capital are indicators of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including their ability to adapt to changes in economic and business environment in the segments in which they operate. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBITA/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: We consider management and board tolerance for financial risk as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. We assess the issuer's desired capital structure or targeted credit profile, history of prior actions and adherence to its commitments. Attention is paid to management's operating performance and use of cash flow through different phases of economic and industry cycles. Also of interest is the way in which management responds to key events, such as changes in the credit markets and liquidity environment, legal actions, competitive challenges, and regulatory pressures. Management's appetite for M&A activity is assessed, with a focus on the type of transactions and funding decisions.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, our assessment of the quality of management, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity management, event risk, and seasonality.

• MRC Global (US) Inc.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

• Ryerson Holding Corporation

