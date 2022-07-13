Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Telecommunications and Pay TV issuers

New York, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 6 July 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Telecommunications Service Providers

Scale: Scale is considered as it influences many of the core attributes that drive resiliency to stress. These attributes may include, among other aspects, the breadth of a company's customer base, the depth of its business, economies of scale, operational and financial flexibility, and greater pricing power. Scale can influence ability to harness business trends, support a stable or growing market position and withstand competitive pressures. For service providers in the telecommunication industry, scale can influence a company's ability to bundle products, and its ability to absorb a temporary disruption, acquisition, or misjudgment in the execution of capital investments. Scale is measured by total reported revenue.

Business Profile: Business profile can influence a company's ability to generate operating cash flows and the stability and sustainability of those flows. Core aspects of a business profile that drive success or failure typically include the depth and breadth of the company's product offering, its competitive environment, and the position it occupies in its operating markets. Some considerations include business model, competitive environment, technical positioning, regulatory environment, and market share.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are necessary to maintain a business' competitive position, including sufficient reinvestment in marketing, research, facilities, and human capital. We consider the level and trajectory of operating margins and revenue together with their sustainability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are considered as indicators for a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to respond to changing consumer preferences, regulatory changes, competitive challenges, and unexpected events. Key metrics include Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Debt and EBITDA minus Capital Expenditure/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a consideration because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Considerations include a company's public policy commitments, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Considerations: Some other considerations include but are not limited to: our assessment of the quality of management, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity, non-wholly owned subsidiaries, excess cash balances, event risk, and parental and institutional support.

• Iliad Holding S.A.S.

• Liberty Global plc

• Telenet Group Holding NV

• VMED O2 UK Holdings Limited

• Zoncolan Bidco S.p.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Pay TV published in October 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Pay TV

Scale: Scale provides indications of a company's revenue-generating capability, its overall market strength, its operating leverage, and geographic diversity. Scale can influence negotiating leverage with suppliers of programming and equipment, as well as marketing-related cost efficiencies. Scale can also impact ability to invest in new technology, spread fixed costs over more customers, and allow for more rapid innovation and deployment of new services, as well as time-to-market. Total reported revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: Business profile is considered because it influences the ability to generate operating cash flows, as well as the sustainability of those cash flows. Core aspects of a pay TV operator's business profile include its market position, the breadth and strength of its product offering, and its prospects for maintaining or improving its competitive position as the marketplace evolves.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow, maintain a competitive position, and reinvest in the business. Sustained high profitability generally indicates a competitive advantage. Some indicators of profitability and efficiency include Revenue and Subscriber Trends and Margin Sustainability, EBITDA/ Homes Passed, and Satellite Penetration.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of how much financial risk a pay TV company is willing to undertake. These metrics are also indicators of a company's ability to sustain its competitive position, invest in growth opportunities and service debt. Measures of leverage and coverage include Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Debt, Free Cash Flow/ Debt, and EBITDA minus Capital Expenditures/ Interest.

Financial Policy: Financial policy considers management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a credit profile. It is an important rating determinant because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Considerations: Other considerations can include financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends can also be considered.

• Digi Communications N.V.

• Tele Columbus AG

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.





