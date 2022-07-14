Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Property and Casualty Insurer issuers

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
ACE American Insurance Company
ACE Capital Title Reinsurance Company
ACE Capital Trust II
ACE Fire Underwriters Insurance Company
ACE Insurance Co. Midwest
ACE Property & Casualty Insurance Company
Admiral Insurance Co.
AIG Assurance Company
AIG Financial Products Corp.
AIG Life Holdings, Inc.
AIG Property Casualty Company
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
AIU Insurance Company
Allied Eastern Indemnity Company
Allstate Corporation (The)
Allstate Indemnity Company
Allstate Insurance Company
American Bankers Ins. Co. of Florida
American Casualty Co. Reading PA
American Economy Insurance Co.
American Financial Group, Inc.
American Fire and Casualty Company
American Home Assurance Company
American International Group, Inc.
American Security Insurance Company
American States Insurance Co.
American States Preferred Insurance Co.
AmFam Holdings, Inc.
Assurant, Inc.
Atlantic Employers Insurance Co.
Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company
Bankers Standard Insurance Co.
Belair Insurance Company Inc.
Berkley Insurance Company
Berkley Regional Insurance Company
BITCO General Insurance
BITCO National
California Automobile Insurance Company
Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co., the
Chubb Bermuda Insurance Ltd.
Chubb Corporation, The
Chubb Custom Insurance Company
Chubb INA Holdings Inc.
Chubb Indemnity Insurance Company
Chubb Insurance Company of New Jersey
Chubb Lloyds Insurance Company of Texas
Chubb National Insurance Company
Chubb Tempest Reinsurance Ltd.
Cincinnati Casualty Company (The)
Cincinnati Financial Corp
Cincinnati Indemnity Company (The)
Cincinnati Insurance Company (The)
CNA Financial Corporation
Columbia Casualty Co.
Commerce and Industry Insurance Company
Continental Casualty Company
Continental Insurance Company
Crestbrook Insurance Company
CUMIS Insurance Society, Inc.
Discover Property & Cas.Ins.Company
Discover Specialty Insurance Company
Eastern Alliance Insurance Company
Employers Insurance Company of Wausau
Essentia Insurance Company
Evanston Insurance Company
Executive Risk Indemnity, Inc.
Executive Risk Specialty Ins Co
Fairfax (US) Inc.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
Farmers Exchange Capital
Farmers Exchange Capital II
Farmers Exchange Capital III
Farmers Insurance Company of Oregon
Farmers Insurance Exchange
Farmington Casualty Company
Farmland Mutual Insurance Company
Federal Insurance Co.
Fire Insurance Exchange
First Liberty Insurance Corporation
First National Insurance Co. of America
First State Insurance Co.
GEICO Corporation
General Insurance Co., America
Government Employees Insurance Company
Granite State Insurance Company
Great American Alliance Insurance Company
Great American Assurance Company
Great American Casualty Insurance Company
Great American E & S Insurance Company
Great American Fidelity Insurance Company
Great American Insurance Company
Great American Security Insurance Company
Great American Spirit Insurance Company
Great Northern Insurance Co.
Great West Casualty Company
Gulf Underwriters Insurance Company
Hanover Insurance Company (The)
Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (The)
Harleysville Insurance Company
Harleysville Preferred Insurance Company
Harleysville Worcester Insurance Company
Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co.
Hartford Casualty Insurance Co.
Hartford Fire Insurance Company
Hartford Insurance Company of Illinois
Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest
Hartford Lloyd's Insurance Company
Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company
Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware
Homeland Insurance Company of New York
Horace Mann Educators Corporation
Horace Mann Insurance Company
Illinois National Insurance Co.,
Illinois Union Insurance Company
Indemnity Insurance Co. North America
Infinity Assurance Insurance Company
Infinity Auto Insurance Company
Infinity Casualty Insurance Company
Infinity Indemnity Insurance Company
Infinity Insurance Company
Infinity Preferred Insurance Company
Infinity Safeguard Insurance Company
Infinity Security Insurance Company
Infinity Select Insurance Company
Infinity Standard Insurance Company
Insurance Co of North America
Insurance Company of Illinois
Intact Financial Corporation
Intact Insurance Company
Intact U.S. Holdings Inc.
Ironshore Indemnity Inc.
Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company
Jevco Insurance Company
Kemper Corporation
Landmark American Insurance Company
Lexington Insurance Company
Liberty Insurance Corporation
Liberty Insurance Underwriters, Inc.
Liberty Mutual Finance Europe DAC
Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company
Liberty Mutual Group Inc.
Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
Liberty Specialty Markets Bermuda Limited
Liberty Surplus Insurance Corp.
LM Insurance Corporation
Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Company
Markel American Insurance Company
Markel Bermuda Limited
Markel Corporation
Markel Insurance Company
Mercury Casualty Company
Mercury General Corporation
Mercury Insurance Company
MESA Underwriters Specialty Insurance
Mid-Century Insurance Company
MMI Capital Trust I
Mt. Hawley Insurance Company
National Continental Insurance Co.
National Fire Insurance Co. of Hartford
Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company
Nationwide Assurance Company
Nationwide General Insurance Co.
Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
New England Insurance Co.
New England Reinsurance Corp.
New Hampshire Insurance Company
Nordic Insurance Company of Canada (The)
North River Insurance Co.
Northbridge General Insurance Corporation
Northfield Insurance Company
Northland Casualty Company
Northland Insurance Company
Novex Insurance Company
Nutmeg Insurance Company
OBI America Insurance Company
OBI National Insurance Company
Ohio Casualty Insurance Company
Ohio Security Insurance Company
Old Republic General Insurance Corp
Old Republic Insurance Co.
Old Republic International Corporation
Pacific Employers Insurance Co.
Pacific Indemnity Co.
Pacific Insurance Company, Limited
Peerless Insurance Company
Phoenix Insurance Company, the
ProAssurance Corporation
ProAssurance Insurance Company of America
Progressive American Insurance Co.
Progressive Bayside Ins Co
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co
Progressive Classic Insurance Company
Progressive Corporation (The)
Progressive Gulf Insurance Co.
Progressive Mountain Insur. Co.
Progressive Northern Insurance Co.
Progressive Northwest. Insurance Co.
Progressive Preferred Insurance Co.
Progressive Southeastern Insurance Co.
Progressive Specialty Insurance Co.
Quebec Assurance Company
Republic Indemnity Company of America
RLI Corp.
RLI Insurance Company
RSUI Indemnity Company
Safeco Insurance Co. of America
Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois
Safeco National Insurance Co.
Scottsdale Insurance Co.
Select Insurance Company
Selective Auto Insurance Co of New Jersey
Selective Casualty Insurance Company
Selective Insurance Company of America
Selective Insurance Company of New England
Selective Insurance Company of New York
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
Selective Way Insurance Company
Sentinel Insurance Company
St. Paul Guardian Insurance Company
St. Paul Mercury Insurance Company
St. Paul Protective Insurance Company
St. Paul Surplus Lines Insurance Company
Standard Fire Insurance Company, the
SunAmerica Inc.
Teachers Insurance Company
Trafalgar Insurance Company of Canada
Transportation Insurance Co.
TravCo Insurance Company
Travelers Casualty and Surety Company
Travelers Casualty Company of Connecticut
Travelers Casualty Company, the
Travelers Commercial Casualty Company
Travelers Commercial Insurance Company
Travelers Companies, Inc. (The)
Travelers Indemnity Company of CT, the
Travelers Indemnity Company, the
Travelers Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.
Travelers Personal Insurance Company
Travelers Personal Security Ins Co
Travelers Property Casualty Corp.
Trinity Universal Insurance Company
Truck Insurance Exchange
Trumbull Insurance Company
Twin City Fire Insurance Company
Unifund Assurance Company
United Financial Casualty Co.
United Services Automobile Association
United States Fire Insurance Co.
USAA Capital Corporation
USF&G Capital I
USF&G Capital III
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
Valley Forge Insurance Co.
Vigilant Insurance Co.
W. R. Berkley Corporation
Wausau Business Insurance Company
Wausau General Insurance Company
Wausau Underwriters Insurance Co.
West American Insurance Company
Westchester Fire Insurance Co.
Western Assurance Company
Zenith Insurance Company
ZNAT Insurance Company
Announcement of Periodic Review:

Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Property and Casualty Insurer issuers

14 Jul 2022

New York, July 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 7 July 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in September 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology

Market Position, Brand and Distribution: Market position, brand and distribution are key factors representing a company's ability to develop and sustain competitive advantages in its chosen markets. Metrics can include but are not limited to relative market share, underwriting expense ratio, and diversity of distribution channels.

Product Focus and Diversification: A company's chosen business lines have a major influence on its risk profile and creditworthiness because business classes have distinct volatility and competitive attributes. Metrics can include but are not limited to product line and geographic diversification, relative volatility of product lines, and breadth and depth of markets served.

Asset Quality: P&C insurers mainly invest in high-quality liquid assets, given the uncertain timing and magnitude of their liability payments, although companies often allocate a portion of their investments to higher-risk assets. Metrics can include but are not limited to high-risk assets, reinsurance recoverables and goodwill & intangibles as percentages of equity, as well as investment concentrations and portfolio liquidity.

Capital Adequacy: An insurer's capital adequacy determines the extent to which it can absorb losses stemming from business and financial risks, including from stress scenarios. Metrics can include but are not limited to gross underwriting leverage, regulatory capital ratios, insurers' own capital adequacy metrics, and output from Moody's Capital Tool.

Profitability: An insurer's earnings capacity, including earnings quality and sustainability, shows how readily it can meet policy and other financial obligations and generate capital internally. Metrics can include but are not limited to combined underwriting ratio, return on capital, return on equity, return on revenue, and volatility of such returns.

Reserve Adequacy: Our estimate of the redundancy or deficiency of an insurer's loss and loss adjustment expense reserves helps shape our assessment of its reported earnings and capitalization. Metrics can include but are not limited to yearly and weighted average loss development as a percentage of reserves, funding ratio of latent liabilities, and various actuarial estimates.

Financial Flexibility: Insurers benefit from the ability to raise capital externally for growth or acquisitions or to meet unexpected financial demands. Metrics can include but are not limited to adjusted financial leverage, total leverage, earnings coverage, and cash flow coverage, as well as holding company liquidity and access to committed credit facilities.

Other Rating Considerations: In addition to the factors discussed above, other factors such as management, enterprise risk, accounting policies and disclosures, sovereign and regulatory environment, and explicit or implicit support can affect the insurance financial strength ratings of insurance operating companies.

Instrument Notching Considerations: The ratings for debt and preferred stock instruments issued by insurance firms are generally notched down from the insurance financial strength ratings based on the issuing entity, jurisdiction, seniority, collateral, and other features of the instruments.

• Alleghany Property and Casualty Group

• Allstate Corporation (The)

• American Financial Group, Inc.

• American International Group, Inc.

• AmFam Holdings, Inc.

• Assurant, Inc.

• Chubb Limited

• Cincinnati Financial Corp

• CNA Financial Corporation

• CUMIS Insurance Society, Inc.

• Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

• Farmers Insurance Group

• GEICO Corporation

• Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (The)

• Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)

• Horace Mann Educators Corporation

• Intact Financial Corporation

• Kemper Corporation

• Liberty Mutual Group Inc.

• Markel Corporation

• Mercury General Corporation

• Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

• Old Republic International Corporation

• ProAssurance Corporation

• Progressive Corporation (The)

• RLI Corp.

• Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

• Travelers Companies, Inc. (The)

• United Services Automobile Association

• W. R. Berkley Corporation

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Reinsurers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Reinsurers Methodology

Market Position, Brand and Distribution: Market position, brand and distribution are key factors representing a company's ability to develop and sustain competitive advantages in its chosen markets. Metrics can include but are not limited to relative market share, proportion of premiums written directly, average line size, and number of lead positions.

Business and Geographic Diversification: A company's chosen business lines have a major influence on its risk profile and creditworthiness because business classes have distinct volatility and competitive attributes. Metrics can include but are not limited to product line and geographic diversification, and relative volatility of product lines.

Asset Quality: Reinsurer's mainly invest in high-quality liquid assets, given the uncertain timing and magnitude of their liability payments, although companies often allocate a portion of their investments to higher-risk assets. Metrics can include but are not limited to high-risk assets, reinsurance recoverables and goodwill & intangibles as percentages of equity, as well as investment concentrations and portfolio liquidity.

Capital Adequacy: A reinsurer's capital adequacy determines the extent to which it can absorb losses stemming from business and financial risks, including from stress scenarios. Metrics can include but are not limited to gross underwriting leverage, gross and net natural catastrophe exposures as percentages of equity, regulatory capital ratios, and reinsurers' own capital adequacy metrics.

Profitability: A reinsurer's earnings capacity, including earnings quality and sustainability, shows how readily it can meet policy and other financial obligations and generate capital internally. Metrics can include but are not limited to combined underwriting ratio, return on capital, return on equity, return on revenue, and volatility of such returns.

Reserve Adequacy: Our estimate of the redundancy or deficiency of a reinsurer's loss and loss adjustment expense reserves helps shape our assessment of its reported earnings and capitalization. Metrics can include but are not limited to yearly and weighted average loss development as a percentage of reserves, funding ratio of latent liabilities, and various actuarial estimates.

Financial Flexibility: Reinsurers benefit from the ability to raise capital externally for growth or acquisitions or to meet unexpected financial demands. Metrics can include but are not limited to adjusted financial leverage, total leverage, and earnings coverage, as well as holding company liquidity and access to committed credit facilities.

Other Rating Considerations: In addition to the factors discussed above, other factors such as management, enterprise risk, accounting policies and disclosures, sovereign and regulatory environment, and explicit or implicit support can affect the insurance financial strength ratings of insurance operating companies.

Instrument Notching Considerations: The ratings for debt and preferred stock instruments issued by insurance firms are generally notched down from the insurance financial strength ratings based on the issuing entity, jurisdiction, seniority, collateral, and other features of the instruments.

• Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Life Insurers Methodology published in September 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Life Insurers Methodology

Market Position and Brand: Market position and brand are key factors representing a company's ability to develop and sustain competitive advantages in its chosen markets. Metrics can include but are not limited to relative market share, absolute size, and position within selected markets.

Distribution: A company's access to distribution channels, its ability to control those channels, and its relationships with producers affect its creditworthiness and standing in the market. Metrics can include but are not limited to proportion of captive or controlled distribution, and number of distinct distribution channels.

Product Focus and Diversification: A company's chosen business lines and product offerings have a major influence on its risk profile and creditworthiness because product segments have distinct volatility and competitive attributes. Metrics can include but are not limited to low-risk reserves as a percentage of total reserves, product mix and features, and number of distinct product lines.

Asset Quality: Life insurers mainly invest in high-quality liquid assets, although to improve investment yields and/or match guarantees embedded in their liabilities, many companies allocate a portion of their investments to higher-risk assets. Metrics can include but are not limited to high-risk assets and goodwill & intangibles as percentages of equity, as well as investment concentrations and portfolio liquidity.

Capital Adequacy: An insurer's capital adequacy determines the extent to which it can absorb losses stemming from business and financial risks, including from stress scenarios. Metrics can include but are not limited to adjusted shareholders' equity as a percentage of assets, regulatory capital ratios, insurers' own capital adequacy metrics, and output from Moody's Capital Tool.

Profitability: An insurer's earnings capacity, including earnings quality and sustainability, shows how readily it can meet policy and other financial obligations and generate capital internally. Metrics can include but are not limited to return on capital, return on equity, return on assets, and volatility of such returns.

Liquidity and Asset/Liability Management: A company's asset liability management and its associated liquidity are critical risk factors in the confidence-sensitive life insurance market. Metrics can include but are not limited to liquid assets as a percentage of liquid liabilities, duration and cash flow matching, and economic and market scenario testing.

Financial Flexibility: Insurers benefit from the ability to raise capital externally for growth or acquisitions or to meet unexpected financial demands. Metrics can include but are not limited to adjusted financial leverage, total leverage, earnings coverage, and cash flow coverage, as well as holding company liquidity and access to committed credit facilities.

Other Rating Considerations: In addition to the factors discussed above, other factors such as management, enterprise risk, accounting policies and disclosures, sovereign and regulatory environment, and explicit or implicit support can affect the insurance financial strength ratings of insurance operating companies.

Instrument Notching Considerations: The ratings for debt and preferred stock instruments issued by insurance firms are generally notched down from the insurance financial strength ratings based on the issuing entity, jurisdiction, seniority, collateral, and other features of the instruments.

• American International Group, Inc.

• Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)

• Horace Mann Educators Corporation

• Kemper Corporation

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Title Insurers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Title Insurers Methodology

Market Position and Brand: Market position and brand are key factors representing a company's ability to develop and sustain competitive advantages in its chosen markets. Metrics can include but are not limited to market share and total revenue.

Product Focus and Diversification: A company's chosen business lines have a major influence on its risk profile and creditworthiness because business classes have distinct volatility and competitive attributes. Metrics can include but are not limited to diversification of products and services and geographic diversification.

Asset Quality: Title insurers mainly invest in high-quality liquid assets, given the uncertain timing and magnitude of their liability payments, although companies often allocate a portion of their investments to higher-risk assets. Metrics can include but are not limited to high-risk assets and goodwill & intangibles as percentages of equity, as well as investment concentrations and portfolio liquidity.

Capital Adequacy: A title insurer's capital adequacy determines the extent to which it can absorb losses stemming from business and financial risks, including from stress scenarios. Metrics can include but are not limited to underwriting leverage, regulatory capital ratios, and insurers' own capital adequacy metrics.

Profitability: A title insurer's earnings capacity, including earnings quality and sustainability, shows how readily it can meet policy and other financial obligations and generate capital internally through real estate market cycles. Metrics can include but are not limited to return on capital and volatility of such returns.

Reserve Adequacy: Our estimate of the redundancy or deficiency of a title insurer's reserves helps shape our assessment of its reported earnings and capitalization. Metrics can include but are not limited to reserves as a percentage of average paid losses as well as volatility of claim payments.

Financial Flexibility: Title insurers benefit from the ability to raise capital externally for growth or acquisitions or to meet unexpected financial demands. Metrics can include but are not limited to financial leverage, earnings coverage, and cash flow coverage, as well as holding company liquidity and access to committed credit facilities.

Other Rating Considerations: In addition to the factors discussed above, other factors such as management, enterprise risk, accounting policies and disclosures, sovereign and regulatory environment, and explicit or implicit support can affect the insurance financial strength ratings of insurance operating companies.

Instrument Notching Considerations: The ratings for debt and preferred stock instruments issued by insurance firms are generally notched down from the insurance financial strength ratings based on the issuing entity, jurisdiction, seniority, collateral, and other features of the instruments.

• Old Republic International Corporation

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action.

For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com

for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.


Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com