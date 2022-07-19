Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Paper and Forest Products issuers

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.
The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 12 July 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.
This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.
Key Rating Considerations
The principal methodology used for this review was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.
Scale: Scale can be an indicator of a company's market leadership, operational flexibility, and access to end markets. It can also provide indications of a company's purchasing power and the economics of its logistics. Larger scale often increases a company's importance to the markets it serves and its staying power. Total reported revenue is an indicator of scale.
Business Profile: The business profile of a paper and forest products company provides an indication of its strength based on several measures of its product, geographic and operational diversification, its market position, and the cyclicality and growth potential for its products.
Profitability and Efficiency: The ability to manage cost structure is a consideration for an industry as cyclical as the paper and forest products industry. Profitability and operating efficiency can indicate an ability to withstand economic and cyclical downturns, and relative impact on credit metrics and competitive position. Profitability and efficiency can be indicated by the EBITDA margin, as well as Fiber and Energy Flexibility and Cost.
Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage can indicate financial flexibility and long-term viability, including ability to adapt to changes in consumer preferences, regulation, and the competitive environment. Companies in the capital-intensive paper and forest products industry generally require financial resources to invest in innovation, product development and environmental compliance, as well as to make strategic acquisitions that expand product lines or to diversify into developing geographic regions. Leverage and coverage can be measured by ratios such as: Retained Cash Flow/ Debt, Retained Cash Flow minus Capital Expenditures/ Debt, Debt/ EBITDA, and EBITDA/ Interest.
Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is considered because it can affect debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management in an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.
Timberland Value: This factor reflects the potential debt reduction capability and financial flexibility for companies that have retained ownership of timberlands.
Other Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends can also be considered.
This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.
Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.
List of Issuers/Rated Entities
• Boise Cascade Company
• Cascades Inc.
• Clearwater Paper Corporation
• Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.
• Domtar Corporation
• Dunn Paper Holdings, Inc.
• Georgia-Pacific LLC
• Glatfelter Corporation
• Golden West Packaging Group LLC
• Graphic Packaging International, LLC
• International Paper Company
• Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
• Mercer International Inc.
• Packaging Corporation of America
• PotlatchDeltic Corporation
• RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
• Rayonier, L.P.
• Resolute Forest Products Inc.
• Sonoco Products Company
• Spectrum Group Buyer, Inc.
• Sylvamo Corporation
• West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
• Weyerhaeuser Company
• WRKCo Inc.
This publication does not announce a credit rating action.
For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com
for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.
