Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Securities Industry issuers

New York, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 21 July 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology

Liquidity and funding: market makers are inherently confidence sensitive. As such, important credit considerations for a market maker include the adequacy of its available resources to support its daily business activities and its longer-term plans, its level of preparedness to withstand a liquidity shock and a comparison of its long-term funding structure with its asset risk and other obligations.

Profitability: the strength and stability of a market maker's earnings are important considerations in evaluating its ability to generate capital to absorb losses and recover from shocks and assess its long-term viability. The strength of earnings provides an indication of the level and sustainability of a market maker's competitive position, and the stability of its earnings provides an indication of its ability to adapt to changes in the economic and business environments in the sector(s) in which it operates.

Risk appetite and leverage: market-making is inherently confidence sensitive and balance sheet intensive. Managing risk is therefore a core attribute of any market maker, due to the inherent complexity of securities markets, where the activities and sentiments of a wide range of parties (governments, regulators, market makers, counterparties, and end customers) have a direct and often rapid influence on pricing, volumes, and liquidity. Also, an assessment of balance sheet leverage provides an important gauge of the firm's exposure to reduced asset values that could make it insolvent or cause confidence-sensitive counterparties to be concerned about its solvency.

Operating environment: a market maker's operating environment can have an important bearing on its long-term viability. Relevant economic, judicial/regulatory, institutional, and general operating conditions may impact market makers' creditworthiness.

Other qualitative considerations: important other qualitative considerations that can affect a market maker's creditworthiness include the extent of its business diversification, the level of opacity and complexity in its activities and its corporate behavior.

Support and structural analysis: a market maker's ratings may be positively affected by the capacity and willingness of its affiliates and public bodies to provide it with support.

Sovereign or parent constraint: a market maker's ratings may be negatively affected by a constraint related to the relatively lower creditworthiness of its sovereign or parent.

Instrument-level rating considerations: individual instrument ratings also factor in notching considerations based on the seniority and collateral of the instruments.

• ABC International Holdings Limited

• BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited

• China Everbright Securities Intl. Co Ltd

• China International Capital Corp (Intl) Ltd

• China International Capital Corporation Ltd.

• China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.

• China Merchants Securities Int'l Co Ltd

• CIMB Investment Bank

• CITIC Securities Company Limited

• CMB International Capital Corporation Limited

• CSC Financial Co., Ltd.

• Dongxing Securities Co., Ltd.

• Everbright Securities Company Limited

• Fubon Securities Co., Ltd.

• Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd.

• Haitong International Securities Group Ltd

• Huatai Securities Co., Ltd.

• IBK Securities Co., Ltd.

• ICBC International Holdings Limited

• KB Securities Co., Ltd.

• Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd.

• Macquarie Financial Holdings Pty Limited

• Macquarie International Finance Limited

• Mirae Asset Securities Co., Ltd.

• NH Investment & Securities Co., Ltd

• Orient Securities Company Limited

• Samsung Securities Co., Ltd.

• Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co Ltd.

• Shinhan Investment Corp

• Toronto Dominion (South East Asia) Limited

• Zhongtai Securities Co., Ltd.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com/japan/ratings-news for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology (Japanese)

• Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

• Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

• Nomura Holdings, Inc.

• SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology

Scale: the absolute magnitude of a securities industry service provider's pre-tax earnings can be an important indicator of its franchise strength and competitive position within its line(s) of business. Scale can be an important distinguishing factor concerning the size and quality of its customer base and its ability to provide value-added services.

Profitability: the strength and stability of a securities industry service provider's profitability can be important indicators of its ability to adapt to changes in economic and business environments, and the level and sustainability of its competitive position, including its ability to sufficiently reinvest in human capital, technology, and other important contributors to sustained success.

Leverage and coverage: a securities industry service provider's cash flow in relation to interest and to total debt are important indicators of its ability to service debt, finance its business, and attract capital needed for investments and repaying maturing debt.

Operating environment: a security industry service provider's operating environment can have an important bearing on its long-term viability. Relevant economic, judicial/regulatory, institutional and general operating conditions may impact a securities industry service providers' creditworthiness.

Other qualitative considerations: important other qualitative considerations that can affect a securities industry service provider's creditworthiness include the extent of its business diversification, the level of opacity and complexity in its activities, its liquidity management, and its corporate behavior.

Support and structural analysis: a security industry service provider's rating may be positively affected by the capacity and willingness of its affiliates and public bodies to provide it with support.

Sovereign or parent constraint: a security industry service provider's rating may be negatively affected by a constraint related to the relatively lower creditworthiness of its sovereign or parent.

Instrument level rating considerations: individual instrument ratings also factor in notching considerations based on the seniority and collateral of the instruments.

• Citigroup Pty Limited

• Singapore Exchange Limited

