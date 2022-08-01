Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Transportation, Steel and Other issuers in Asia

New York, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 26 July 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

"IMPORTANT NOTICE: MOODY'S RATINGS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS. SUCH USE WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE. SEE FULL DISCLAIMERS BELOW."

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Passenger Airlines

Scale: Scale is an indicator of a company's revenue-generating capability and its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Large companies within the industry generally have more flexibility to manage their businesses under different demand and cost scenarios, an important consideration in an industry that is highly cyclical. A large revenue base also can lead to economies of scale, for example, in terms of aircraft purchases and to improvements in the value and reliability of services. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a passenger airline is a consideration because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of an airline company's business profile are its market position and network strength, which can reduce volatility through economic cycles. Concentration in a limited type of service offering can expose a company to losses related to changes in passenger behavior. Operating within a large and diverse network spread over many countries or regions lessens the impact of labor strikes, geopolitical events (including terrorism and civil war), natural disasters, competitors' actions and other operational event risks that could significantly curtail operations.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position, which includes making investments in service offerings to attract customers and in the fleet to meet capacity plans by adding or reconfiguring aircraft. EBIT Margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide an important indication of how much financial risk an airline company is willing to undertake. These metrics are also indicators of the company's ability to sustain its competitive position, invest in growth opportunities and service debt. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Debt and Funds from Operations plus Interest Expense/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Air New Zealand Limited

• Qantas Airways Ltd.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Steel published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Steel

Scale: Scale, which is an indicator of the revenue-generating capability of a company, is important because it provides key indications of a steel producer's overall market strength, its importance to the markets it serves and its staying power. Given the cyclicality of the steel industry and the volatility of global steel prices, companies with larger scale generally have greater flexibility to manage their businesses through different price and demand scenarios. A large revenue base also leads to important economies of scale that lower overall costs for raw materials and corporate functions, such as finance, legal, tax and accounting costs. Larger companies also tend to generate higher cash flow for capital reinvestment and debt reduction. They also have greater access to the capital markets, which can reduce the cost of capital. Total revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a steel company is a consideration because it influences its ability to generate earnings and operating cash flows and the stability and sustainability of those flows. Core aspects of a steel company's business profile include its market position, cost-competitiveness, product mix and diversity of end-markets as well as its susceptibility to geopolitical events, all of which drive resilience to volatility.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position, which includes making sufficient reinvestments in marketing, research, facilities, and human capital. The ability to sustain high profitability is generally a strong indicator of operating efficiency and of substantial competitive advantages, particularly if combined with evidence of stable or rising market share. EBIT Margin and EBIT-to-Tangible Assets are indicators of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage of Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of the magnitude of financial risk a steel company is willing to undertake as well as its ability to sustain its competitive position, invest in growth opportunities and pay debt. Steel producers are generally less tolerant of a high degree of financial leverage than companies in other industries in which cash flow generation is more stable or prices are less volatile. Steel companies that maintain lower leverage have greater operational flexibility to manage changes in competitive and economic conditions and to invest in the business, either through organic growth or acquisitions. Ratios such as Debt-to-EBITDA, Debt-to-Book Capitalization, Cash from Operations less Dividends-to-Debt, and EBIT-to-Interest are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a consideration because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is considered among overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Considerations: Other considerations may include financial controls and the quality of financial reporting, corporate legal structure, the quality and experience of management, assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations, exposure to uncertain licensing regimes and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

• Baosteel Resources International Company Ltd.

• BlueScope Steel Limited

• China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

• China Hongqiao Group Limited

• Hyundai Steel Company

• InfraBuild Australia Pty Ltd

• Jefferson County Port Authority

• JSW Steel Limited

• Nickel Industries Limited

• POSCO

• POSCO Holdings Inc.

• Tata Steel Ltd.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Steel (Japanese) published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com/japan/ratings-news for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Steel (Japanese)

Scale: Scale, which is an indicator of the revenue-generating capability of a company, is important because it provides key indications of a steel producer's overall market strength, its importance to the markets it serves and its staying power. Given the cyclicality of the steel industry and the volatility of global steel prices, companies with larger scale generally have greater flexibility to manage their businesses through different price and demand scenarios. A large revenue base also leads to important economies of scale that lower overall costs for raw materials and corporate functions, such as finance, legal, tax and accounting costs. Larger companies also tend to generate higher cash flow for capital reinvestment and debt reduction. They also have greater access to the capital markets, which can reduce the cost of capital. Total revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a steel company is a consideration because it influences its ability to generate earnings and operating cash flows and the stability and sustainability of those flows. Core aspects of a steel company's business profile include its market position, cost-competitiveness, product mix and diversity of end-markets as well as its susceptibility to geopolitical events, all of which drive resilience to volatility.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position, which includes making sufficient reinvestments in marketing, research, facilities, and human capital. The ability to sustain high profitability is generally a strong indicator of operating efficiency and of substantial competitive advantages, particularly if combined with evidence of stable or rising market share. EBIT Margin and EBIT-to-Tangible Assets are indicators of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage of Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of the magnitude of financial risk a steel company is willing to undertake as well as its ability to sustain its competitive position, invest in growth opportunities and pay debt. Steel producers are generally less tolerant of a high degree of financial leverage than companies in other industries in which cash flow generation is more stable or prices are less volatile. Steel companies that maintain lower leverage have greater operational flexibility to manage changes in competitive and economic conditions and to invest in the business, either through organic growth or acquisitions. Ratios such as Debt-to-EBITDA, Debt-to-Book Capitalization, Cash from Operations less Dividends-to-Debt, and EBIT-to-Interest are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a consideration because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is considered among overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Considerations: Other considerations may include financial controls and the quality of financial reporting, corporate legal structure, the quality and experience of management, assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations, exposure to uncertain licensing regimes and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• JFE Holdings, Inc.

• NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Business and Consumer Services

Scale: Scale is considered because larger scale can be an indicator of a company's ability to influence business trends and pricing within its service segments and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of greater resilience to changes in demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption, R&D capabilities and of greater bargaining strength with customers, labor, and vendors. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. The business and consumer service industry comprises a vast array of business models encompassing a multitude of identifiable customer bases worldwide. We consider the underlying demand characteristics of a company's service offerings and their relative breadth, strength, and endurance of demand. Companies that have established a long history of strong demand for a diverse range of service offerings that are critical to customer needs generally entail lower risk compared to those that offer a single line of service which have less importance for customer needs or have a limited history of success.

Profitability: Profits matter because they are necessary to maintain a business's competitive position, including sufficient reinvestment in marketing, research, facilities, and human capital. Sustained high profitability is generally a strong indicator of substantial competitive advantages, particularly if combined with evidence of a stable or rising market share. EBITA Margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including its ability to adapt to changes in the economic and business environment within the segments in which it operates. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt / EBITDA, EBITA / Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a consideration because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• IBC Capital Limited

• Hanjin International Corp.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Surface Transportation and Logistics

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. A large revenue base can lead to economies of scale, for example in terms of equipment costs, as well as a stronger pricing position with customers. Large-scale companies within the industry generally have more flexibility to manage their businesses under different demand and cost scenarios, an important consideration for the surface transportation and logistics industry, which is exposed to economic cycles. Larger companies also generally have greater access to the capital markets, critical for asset-intensive companies such as railroad and trucking companies, which need frequent access to capital markets in order to make sizable investments in their businesses. Scale is measured using total reported revenue.

Business Profile: The business profile of a surface transportation and logistics company greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. We break out the scorecard definitions by railroad companies and by trucking and logistics companies based on the different characteristics of the two subsectors. Core aspects of a railroad operator's business profile are its control of the railroad system it operates and its geographic presence. Core aspects of a trucking and logistics company's business profile include its market position; barriers to enter the market in which it operates; diversification by geography and service offering; the quality and diversity of its customer base; and its degree of control over its assets.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. Key metrics for profitability and efficiency include Operating Margin and EBITA/ Average Assets.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a surface transportation and logistics company's financial flexibility, which is critical to its ability to adapt to changes in market conditions in this highly cyclical sector. Companies need financial resources to invest in infrastructure, equipment, and facilities as well as to make strategic investments to acquire new businesses, diversify product lines or expand into developing geographic regions. Leverage and coverage metrics include Debt/ EBITDA, Funds from Operations/ Debt and EBIT/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Hyundai Glovis Co., Ltd.

• Pacific National Holdings Pty Ltd

• S.F. Holding Co., Ltd.

• TR Group Limited

• YUNDA Holding Co., Ltd.

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology

Third-party credit support: The goal of third-party credit support is to substitute the credit risk of the support provider for the credit risk of the issuer. For credit substitution to be achieved, investors must be insulated from the risk of payment default by the underlying obligor. Generally, the long-term ratings on credit-supported transactions track the long-term rating assigned to the credit provider.

Additional Considerations: Credit substitution requires more than just the presence of a credit support instrument from a third-party credit provider. The transaction documentation provides clear instructions to ensure that payments under the credit support facility are made when due and that there are no impediments to the timely payment of debt service. The key elements evaluated include: mitigation of bankruptcy risk of issuer; sufficiency of credit support; structural provisions which provide for the timely payment of debt service; bondholders to be paid in full if credit support expiration or termination will result in a change.

• Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Shipping published in June 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Shipping

Scale: Scale is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Larger shipping companies typically have greater capacity to offer more frequent and reliable services to a wider variety of customers. They generally benefit from important economies of scale, for example, from lower costs of port operations, cargo loading services, insurance, and funding. Fleet size generally corresponds to the type of business in which a shipping company operates. A larger fleet size may also indicate a greater diversification of a company's business segments, geographic footprint and client base. Scale is measured by the number of vessels in a company's fleet.

Business Profile: The business profile of a shipping company matters because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a shipping company's business profile are its revenue and margin stability and the extent to which the company benefits from contractual arrangements or barriers to entry.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profitability is a key indicator of a shipping company's operating efficiency and flexibility. The cost structure of a shipping company can be divided into two broad categories: (i) voyage expenses such as fuel costs, commissions and port or canal fees, and (ii) vessel operating expenses, which include the hiring of crews and the maintenance of vessels. The key determinants of a shipping company's profitability are the efficiency of its vessel management, including participation in shipping pools or vessel-share agreements, the quality of maintenance and the overall cost of funding. The EBIT margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Measures of leverage and coverage include Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt, Funds from Operations plus Interest/ Interest Expense and Unencumbered Assets.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Considerations: Other considerations include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• MISC Berhad

• Wan Hai Lines Ltd.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Shipping (Japanese) published in July 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com/japan/ratings-news for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Shipping (Japanese)

Scale: Scale is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Larger shipping companies typically have greater capacity to offer more frequent and reliable services to a wider variety of customers. They generally benefit from important economies of scale, for example, from lower costs of port operations, cargo loading services, insurance, and funding. Fleet size generally corresponds to the type of business in which a shipping company operates. A larger fleet size may also indicate a greater diversification of a company's business segments, geographic footprint and client base. Scale is measured by the number of vessels in a company's fleet.

Business Profile: The business profile of a shipping company matters because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a shipping company's business profile are its revenue and margin stability and the extent to which the company benefits from contractual arrangements or barriers to entry.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profitability is a key indicator of a shipping company's operating efficiency and flexibility. The cost structure of a shipping company can be divided into two broad categories: (i) voyage expenses such as fuel costs, commissions and port or canal fees, and (ii) vessel operating expenses, which include the hiring of crews and the maintenance of vessels. The key determinants of a shipping company's profitability are the efficiency of its vessel management, including participation in shipping pools or vessel-share agreements, the quality of maintenance and the overall cost of funding. The EBIT margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Measures of leverage and coverage include Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt, Funds from Operations plus Interest/ Interest Expense and Unencumbered Assets.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Considerations: Other considerations include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

• Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Government-Related Issuers Methodology

Assigning a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): The majority of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) begin with an assessment of the GRI's standalone strength (i.e. BCA) – its ability to service and repay outstanding debt without recourse to extraordinary support from the supporting government - using the published sector-specific methodology that is most suitable for the predominant activities of the GRI. Our assessment of standalone strength includes any day-to-day support received from the government that can be clearly distinguished from extraordinary support. Support mechanisms, such as an obligation of the government to ensure the GRI's solvency and liquidity, are reflected in the BCA when they are legally or contractually documented.

Government uplift: The GRI's ratings include any uplift due to systemic support and typically focus on three structural factors and three factors explaining the level of the government's willingness to provide support. Structural factors address the legal and quasi-legal aspects of the government's relationship with the GRI and include: (1) guarantees, (2) ownership level and (3) barriers to support. The factors underlying willingness consider the softer connections between the two entities and include (4) the likelihood of government intervention, (5) political linkages and (6) economic importance. Support is determined using a joint default analysis framework which considers an estimate of the likelihood of extraordinary support, an assessment of the credit quality of the supporting government, and default correlation between the two entities.

GRIs without a BCA: In limited instances, it is not possible or meaningful to assign a BCA. The GRI is so inextricably linked to the government that a meaningful standalone BCA cannot be derived. In such cases, a top-down analytical approach is used that chiefly considers the ability and willingness of the government to provide timely support, instead of the usual bottom-up approach of starting with the BCA and then considering uplift towards the government's rating.

• Air New Zealand Limited

• Baosteel Resources International Company Ltd.

• China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com/japan/ratings-news for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.





Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

