Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Mining issuers

New York, August 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 4 August 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Mining published in October 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Mining

Scale: Scale is a consideration because it provides indications of a company's revenue-generating capability, its overall market strength and importance to the markets it serves, and its resilience to changes in commodity prices and demand. Companies with larger scale generally have greater flexibility to manage their businesses under different price and demand scenarios, which is important in an industry that is cyclical. A large revenue base can also lead to economies of scale that lower overall costs for raw materials and to efficiencies for corporate administration of the business, in areas such as finance, legal, tax and accounting. Larger companies also tend to generate higher cash flow for capital reinvestment and debt reduction and have greater access to the capital markets, which can reduce the cost of capital. Total revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: A mining company's business profile is an indicator of its ability to generate earnings and cash flow and the relative stability and sustainability of that cash flow, which are important considerations in an industry characterized by cyclicality and high price volatility. Susceptibility to environmental, regulatory, and political risk is another important aspect of a company's business profile. The location and number of a company's mines is also a consideration because having multiple, discrete assets in different regions typically lessens the impact of strikes, equipment failures, operational event risks, or other events that could curtail production. Geographic diversity also helps mining companies mitigate the impact of trade barriers and tariffs on exports.

Profitability: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow through different economic environments, reinvest in strategic growth projects and service debt and other obligations, which are especially important for an industry as capital-intensive as mining. How well a company can control its costs is a consideration because of the industry's price volatility, limited pricing power and vulnerability to fluctuations in input costs. A strong cost position is an important indicator of a company's ability to maintain profitability during a downturn. EBIT margin is one indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of how much financial risk a mining company is willing to undertake. These metrics are also indications of the company's ability to sustain its competitive position, invest in growth opportunities and service debt. Ratios including EBIT/ Interest, Debt/ Book Capitalization, Cash from Operations minus Dividends/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is a consideration, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is also considered and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Considerations: Other considerations may include: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered

• Anglo American plc

• Eurasian Resources Group S.a r.l.

• Ferrexpo plc

• Glencore plc

• Kazatomprom JSC

• Norsk Hydro ASA

• Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine CJSC

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Government-Related Issuers Methodology

Assigning a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): The majority of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) begin with an assessment of the GRI's standalone strength (i.e. BCA) – its ability to service and repay outstanding debt without recourse to extraordinary support from the supporting government - using the published sector-specific methodology that is most suitable for the predominant activities of the GRI. Our assessment of standalone strength includes any day-to-day support received from the government that can be clearly distinguished from extraordinary support. Support mechanisms, such as an obligation of the government to ensure the GRI's solvency and liquidity, are reflected in the BCA when they are legally or contractually documented.

Government uplift: The GRI's ratings include any uplift due to systemic support and typically focus on three structural factors and three factors explaining the level of the government's willingness to provide support. Structural factors address the legal and quasi-legal aspects of the government's relationship with the GRI and include: (1) guarantees, (2) ownership level and (3) barriers to support. The factors underlying willingness consider the softer connections between the two entities and include (4) the likelihood of government intervention, (5) political linkages and (6) economic importance. Support is determined using a joint default analysis framework which considers an estimate of the likelihood of extraordinary support, an assessment of the credit quality of the supporting government, and default correlation between the two entities.

GRIs without a BCA: In limited instances, it is not possible or meaningful to assign a BCA. The GRI is so inextricably linked to the government that a meaningful standalone BCA cannot be derived. In such cases, a top-down analytical approach is used that chiefly considers the ability and willingness of the government to provide timely support, instead of the usual bottom-up approach of starting with the BCA and then considering uplift towards the government's rating.

• Eurasian Resources Group S.a r.l.

• Norsk Hydro ASA

