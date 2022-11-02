Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of US Electric Cooperatives

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 26 October 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was US Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperatives Methodology published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

US Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperatives Methodology

Revenue Generation and Recovery Cost Framework: Metrics may include but are not limited to monopoly status; rate setting flexibility; strength of customer base and service area as measured by resource base, population, wealth, economic diversity, and growth projections; length and quality of customer contracts and contractor credit quality; scale; market framework and market diversification; structural and creditor protections; and ownership model.

Cost Recovery: Metrics may include but are not limited to transparency and timeliness of rate setting process by governing board or regulatory body including support for setting appropriate rates and charges to service debt; exposure to potential rate shocks; cash flow predictability.

Generation and Procurement Risk: Metrics may include but is not limited to ability to meet power supply commitments; the fuel mix; power price hedging; the diversity, cost and reliability of power supply sources; exposure to additional debt needs or regulatory risk; scale and complexity of the capex programme.

Competitiveness: Metrics may include but are not limited to market position, average system retail rate relative to regional peers or state average and material cost pressure that could lead to higher rates.

Financial Position, Policy and Ownership: Metrics may include but are not limited to corporate financial policy, days cash on hand; debt service coverage ratio measured by debt service and other fixed charges by net revenue, adjusted debt ratio of debt and ANPL (adjusted net pension liability) to net assets and working capital; ratio of debt to cash flow; interest coverage metrics and debt to asset metrics. Assessments may include but are not limited to an Issuer's desired capital structure / credit profile, and its adherence to its commitments and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets, an assessment of the likelihood and potential negative impact of M&A or other types of balance-sheet-transforming events, and the likelihood of uncontracted financial support being provided by owners; and the protective terms of debt documentation including but limited to restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions; and control and liquidity afforded to creditors.

• Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation

• Associated Electric Cooperative, Inc.

• Basin Electric Power Cooperative

• Big Rivers Electric Corporation, KY

• Buckeye Power Generating LLC

• Buckeye Power, Inc.

• Chugach Electric Association, Inc.

• Cooperative Energy

• Dairyland Power Cooperative

• Georgia Transmission Corporation

• Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, Inc.

• Great River Energy

• Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative Inc

• Minnkota Power Cooperative, Inc

• Oglethorpe Power Corporation

• Old Dominion Electric Cooperative

• PowerSouth Energy Cooperative

• Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative, Inc.

• Seminole Electric Cooperative, Inc.

• Square Butte Electric Cooperative

• Tri-State G&T Association Inc.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Finance Companies Methodology

Profitability: a finance company's long-term profitability is a core element of its ability to generate capital and support creditor obligations, and core or recurring profitability is the first line of defense to absorb credit-related losses and losses stemming from market, operational and business risk.

Capital Adequacy and Leverage: capital adequacy is a key element in the assessment of a finance company's ability to absorb asset volatility, including write-downs, or the impact of a systemic crisis that causes dislocation in financial markets. Ample capital enhances financial flexibility, which may support access to capital markets in times of stress. Finance companies with lower leverage have more strategic alternatives; they are better able to fund growth and acquisitions or to divest themselves of non-core businesses and absorb losses on discontinued operations.

Asset quality: asset quality is a primary driver of earnings and capital formation for some finance companies, including lenders and business development companies. These types of finance company often have a concentration in a single asset class or operate in niche sectors that are intrinsically higher risk (e.g., subprime) and that can be vulnerable to changing investor sentiment irrespective of expected asset quality performance. However, asset quality considerations are immaterial for those finance companies that are service providers and similar companies that have predominantly cash flow-based businesses; and accordingly, asset quality considerations typically are not a core component of the analysis for these.

Cash flow and liquidity: the ability of a finance company to access liquidity on a recurring basis is an essential component of its operating model. Most finance companies rely heavily on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding which increases liquidity risk in times of stress.

Operating environment: a finance company's operating environment can over time have as much, if not more, of a bearing on its long-term viability as the intrinsic strength of their own operations. Operating environment considerations include the relevant economic, judicial, regulatory, institutional, and general operating conditions that may affect finance companies' creditworthiness.

Other qualitative considerations: important other qualitative considerations that can affect a finance company's creditworthiness include the extent of its business diversification, concentration and franchise positioning, the extent of the opacity and complexity of its activities, its corporate behavior and risk management, and its liquidity management.

Support and structural analysis: a finance company's ratings may be positively affected by the capacity and willingness of its affiliates and public bodies to provide it with support.

Sovereign or parent constraint: a finance company's ratings may be negatively affected by a constraint related to the relatively lower creditworthiness of its sovereign or parent.

Instrument-level rating considerations: individual instrument ratings also factor in notching considerations based on the seniority and collateral of the instruments.

• National Rural Utilities Coop. Finance Corp.

• North Carolina Electric Membership Corp.

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.





