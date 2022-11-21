Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Housing issuers

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 14 November 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodologies used for this review were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Government-Related Issuers Methodology

Assigning a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): The majority of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) begin with an assessment of the GRI's standalone strength (i.e. BCA) – its ability to service and repay outstanding debt without recourse to extraordinary support from the supporting government - using the published sector-specific methodology that is most suitable for the predominant activities of the GRI. Our assessment of standalone strength includes any day-to-day support received from the government that can be clearly distinguished from extraordinary support. Support mechanisms, such as an obligation of the government to ensure the GRI's solvency and liquidity, are reflected in the BCA when they are legally or contractually documented.

Government uplift: The GRI's ratings include any uplift due to systemic support and typically focus on three structural factors and three factors explaining the level of the government's willingness to provide support. Structural factors address the legal and quasi-legal aspects of the government's relationship with the GRI and include: (1) guarantees, (2) ownership level and (3) barriers to support. The factors underlying willingness consider the softer connections between the two entities and include (4) the likelihood of government intervention, (5) political linkages and (6) economic importance. Support is determined using a joint default analysis framework which considers an estimate of the likelihood of extraordinary support, an assessment of the credit quality of the supporting government, and default correlation between the two entities.

GRIs without a BCA: In limited instances, it is not possible or meaningful to assign a BCA. The GRI is so inextricably linked to the government that a meaningful standalone BCA cannot be derived. In such cases, a top-down analytical approach is used that chiefly considers the ability and willingness of the government to provide timely support, instead of the usual bottom-up approach of starting with the BCA and then considering uplift towards the government's rating.

European Social Housing Providers

Institutional Framework: The institutional framework encompasses the operating environment, namely the supportiveness, predictability, and stability of government policy for the sector and the regulatory framework that determines how SHPs operate. An effective and active regulatory environment is one that de-risks the operating environment and reduces the likelihood that an SHP will experience financial distress.

Market Position: The breadth and scope of an SHP's operations, as well as its relevance in its market, shape its operating risks and practices. The larger the number of units under management by an SHP potentially allows the SHP to carry more influence and larger balance sheets provide for resiliency to financial stresses.

Financial Performance: Financial performance is the product of the accumulated decisions of the SHP's management, and demonstrates the ability of the organization to adjust to internal and external risks. Strong financial performance is indicated by high and stable operating margins and interest coverage metrics that demonstrate SHPs are able to comfortably meet their financial obligations.

Debt and Liquidity: The level of the debt burden on a proportional basis to assets and revenues, the debt structure and exposure to interest rate risk, and access to existing or potential liquidity are important indicators of financial flexibility and long-term viability of SHPs.

Management and Governance: The quality of financial decision-making and execution, the stability of business planning, risk appetite, debt and liquidity management provide important insight into the SHP's ability to plan, articulate and undertake actions that lead to long viability and resiliency to adverse shocks.

Other Rating Considerations: This does not include an exhaustive description of all factors that our analysts consider for ratings in this sector. We may also consider other factors including, but not limited to, involvement in non-social housing activities, dynamics of the local housing market, pension and other long-term liabilities and risks stemming from joint ventures.

List of Issuers/Rated Entities

• Abri Group Limited

• ALLIADE HABITAT

• Alliance Homes Group

• B3 Living Limited

• BATIGERE Grand Est

• Beyond Housing Limited

• Bromford Housing Group Limited

• Citizen Housing Group Limited

• Clairsienne

• Clarion Housing Group Limited

• ClwydAlyn Housing Limited

• Connexus Homes Limited

• Cottsway Housing Association Limited

• Flagship Housing Group Limited

• GenFinance II Plc

• GEWOBAG Wohnungsbau-AG Berlin

• Grand Union Housing Group

• Great Places Housing Group

• Halpades

• Hastoe Housing Association

• Hightown Housing Association Limited

• Jigsaw Homes Group Limited

• L&Q Group

• LiveWest Homes Limited

• Longhurst Group Ltd

• Midland Heart

• Moat Homes

• Neolia

• Newlon Housing Trust

• Notting Hill Housing Trust

• Onward Group Limited

• Optivo

• Orbit Group Limited

• Paragon Asra Housing Ltd

• Partenord Habitat

• Peabody Trust

• Places for People Homes Limited

• Poplar HARCA

• Radius Housing Association Limited

• Riverside Group

• Saffron Housing Trust

• Sanctuary Housing Association

• Saxon Weald

• Seqens

• Southern Housing Group Limited

• Sovereign Housing Association

• Stichting de Alliantie

• Stonewater Limited

• The Guinness Partnership Ltd.

• Together Housing Group

• Valloire Habitat

• Vilogia

• Vosgelis

• Walsall Housing Group Ltd

• Yorkshire Housing Limited

