Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Oilfield Services issuers

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Oilfield Services published in August 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Oilfield Services

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Companies with larger scale generally have more flexibility to manage industry cycles and competitive forces. They also tend to have greater access to capital markets, providing the ability to undertake major capital projects. Scale is measured using EBITDA and total assets.

Business Profile: The business profile of an oilfield services company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and cash flows. Companies with market leadership positions or protected niches often have pricing power to maintain cash flow in global or regional industry downturns. Conversely, companies that provide commonly provided services may face a high degree of competition and cash flow volatility. Business profile evaluation is based on a qualitative assessment of the degree of strength and defensibility of a company's market position and technical capabilities.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits matter because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. Most oilfield services companies have large investments in fixed assets that are necessary to maintain and grow market share. The fixed assets require on-going maintenance spending and need to be replaced on a regular basis to invest in new technology and to offer a competitive service. However, high fixed costs cause greater margin volatility in a cyclical industry. Companies with greater profitability and capital efficiency are better positioned to maintain investment levels throughout the industry cycle. Indicators of profitability and efficiency include ratios such as EBIT Margin and EBIT/ Assets.

Leverage and Coverage: Financial leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to oilfield services companies to maintain their fleets and service equipment and to have access to the capital markets for large capital investments that are needed from time to time. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt/ EBITDA and EBITDA/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a rating determinant because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets.

Other Rating Considerations: Other rating considerations include financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry

Scale: Larger scale can be an indicator of a company's ability to influence business trends and pricing within its service segments and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of greater resilience to changes in demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption, R&D capabilities and greater bargaining strength with customers, labor, and vendors. Scale is measured using total reported revenue and adjusted EBITA.

Business Profile: We consider the underlying demand characteristics of a company's service offerings and its relative breadth, strength, and durability of demand.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profitable returns matter because they are necessary to maintain a business' competitive position, including sufficient reinvestment in operations, marketing, research, facilities, and human capital. Sustained high profitability is generally a strong indicator of substantial competitive advantages, particularly if combined with evidence of a stable or rising market share. For issuers in the supply chain sector, working capital management matters, especially when considering the typically low operating margins that necessitate maintaining strong liquidity and low cash conversion cycles. The Operating margin and Return on Invested Capital are indicators of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including their ability to adapt to changes in economic and business environment in the segments in which they operate. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBITA/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: We consider management and board tolerance for financial risk as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. We assess the issuer's desired capital structure or targeted credit profile, history of prior actions and adherence to its commitments. Attention is paid to management's operating performance and use of cash flow through different phases of economic and industry cycles. Also of interest is the way in which management responds to key events, such as changes in the credit markets and liquidity environment, legal actions, competitive challenges, and regulatory pressures. Management's appetite for M&A activity is assessed, with a focus on the type of transactions and funding decisions.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, our assessment of the quality of management, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity management, event risk, and seasonality.

