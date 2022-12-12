Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Auto Manufacturer issuers

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 2 December 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Automobile Manufacturers published in May 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Automobile Manufacturers

Business Profile: The business profile of an automobile manufacturer is considered because it can influence the ability to generate operating cash flows and the stability and sustainability of those flows. Core aspects of an automaker's business profile include changes in its market share, its competitive position within each market, the breadth and strength of its product offering, and its capacity to adapt to consumer, political and regulatory trends. Scoring for this factor is based on Trend in Global Unit Share Over Three Years, Market Position and Product Breadth/Strength.

Profitability and efficiency: Profits matter because they are needed to maintain a competitive position, which includes making sufficient reinvestments in marketing, research, facilities, and human capital. The ability to sustain high profitability is generally a strong indicator of operating efficiency and of substantial competitive advantages, particularly if combined with evidence of stable or rising market share. The EBITA margin is one indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of the financial flexibility and long-term viability of a company, including its ability to adapt to changes in the economic and business environments in the segments in which it operates. Automakers typically require a strong cash position to mitigate the volatility that can occur in their cash flows. Economic downturns as well as company-specific circumstances that consume cash, such as the potential for high product development costs, product defects or recalls, or capital calls from a captive finance subsidiary, make financial flexibility important. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, Cash plus Marketable Securities/ Debt, Free Cash Flow/ Debt, and EBITA/ Interest Expense are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is also considered as an aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors Company

• Harley-Davidson, Inc.

• Tesla, Inc.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations

Analysis of the interrelationship between the ratings of industrial companies and their captive finance subsidiaries typically involves three principal assessments:

Assessing stand-alone credit quality of the parent and captive: Industrial company financial analysis is very different from finance company analysis, and simply analyzing a parent and its captive on a consolidated basis can give very misleading impressions of credit strength. For instance, the combined balance sheet of an industrial company and its captive finance subsidiary might seem highly leveraged in comparison to a peer industrial company that does not have a captive finance subsidiary. But upon splitting the businesses apart, it might become apparent that the greater level of debt associated with the finance business is appropriate given the nature of its assets, and that the industrial business is only moderately leveraged. It is therefore important to make an assessment of the difference in the stand-alone credit quality between the parent company and the captive; that is to assess the credit quality of the finance company on its own excluding any parental support, and then to separately assess the credit quality of the industrial operations after deconsolidating the finance subsidiary.

Assessing the drag on the parent rating posed by the potential need to support the captive: For industrial companies that produce high ticket capital equipment such as automobiles, construction equipment and airplanes, the ownership of a captive finance subsidiary is often a critical component of the sales and distribution process. Captive finance subsidiaries assist manufacturers by providing floor plan financing for dealers and provide support for sales to end users through retail sales financing and lease financing. The operation of a captive finance subsidiary brings important risks in that the captive subsidiary requires significant access to capital to fund its portfolio. The inability of a captive finance subsidiary to maintain a competitive cost of capital can render it unable to effectively compete with other lenders. Failing to provide support for a captive that is viewed by the capital markets as a key component of the parent's operations can have important reputational risks for the parent and could adversely affect its ability to access the capital markets. The potential drag on the parent company's rating is assessed using two methods the Capital Call Assessment and the Potential Liquidity Call Assessment.

Assessing the lift of the captive finance subsidiary's credit quality provided by parental support: It is critical to understand the business relationship and the contractual relationship between a parent and captive in assessing the credit quality of a captive finance subsidiary. Because captive finance subsidiaries are critical elements of the marketing and sales strategies of industrial companies, the credit quality of the captive can be directly influenced by the ability and willingness of the parent to provide support. We consider contractual support in the form of guarantees or support agreements that might exist between a parent and captive. However, in the absence of a strong guarantee, support agreements are typically less important than our assessment of how the business relationship might motivate the parent to support or not support the captive. The potential lift on the captive finance subsidiary's credit quality is assessed using two methods: The Assessment of Guarantees and the Qualitative Assessment of Support.

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors Company

• Harley-Davidson, Inc.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Finance Companies Methodology

Profitability: a finance company's long-term profitability is a core element of its ability to generate capital and support creditor obligations, and core or recurring profitability is the first line of defense to absorb credit-related losses and losses stemming from market, operational and business risk.

Capital Adequacy and Leverage: capital adequacy is a key element in the assessment of a finance company's ability to absorb asset volatility, including write-downs, or the impact of a systemic crisis that causes dislocation in financial markets. Ample capital enhances financial flexibility, which may support access to capital markets in times of stress. Finance companies with lower leverage have more strategic alternatives; they are better able to fund growth and acquisitions or to divest themselves of non-core businesses and absorb losses on discontinued operations.

Asset quality: asset quality is a primary driver of earnings and capital formation for some finance companies, including lenders and business development companies. These types of finance company often have a concentration in a single asset class or operate in niche sectors that are intrinsically higher risk (e.g., subprime) and that can be vulnerable to changing investor sentiment irrespective of expected asset quality performance. However, asset quality considerations are immaterial for those finance companies that are service providers and similar companies that have predominantly cash flow-based businesses; and accordingly, asset quality considerations typically are not a core component of the analysis for these.

Cash flow and liquidity: the ability of a finance company to access liquidity on a recurring basis is an essential component of its operating model. Most finance companies rely heavily on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding which increases liquidity risk in times of stress.

Operating environment: a finance company's operating environment can over time have as much, if not more, of a bearing on its long-term viability as the intrinsic strength of their own operations. Operating environment considerations include the relevant economic, judicial, regulatory, institutional, and general operating conditions that may affect finance companies' creditworthiness.

Other qualitative considerations: important other qualitative considerations that can affect a finance company's creditworthiness include the extent of its business diversification, concentration and franchise positioning, the extent of the opacity and complexity of its activities, its corporate behavior and risk management, and its liquidity management.

Support and structural analysis: a finance company's ratings may be positively affected by the capacity and willingness of its affiliates and public bodies to provide it with support.

Sovereign or parent constraint: a finance company's ratings may be negatively affected by a constraint related to the relatively lower creditworthiness of its sovereign or parent.

Instrument-level rating considerations: individual instrument ratings also factor in notching considerations based on the seniority and collateral of the instruments.

• Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc.

