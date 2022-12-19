Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of North American Banks

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOMEEVENTS & TRAINING
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
AgFirst Farm Credit Bank
AgriBank, FCB
Allfirst Preferred Asset Trust
Allfirst Preferred Capital Trust
Ally Bank
Ally Financial Inc.
Amarillo National Bank
American Express Company
American Express Credit Corporation
American Express National Bank
American Express Travel Related Svcs Co., Inc
AmSouth Bancorporation
Asset Funding Company IV Limited
Associated Banc-Corp
Associated Bank, N.A.
Associates Corporation of North America
Axos Bank
Axos Financial, Inc.
B of A Issuance B.V.
BA Australia Limited
BAC Canada Finance Company
BAC Capital Trust XIII
BAC Capital Trust XIV
BAC Capital Trust XV
Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
Bank of America Corporation
Bank of America, N.A.
Bank of America, N.A. (Sydney Branch)
Bank of America, N.A., London Branch
Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Hawaii Corporation
Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal, Chicago Branch
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd.(The)
Bank of New York Mellon (The)
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SA/NV (Lux. Branch)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SA/NV (Milan Branch)
Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV (The)
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.
Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia Australia Branch
Bank of Nova Scotia, Houston Branch
Bank of Nova Scotia, London Branch
Bank of Nova Scotia, New York Agency
Bank of the West
BANK ONE Capital III
BANK ONE CORPORATION
Bank One, Michigan
Bank OZK
BankUnited, Inc
BankUnited, National Association
BBVA USA
Bear Stearns Companies LLC. (The)
Berkshire Bank
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.
BMO Financial Corp.
BMO Harris Bank National Association
BMW Bank of North America
BNY Mellon National Association
BNY Mellon Trust of Delaware
BofA Finance LLC
BOK Financial Corporation
BOKF, NA
Cadence Bank
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Australia
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, New York
Canadian Imperial Holdings, Inc.
Capital One Financial Corporation
Capital One, N.A.
Chase Bank USA, National Association
CIBC Bank USA
CIBC Capital Markets (Europe) S.A.
CIBC Mellon Trust Company
CIBC World Markets plc
CIT Bank, N.A.
CIT Group Inc.
CIT Group Inc. (Old)
Citibank Europe plc
Citibank, N.A.
Citibank, N.A. (Sydney Branch)
Citibank, N.A., London Branch
CitiFinancial Credit Company
Citigroup Capital III
Citigroup Capital XIII
Citigroup Funding, Inc.
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
Citigroup Global Markets Funding (Lux) S.C.A.
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Citigroup Inc.
Citizens Bank, N.A.
City National Bank
Comerica Bank
Comerica Incorporated
Commerce Bank
CoreStates Capital II
CoreStates Capital III
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
Cullen/Frost Capital Trust II
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Dime Community Bank
Discover Bank
Discover Financial Services
E*Trade Financial Holdings, LLC
Elavon Financial Services DAC
F.N.B. Corporation
Farm Credit Bank of Texas (The)
Federal Farm Credit Banks
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston
Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago
Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines
Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco
Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka
Federal Home Loan Banks
Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec
Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bank, National Association
First American Trust, FSB
First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
First Hawaiian Bank
First Horizon Bank
First Horizon Corporation
First Maryland Capital I
First Maryland Capital II
First Merchants Bank
First Merchants Corporation
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
First Midwest Capital Trust I
First National Bank of Omaha
First National Bank of Pennsylvania
First National of Nebraska, Inc.
First Republic Bank
First Tennessee Real Estate Securities Co Inc
First Union National Bank of Florida
FirstBank Puerto Rico
First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
FirstMerit Bank, N.A.
FirstMerit Corporation
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Flagstar Bank, NA
FleetBoston Financial Corporation
Frost Bank
Fulton Bank, National Association
Fulton Financial Corporation
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
Goldman Sachs Canada Finance Co.
Goldman Sachs Capital I
Goldman Sachs Capital II
Goldman Sachs Capital III
Goldman Sachs Financial Products I Limited
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)
Goldman Sachs International
Goldman Sachs International Bank
Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.
GS Finance Corp.
Hancock Whitney Bank
Hancock Whitney Corporation
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
HSBC Bank Canada
HSBC Bank USA, N.A.
HSBC USA Inc.
Huntington Bancshares Capital Trust I
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
Huntington Capital II
HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK (The)
INTRUST Bank, N.A.
INTRUST Financial Corporation
J.P. Morgan & Co. Incorporated
J.P. Morgan SE
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
JP Morgan International Derivatives Ltd
JP MORGAN STRUCTURED PRODUCTS BV
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., London Branch
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., New York Branch
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Paris Branch
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Singapore Br
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Toronto
JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC
KeyBank National Association
KeyCorp
KeyCorp Capital I
KeyCorp Capital II
KeyCorp Capital III
LaSalle Funding LLC
M&T Bank Corporation
Malurus I, LLC
Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company
MB Financial Bank, N.A.
Mellon Capital IV
Mellon Funding Corporation
Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bank of Indiana
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Merrill Lynch Credit Reinsurance Ltd.
Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.
Merrill Lynch Japan Finance GK
Merrill Lynch Reinsurance Solutions Ltd.
Merrill Lynch S.A.
Montreal Trust Company of Canada
Morgan Guaranty Trust Company of New York
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Morgan Stanley Bank AG
Morgan Stanley Bank International Limited
Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.
Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc.
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Morgan Stanley Finance LLC
Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.
Morgan Stanley Private Bank, N.A.
MUFG Union Bank, N.A.
National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada (London)
National Bank of Canada, New York Branch
National City Bank
National Commerce Capital Trust I
National Penn Bancshares, Inc.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
New York Community Capital Trust V
Northern Trust Company
Northern Trust Corporation
Old National Bancorp
Old National Bank
Peapack-Gladstone Bank
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
People's United Bank, N.A.
People's United Financial Inc.
Phoenix Loan Holdings
Pinnacle Bank
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.
PlainsCapital Bank
PNC Bank, N.A.
PNC Capital Trust C
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
PNC Funding Corporation
Popular Capital Trust II
Popular North America Capital Trust I
Popular North America, Inc.
Popular, Inc.
Prosperity Bank
RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation
Regions Bank
Regions Financial Corporation
Republic New York Corporation
Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada (London Branch)
Royal Bank of Canada (New York Branch)
Royal Bank of Canada (Sydney Branch)
Royal Trust Corporation of Canada
Sallie Mae Bank
Santander Bank, N.A.
Santander Holdings USA, Inc.
Scotiabank Capital Trust
Scotiabank Europe Plc
Signature Bank
Silicon Valley Bank
Silvergate Bank
Silvergate Capital Corporation
SLM Corporation
South State Bank, N.A.
South State Corporation
SouthTrust Bank
SouthTrust Bank of Georgia, N.A. (Old)
Sovereign Real Estate Investment Trust
State Street Bank and Trust Company
State Street Corporation
SunTrust Banks, Inc.
SunTrust Capital I
SunTrust Preferred Capital I
SVB Financial Group
Synovus Bank
TCF National Bank
TD Bank US Holding Company
TD Bank, N.A.
TD Group US Holdings LLC
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
Texas Capital Bank, National Association
Toronto Dominion Bank (London)
Toronto Dominion Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (The)
Toronto-Dominion Bank, New York Branch
Truist Bank
Truist Financial Corporation
U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp (Old)
U.S. Bank National Association
U.S. Bank National Association, Canada Br.
U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association
UMB Bank, N.A.
UMB Financial Corporation
United Bank
USB Capital IX
USB Realty Corp.
Wachovia Bank, N.A.
Wachovia Bank, N.A. (Old)
Wachovia Corporation
Wachovia Corporation (Old)
Washington Federal Bank
Washington Federal, Inc.
Webster Bank N.A.
Webster Financial Corporation
Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Wells Fargo Canada Corporation
Wells Fargo Finance LLC
Wells Fargo Securities Europe S.A.
Wells Fargo Securities International Limited
Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bank
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB
Wilmington Trust Company
Wilmington Trust, National Association
WSFS Financial Corporation
Zions Bancorporation
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Announcement of Periodic Review:

Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of North American Banks

19 Dec 2022

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 12 December 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Banks Methodology published in July 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Banks Methodology

Asset Risk: a bank's asset risk is fundamental to creditworthiness because banks have high leverage, which implies that a small deterioration in asset value has a large effect on solvency. Credit quality problems are typically at the root of most bank failures, even though these problems can take a variety of forms, for example a deteriorating value of the loan collateral, resulting in higher losses. Asset risk includes a bank's other assets as well may also be vulnerable to other non-lending risk including market risk and operational risk.

Capital: asset risk and the need for capital go hand in hand. The greater the risk of unexpected loss, the more capital a bank needs to hold in order to retain the confidence of creditors, which enables the bank to fund itself and to shield bondholders from loss.

Profitability: profitability is an important indicator of an institution's ability to generate capital, and is hence another measure of its ability to absorb losses and recover from shocks. A bank with weak or negative profitability has less ability to absorb asset risks than one with strong internal capital generation capacity, other things being equal.

Funding Structure: a bank's funding structure has a strong bearing on its probability of failure or requiring assistance, because some sources of funds are less reliable than others. A bank that makes significant use of an unreliable funding source — perhaps short-term in nature, or from particularly risk-sensitive counterparties — is more likely to suffer periodic difficulties in refinancing its debt, putting it at greater risk of needing support.

Liquid resources: to provide a full picture of liquidity, an assessment of the funding structure of a bank has to be viewed in the context of the composition of its assets. Liquid resources are enhanced when a bank has high-quality liquid assets that can both be readily sold or pledged for cash in private markets in response to its funding counterparts' changing behavior, or that can in extremis be repoed with central banks under standard terms.

Qualitative considerations: There are occasionally other bank-specific considerations that we believe can influence core fundamentals. These additional factors are typically qualitative in nature, although in some cases our assessments may be informed by certain quantitative indicators. These factors include Business Diversification, Opacity and Complexity and Corporate Behavior.

The bank ratings are ultimately derived from the application of our Support and Structural Analysis, which comprises the following:

Affiliate Support, where an entity may be supported by other entities within a group, or occasionally affiliated third parties, thus reducing its probability of default.

Loss Given Failure (LGF), where we undertake a liability-side analysis to assess the impact of a failure — absent government support — in terms of the potential resultant loss on the bank's rated debt instruments. We also incorporate instrument-specific coupon features.

Government Support, where an entity may be supported by public bodies, such as local, regional, national, or supranational institutions, again reducing the risk for some or all instruments. We assess this using our JDA framework.

• Ally Financial Inc.

• Amarillo National Bank

• American Express Company

• Associated Banc-Corp

• Axos Financial, Inc.

• Bank of America Corporation

• Bank of Hawaii Corporation

• Bank of Montreal

• Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd.(The)

• Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

• Bank of Nova Scotia

• Bank of the West

• Bank OZK

• BankUnited, Inc

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

• BMW Bank of North America

• BOK Financial Corporation

• Cadence Bank

• Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

• Capital One Financial Corporation

• CIBC Mellon Trust Company

• Citigroup Inc.

• Citizens Bank, N.A.

• Comerica Incorporated

• Commerce Bank

• Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

• Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas

• Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

• Discover Financial Services

• F.N.B. Corporation

• Federal Farm Credit Banks

• Federal Home Loan Banks

• Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

• Fifth Third Bancorp

• First American Trust, FSB

• First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

• First Hawaiian Bank

• First Horizon Corporation

• First Merchants Corporation

• First National of Nebraska, Inc.

• First Republic Bank

• FirstBank Puerto Rico

• Fulton Financial Corporation

• Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

• Hancock Whitney Corporation

• Hilltop Holdings Inc.

• HSBC Bank Canada

• HSBC USA Inc.

• Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

• INTRUST Financial Corporation

• JPMorgan Chase & Co.

• KeyCorp

• M&T Bank Corporation

• Merchants Bancorp

• Morgan Stanley

• National Bank of Canada

• New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

• Northern Trust Corporation

• Old National Bancorp

• Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

• Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.

• PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

• Popular, Inc.

• Prosperity Bank

• RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation

• Regions Financial Corporation

• Royal Bank of Canada

• Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

• Signature Bank

• Silvergate Capital Corporation

• SLM Corporation

• South State Corporation

• State Street Corporation

• SVB Financial Group

• Synovus Bank

• Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank (The)

• Truist Financial Corporation

• U.S. Bancorp

• UMB Financial Corporation

• United Bank

• Washington Federal, Inc.

• Webster Financial Corporation

• Wells Fargo & Company

• Western Alliance Bancorporation

• WSFS Financial Corporation

• Zions Bancorporation

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com  for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology

Liquidity and funding: market makers are inherently confidence sensitive. As such, important credit considerations for a market maker include the adequacy of its available resources to support its daily business activities and its longer-term plans, its level of preparedness to withstand a liquidity shock and a comparison of its long-term funding structure with its asset risk and other obligations.

Profitability: the strength and stability of a market maker's earnings are important considerations in evaluating its ability to generate capital to absorb losses and recover from shocks and assess its long-term viability. The strength of earnings provides an indication of the level and sustainability of a market maker's competitive position, and the stability of its earnings provides an indication of its ability to adapt to changes in the economic and business environments in the sector(s) in which it operates.

Risk appetite and leverage: market-making is inherently confidence sensitive and balance sheet intensive. Managing risk is therefore a core attribute of any market maker, due to the inherent complexity of securities markets, where the activities and sentiments of a wide range of parties (governments, regulators, market makers, counterparties, and end customers) have a direct and often rapid influence on pricing, volumes, and liquidity. Also, an assessment of balance sheet leverage provides an important gauge of the firm's exposure to reduced asset values that could make it insolvent or cause confidence-sensitive counterparties to be concerned about its solvency.

Operating environment: a market maker's operating environment can have an important bearing on its long-term viability. Relevant economic, judicial/regulatory, institutional, and general operating conditions may impact market makers' creditworthiness.

Other qualitative considerations: important other qualitative considerations that can affect a market maker's creditworthiness include the extent of its business diversification, the level of opacity and complexity in its activities and its corporate behavior.

Support and structural analysis: a market maker's ratings may be positively affected by the capacity and willingness of its affiliates and public bodies to provide it with support.

Sovereign or parent constraint: a market maker's ratings may be negatively affected by a constraint related to the relatively lower creditworthiness of its sovereign or parent.

Instrument-level rating considerations: individual instrument ratings also factor in notching considerations based on the seniority and collateral of the instruments.

• Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

• Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

• Citigroup Global Markets Limited

• Goldman Sachs International

• J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

• J.P. Morgan Securities plc

• Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

• Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc.

• Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

• Morgan Stanley Europe SE

• Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.

• RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com  for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Government-Related Issuers Methodology

Assigning a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): The majority of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) begin with an assessment of the GRI's standalone strength (i.e. BCA) – its ability to service and repay outstanding debt without recourse to extraordinary support from the supporting government - using the published sector-specific methodology that is most suitable for the predominant activities of the GRI. Our assessment of standalone strength includes any day-to-day support received from the government that can be clearly distinguished from extraordinary support. Support mechanisms, such as an obligation of the government to ensure the GRI's solvency and liquidity, are reflected in the BCA when they are legally or contractually documented.

Government uplift: The GRI's ratings include any uplift due to systemic support and typically focus on three structural factors and three factors explaining the level of the government's willingness to provide support. Structural factors address the legal and quasi-legal aspects of the government's relationship with the GRI and include: (1) guarantees, (2) ownership level and (3) barriers to support. The factors underlying willingness consider the softer connections between the two entities and include (4) the likelihood of government intervention, (5) political linkages and (6) economic importance. Support is determined using a joint default analysis framework which considers an estimate of the likelihood of extraordinary support, an assessment of the credit quality of the supporting government, and default correlation between the two entities.

GRIs without a BCA: In limited instances, it is not possible or meaningful to assign a BCA. The GRI is so inextricably linked to the government that a meaningful standalone BCA cannot be derived. In such cases, a top-down analytical approach is used that chiefly considers the ability and willingness of the government to provide timely support, instead of the usual bottom-up approach of starting with the BCA and then considering uplift towards the government's rating.

• Federal Farm Credit Banks

• Federal Home Loan Banks

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action.

For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com

for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.


Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com