Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Closed-End Funds

New York, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.
The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 15 December 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.
This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.
Key Rating Considerations
The principal methodology used for this review was Closed-End Funds Methodology published in December 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.
Asset coverage: indicates the extent of a closed-end fund's (CEF's) cushion against future losses and its resilience to market shocks. For market-value CEFs, the metric is assessed using the market value of a fund's risk-adjusted assets relative to its total obligations which may include outstanding senior debt and preferred stock and certain other derivatives and fund liabilities. For cash-flow CEFs that hold primarily corporate debt securities or corporate loans, the metric is based on the stressed cash flows and assets of the fund relative to its total leverage.
Asset profile: reflects the credit quality, liquidity, and diversity of a close-end fund's underlying portfolio of investments. Quantitative considerations include but are not limited to weighted average rating factors, issuer and sector concentrations as measured by Herfindahl-Hirschman Index scores and qualitative assessments of liquidity.
Fixed-charge coverage: reflects a closed-end fund's ability to cover fixed charges, including periodic interest, dividend payments, and other financing costs from portfolio cash flows. Metrics include annual and five-year average coverage of fixed charges as well as the cash flow impact of derivative exposures, historical cash position, capital gains and losses.
Financial policy: indicates the financial risk tolerance of a closed-end fund, the strength and adherence of the fund to the regulatory framework under which it operates, its liquidity and risk management programs. Considerations used to assess financial policy include a fund's internal policies, history of shareholder distributions and their source, sponsor credit strength and track recork during periods of market stress, strength of the regulatory framework, the consequences of breaching rules and the capacity of regulators to enforce corrective actions.
Other considerations: closed-end fund ratings may include other considerations which are typically qualitative in nature, although in some cases our assessments may be informed by certain quantitative indicators. Such factors may include financial controls, structural features, environmental, social, and governance considerations, regulatory, litigation, liquidity, and reputational risks.
Instrument-level rating considerations: individual instrument ratings also factor in notching considerations based on the seniority and collateral of the instruments.
