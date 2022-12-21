Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Aerospace and Defense issuers

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 14 December 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Aerospace and Defense

Scale: Scale is considered as an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business, its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. A company with greater scale typically has a broader platform of products and services and the ability to offer them to a wider range of customers, as well as more flexibility to invest in research and development. Revenue and Operating Profit are indicators of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of an aerospace and defense company is considered as it influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Competitive position and expected revenue stability are components of business profile.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. For an aerospace and defense company, we assess this using its operating margin which may indicate the importance of its product to customers, its ability to avoid cost overruns, its success in pricing contracts and managing its supply chain, and its overall contract execution capabilities.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage is considered and can indicate a company's financial flexibility, long-term sustainability, and resilience through business and economic cycles. Aerospace and defense companies typically need to adapt to new programs and to invest in research and development, making financial flexibility critical for long-term sustainability. Leverage and coverage can be indicated by ratios such as Debt/EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt, and EBIT/Interest.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It can affect debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Considerations: Other considerations may include financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends.

• Aernnova Aerospace Corporation S.A.

• AI Convoy (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l.

• Airbus SE

• BAE SYSTEMS plc

• Bleriot Midco Limited

• Cobham Ultra SunCo S.a r.l.

• F-Brasile S.p.A.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• MB Aerospace Holdings II Corp.

• MTU Aero Engines AG

• Propulsion (BC) Finco S.a r.l.

• RENK GmbH

• Rheinmetall AG

• Rolls-Royce plc

• Thales

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Government-Related Issuers Methodology

Assigning a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): The majority of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) begin with an assessment of the GRI's standalone strength (i.e. BCA) – its ability to service and repay outstanding debt without recourse to extraordinary support from the supporting government - using the published sector-specific methodology that is most suitable for the predominant activities of the GRI. Our assessment of standalone strength includes any day-to-day support received from the government that can be clearly distinguished from extraordinary support. Support mechanisms, such as an obligation of the government to ensure the GRI's solvency and liquidity, are reflected in the BCA when they are legally or contractually documented.

Government uplift: The GRI's ratings include any uplift due to systemic support and typically focus on three structural factors and three factors explaining the level of the government's willingness to provide support. Structural factors address the legal and quasi-legal aspects of the government's relationship with the GRI and include: (1) guarantees, (2) ownership level and (3) barriers to support. The factors underlying willingness consider the softer connections between the two entities and include (4) the likelihood of government intervention, (5) political linkages and (6) economic importance. Support is determined using a joint default analysis framework which considers an estimate of the likelihood of extraordinary support, an assessment of the credit quality of the supporting government, and default correlation between the two entities.

GRIs without a BCA: In limited instances, it is not possible or meaningful to assign a BCA. The GRI is so inextricably linked to the government that a meaningful standalone BCA cannot be derived. In such cases, a top-down analytical approach is used that chiefly considers the ability and willingness of the government to provide timely support, instead of the usual bottom-up approach of starting with the BCA and then considering uplift towards the government's rating.

• Airbus SE

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Thales

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.





